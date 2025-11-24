Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Prime-exclusive Moto G Play (2024) deal turns it into a top pick

This already affordable phone is now an even sweeter deal for shoppers on a budget.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Moto G Play (2024) phone on a white background.
View now at Amazon
Black Friday has been live for several days, and some phone deals are absolute fire! Alongside huge discounts on highly sought-after flagships, the event has brought some epic price cuts on cheaper, budget-friendly options. Speaking of which, the Moto G Play (2024) is one standout offer I just couldn’t pass up without sharing.

Right now, this ultra-affordable Android phone is going for just about $95, which saves you 37% on its original asking price. And while the promo is exclusive for Prime members, I still think it’s definitely worth checking out.

Grab the Moto G Play (2024) for less than $95!

$55 off (37%)
The Moto G Play (2024) is now going for less than $100 at Amazon, making it one of the best Black Friday phone deals on sub-$150 models. This phone may be no flagship killer, but it offers excellent value for money right now. Grab yours with Prime and save this Black Friday Week!
Buy at Amazon


While I wouldn’t recommend this entry-level device at its regular price, I find it a pretty solid option right now. It covers some basics, packing a 50MP main camera and a decent Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood. Not a powerhouse for sure, but the phone delivers decent performance, especially with light tasks.

Display quality isn’t perfect, but let’s be fair: few sub-$100 options have really amazing screens. Equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, the device offers mostly OK visuals. That said, it doesn’t get extra bright for comfortable outdoor use, so keep that in mind.

In case you’re wondering, the device only comes with 64GB of built-in storage. But that’s not too bad — you’re getting a microSD card slot, which helps extend it to as much as 1TB.

The lack of 5G, NFC, and the Android 13 will probably be a dealbreaker for some. But if you don’t mind all that, I think it’s a pretty good value right now. Hurry up and grab yours at Amazon this Black Friday — this 37% off deal surely won’t last too long! And if you’d rather get a more contemporary Moto G device, I’d definitely suggest the Moto G (2025), which is now going for $50 off its ~$200 price.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15295 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola Moto G - Deals History
130 stories
24 Nov, 2025
Prime-exclusive Moto G Play (2024) deal turns it into a top pick
19 Nov, 2025
This massive 59% discount on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is seriously impressive
18 Nov, 2025
Surprise Amazon deal slashes unprecedented $115 off Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2025)
06 Nov, 2025
Budget Moto G Power (2025) now comes with $230 in gifts
03 Nov, 2025
Amazon has Motorola's classic Moto G Power 5G (2024) mid-ranger on sale at a killer price for all
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 6

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly

Latest News

Google is officially dropping Assistant just a few months before its 10th anniversary
Google is officially dropping Assistant just a few months before its 10th anniversary
Audiophiles, rejoice: Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at huge Black Friday discounts
Audiophiles, rejoice: Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on sale at huge Black Friday discounts
Forget AirDrop on Pixels — this app is the cross-platform superpower you actually need
Forget AirDrop on Pixels — this app is the cross-platform superpower you actually need
Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at its best price ever
Now's your chance to grab the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE at its best price ever
Samsung’s next AI move could shake up your Galaxy S26 experience
Samsung’s next AI move could shake up your Galaxy S26 experience
The affordable OnePlus 15R might outperform last year’s OnePlus flagship
The affordable OnePlus 15R might outperform last year’s OnePlus flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless