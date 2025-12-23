Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is now 57% off and great budget pick

This Amazon offer is way too good to pass up for users on a budget.

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A Moto G Power 5G (2024) phone on a table, with a quirky flower pot and its retailer box in the background.
View now at Amazon
Looking for a no-frills Android phone experience at an ultra-affordable price? The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is the one for you. Right now, you can get this device for less than $130 instead of nearly $300. The best part? This sale brings it very close to its Black Friday price at Amazon.

Save 57% on the Moto G Power 5G (2024)

$171 off (57%)
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is now going for a whopping 57% off its original price. The discount is available at Amazon and only applies to the model in Midnight Blue. Save big while this offer lasts.
Buy at Amazon

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But during the shopping season, you needed a Prime membership to grab the discount. Now, any Motorola phone fan can take advantage. However you look at it, this promo is more than worth checking out.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) gives you all the basics you could ask for. It features a 6.7-inch display with a silky 120Hz refresh rate and a contemporary design. And with FHD+ resolution, visuals look quite crisp for the price. You also get Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, delivering a more immersive experience.

During our time with it, we were also pleasantly surprised by this phone’s performance. Although it has a budget MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip under the hood, the handset easily handles everyday tasks. That said, it might occasionally stutter with heavier apps or multitasking, so keep that in mind. Curious for more performance insights? Check out our full Moto G Power 5G (2024) review for details.

As if that’s not enough, you’re also getting a 5,000mAh battery that can easily last you about a day with light usage. Charging isn’t ultra-fast, though. The Android phone supports 30W wired charging speeds.

The only downside here is the software support. The handset doesn’t get software patches beyond Android 15. That said, security updates should continue until 2027.

If the uninspiring software support isn’t a major downside, now’s a great time to grab the Moto G Power 5G (2024). Down by a huge 57% at Amazon, it provides way more value than usual. Act fast and save while it lasts.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Motorola Moto G - Deals History
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30 Jan, 2026
Now $100 off, the Moto G Power (2025) is ideal for Motorola fans
29 Jan, 2026
The ultra-cheap Moto G (2025) gets an exclusive discount at Lenovo
28 Jan, 2026
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is back under the spotlight at 50% off
26 Jan, 2026
This is your chance to grab the Moto G Stylus (2025) with $100 in gifts
19 Jan, 2026
The latest Moto G Power (2026) is now bundled with $100 in gifts
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