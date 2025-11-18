Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Trending:
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
Iconic Phones now shipping to the USA and Canada!
The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Beat the rush and get the beautiful Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at an unbeatable holiday price!

This might just be the best $400 phone you can buy right now.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Android Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Edge (2025)
Does Motorola make the best budget 5G phones you can get in the US these days? If you don't think that yet, you probably will once you see the newly reduced price of the company's only Edge-branded handset released stateside this year.

The aptly named Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger normally costs $549.99, which may have felt a little excessive to some of you when the stylish 6.7-incher made its regional commercial debut a few months ago, but right now, you can save a cool 150 bucks without jumping through any hoops.

Motorola Edge (2025)

$399 99
$549 99
$150 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge (2025)

$150 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2025)

$399 99
$549 99
$150 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color
Buy at BestBuy


That's true both at Best Buy and Motorola's official US e-store, while Amazon is curiously restricting the exact same deal to its Prime members only. Interestingly, the promotion is not advertised as a Black Friday affair in any of those three places, which means that at least in theory, an even bigger discount could still arrive in time for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

I personally don't think that will be the case, though, as the new deal matches the phone's deepest price cut yet, which was previously only available for a very limited time at Best Buy a little over a month ago.

Perhaps more importantly, this is just too good of a device to drop to $349.99 or even $379.99 so soon after its release, as our comprehensive Motorola Edge (2025) review makes abundantly clear. By no means a perfect phone due to small flaws like an overly reflective screen and mediocre MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, the budget-friendly mid-ranger comes with a gloriously curved design, sleek vegan leather finish, military-grade durability, a relatively slim (all things considered) 8mm profile, a respectable 8GB RAM count paired with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, and a hefty 5,200mAh battery impressively capable of charging at 68W speeds.

Its direct competition? Maybe a Pixel 9a with a significantly smaller screen in tow or maybe a Galaxy S25 FE that still costs a lot more than four Benjamins at its early Black Friday 2025 discount. In other words, the Motorola Edge (2025) might be a value proposition like no other ahead of the holidays.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15235 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola Edge - Deals History
72 stories
18 Nov, 2025
Beat the rush and get the beautiful Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at an unbeatable holiday price!
28 Oct, 2025
This is your chance to grab the Motorola Edge (2025) with $400 in gifts
16 Oct, 2025
The Motorola Edge (2024) is slashed to just $250 in this epic bargain
10 Oct, 2025
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
11 Sep, 2025
The Motorola Edge (2024) is once again bundled with a fantastic $349.99 gift
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless