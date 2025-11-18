Beat the rush and get the beautiful Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at an unbeatable holiday price!
This might just be the best $400 phone you can buy right now.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Does Motorola make the best budget 5G phones you can get in the US these days? If you don't think that yet, you probably will once you see the newly reduced price of the company's only Edge-branded handset released stateside this year.
The aptly named Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger normally costs $549.99, which may have felt a little excessive to some of you when the stylish 6.7-incher made its regional commercial debut a few months ago, but right now, you can save a cool 150 bucks without jumping through any hoops.
That's true both at Best Buy and Motorola's official US e-store, while Amazon is curiously restricting the exact same deal to its Prime members only. Interestingly, the promotion is not advertised as a Black Friday affair in any of those three places, which means that at least in theory, an even bigger discount could still arrive in time for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
I personally don't think that will be the case, though, as the new deal matches the phone's deepest price cut yet, which was previously only available for a very limited time at Best Buy a little over a month ago.
Perhaps more importantly, this is just too good of a device to drop to $349.99 or even $379.99 so soon after its release, as our comprehensive Motorola Edge (2025) review makes abundantly clear. By no means a perfect phone due to small flaws like an overly reflective screen and mediocre MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, the budget-friendly mid-ranger comes with a gloriously curved design, sleek vegan leather finish, military-grade durability, a relatively slim (all things considered) 8mm profile, a respectable 8GB RAM count paired with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, and a hefty 5,200mAh battery impressively capable of charging at 68W speeds.
Its direct competition? Maybe a Pixel 9a with a significantly smaller screen in tow or maybe a Galaxy S25 FE that still costs a lot more than four Benjamins at its early Black Friday 2025 discount. In other words, the Motorola Edge (2025) might be a value proposition like no other ahead of the holidays.
Follow us on Google News
18 Nov, 2025Beat the rush and get the beautiful Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at an unbeatable holiday price!
28 Oct, 2025This is your chance to grab the Motorola Edge (2025) with $400 in gifts
16 Oct, 2025The Motorola Edge (2024) is slashed to just $250 in this epic bargain
10 Oct, 2025You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
11 Sep, 2025The Motorola Edge (2024) is once again bundled with a fantastic $349.99 gift
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: