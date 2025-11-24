Prime-exclusive Moto G Play (2024) deal turns it into a top pick
This already affordable phone is now an even sweeter deal for shoppers on a budget.
Moto G Play (2024) is one standout offer I just couldn’t pass up without sharing.Black Friday has been live for several days, and some phone deals are absolute fire! Alongside huge discounts on highly sought-after flagships, the event has brought some epic price cuts on cheaper, budget-friendly options. Speaking of which, the
Display quality isn’t perfect, but let’s be fair: few sub-$100 options have really amazing screens. Equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, the device offers mostly OK visuals. That said, it doesn’t get extra bright for comfortable outdoor use, so keep that in mind.
The lack of 5G, NFC, and the Android 13 will probably be a dealbreaker for some. But if you don’t mind all that, I think it’s a pretty good value right now. Hurry up and grab yours at Amazon this Black Friday — this 37% off deal surely won’t last too long! And if you’d rather get a more contemporary Moto G device, I’d definitely suggest the Moto G (2025), which is now going for $50 off its ~$200 price.
Right now, this ultra-affordable Android phone is going for just about $95, which saves you 37% on its original asking price. And while the promo is exclusive for Prime members, I still think it’s definitely worth checking out.
While I wouldn’t recommend this entry-level device at its regular price, I find it a pretty solid option right now. It covers some basics, packing a 50MP main camera and a decent Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood. Not a powerhouse for sure, but the phone delivers decent performance, especially with light tasks.
In case you’re wondering, the device only comes with 64GB of built-in storage. But that’s not too bad — you’re getting a microSD card slot, which helps extend it to as much as 1TB.
24 Nov, 2025
Prime-exclusive Moto G Play (2024) deal turns it into a top pick
