The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is now 57% off and great budget pick
This Amazon offer is way too good to pass up for users on a budget.
1comment
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Android phone experience at an ultra-affordable price? The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is the one for you. Right now, you can get this device for less than $130 instead of nearly $300. The best part? This sale brings it very close to its Black Friday price at Amazon.Looking for a no-frills
But during the shopping season, you needed a Prime membership to grab the discount. Now, any Motorola phone fan can take advantage. However you look at it, this promo is more than worth checking out.
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) gives you all the basics you could ask for. It features a 6.7-inch display with a silky 120Hz refresh rate and a contemporary design. And with FHD+ resolution, visuals look quite crisp for the price. You also get Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, delivering a more immersive experience.
As if that’s not enough, you’re also getting a 5,000mAh battery that can easily last you about a day with light usage. Charging isn’t ultra-fast, though. The Android phone supports 30W wired charging speeds.
If the uninspiring software support isn’t a major downside, now’s a great time to grab the Moto G Power 5G (2024). Down by a huge 57% at Amazon, it provides way more value than usual. Act fast and save while it lasts.
Recommended For You
But during the shopping season, you needed a Prime membership to grab the discount. Now, any Motorola phone fan can take advantage. However you look at it, this promo is more than worth checking out.
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) gives you all the basics you could ask for. It features a 6.7-inch display with a silky 120Hz refresh rate and a contemporary design. And with FHD+ resolution, visuals look quite crisp for the price. You also get Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, delivering a more immersive experience.
During our time with it, we were also pleasantly surprised by this phone’s performance. Although it has a budget MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip under the hood, the handset easily handles everyday tasks. That said, it might occasionally stutter with heavier apps or multitasking, so keep that in mind. Curious for more performance insights? Check out our full Moto G Power 5G (2024) review for details.
As if that’s not enough, you’re also getting a 5,000mAh battery that can easily last you about a day with light usage. Charging isn’t ultra-fast, though. The Android phone supports 30W wired charging speeds.
The only downside here is the software support. The handset doesn’t get software patches beyond Android 15. That said, security updates should continue until 2027.
If the uninspiring software support isn’t a major downside, now’s a great time to grab the Moto G Power 5G (2024). Down by a huge 57% at Amazon, it provides way more value than usual. Act fast and save while it lasts.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
30 Jan, 2026Now $100 off, the Moto G Power (2025) is ideal for Motorola fans
29 Jan, 2026The ultra-cheap Moto G (2025) gets an exclusive discount at Lenovo
28 Jan, 2026The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is back under the spotlight at 50% off
26 Jan, 2026This is your chance to grab the Moto G Stylus (2025) with $100 in gifts
19 Jan, 2026The latest Moto G Power (2026) is now bundled with $100 in gifts
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: