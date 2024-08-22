iPhone 16: Tiny tweaks, big impact – or just button overload?
In September, Apple is gearing up to unveil its next iPhone 16 series, and the buzz has been building for a while now. We have seen plenty of rumors floating around, teasing us with expected specs, design changes, and some new features. Just the other day, a fresh leak gave us a sneak peek at what might be promo materials for the iPhone 16 series, and two thoughts immediately popped into my head.
Alright, let’s dive into my second thought first (because, you know, the order inside a woman’s brain is a whole mystery). Multiple rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with some minor design tweaks compared to their predecessors. The most noticeable change? A vertically oriented rear camera module on the standard and Plus models, ditching the diagonal setup we saw on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
And not that the standard iPhone model needs much of a push when it comes to sales – it has been the top-selling iPhone model for years. Last year, we had the iPhone 14, the year before that was the iPhone 13, and before that, the iPhone 12, and so on. This year, the iPhone 15 is heading in the same direction, and I have no doubts the iPhone 16 will follow suit. And for good reasons.
First off, with yet another new button on the horizon – the so-called Capture button rumored to be on all iPhone 16 models – I can’t help but wonder, how many buttons are too many? Seriously, do we really need another one? Secondly, I believe that the redesign of the rear camera island on the basic iPhone 16 models will be a major selling point, right alongside Apple Intelligence. Wonder why?
Can the iPhone 16’s small updates make a big impact?
Dummy units of the iPhone 16 base model reveal the updates being made to the phone's rear camera setup. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson
Word is that Apple is making this shift to allow images and videos captured with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to be viewed in 3D on the Vision Pro headset. So, it looks like the design of the non-Pro iPhone 16 models will be more evolutionary than revolutionary, and I have a hunch Apple will play this up as a selling point for the basic models.
The standard iPhone model has been topping sales charts for years.
Aside from the rearranged rear camera island, which gives me some serious nostalgia vibes – think back to the beloved (at least by me) iPhone X – the upcoming iPhone 16 is shaping up to be a solid choice for Apple fans looking to upgrade for a bunch of other reasons, too.
First, it is rumored to get the A18 chipset, which means all the iPhone 16 models will run Apple Intelligence. On the current series, that feature will only work with the iPhone 15 Pro versions. Second, the non-Pro versions of the iPhone 16 might add the Action button, which was already on the higher-end versions of last year’s model.
And fourth, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are rumored to get the new Capture button, too, meaning it won’t be exclusive to the Pro models.
So, not bad if you ask me. While there aren’t huge updates, these changes do help narrow the gap between the non-Pro and Pro versions, which could lead to even better sales for the iPhone 16. Of course, we’ll need to see what the price will be first.
So, now, we will have the Action button on all four iPhone 16 models, along with an extra Capture button, so the iPhone 16 series is expected to have five buttons overall. I know you might think, “Okay, one more button – what’s the big deal?” But for many users, that could mean one more button they could accidentally press and one more bump on the side of an otherwise sleek phone. The five buttons are expected to be:
In our recent poll on “What iPhone 16 update are you most excited about?” the Capture button comes in second place, so I guess a lot of people are excited about it. And yeah, for good reason – it would be pretty convenient for video capturing and photography. I just hope this is the last button Apple adds to the iPhone. What do you think? Will the Capture button be a handy new option, or are five buttons already too many?
Third, the screen size of the standard iPhone models is expected to stay the same, unlike the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are rumored to get larger displays this year. This could be a big win for users who aren't interested in even bigger screens. If Apple isn’t bringing the mini model back, this is the least it can do for those who prefer smaller screens. With the trend of ever-growing displays, who knows – maybe the standard model will be marketed as a “mini” in the future!
So, not bad if you ask me. While there aren’t huge updates, these changes do help narrow the gap between the non-Pro and Pro versions, which could lead to even better sales for the iPhone 16. Of course, we’ll need to see what the price will be first.
Are five buttons too many?
iPhone 16 series case cutout suggests that a capacitive Capture Button might be in the mix. | Image credit – Sonny Dickson
Okay, since I mentioned buttons just above, it is time to discuss my first thought: how many buttons are too many buttons? Last year, the tech giant introduced the Action button, replacing the Silent Switch. I don’t know about you, but I love the Silent Switch on my iPhone 13 mini, and I would definitely miss it when it is time for me to upgrade.
So, now, we will have the Action button on all four iPhone 16 models, along with an extra Capture button, so the iPhone 16 series is expected to have five buttons overall. I know you might think, “Okay, one more button – what’s the big deal?” But for many users, that could mean one more button they could accidentally press and one more bump on the side of an otherwise sleek phone. The five buttons are expected to be:
- Side Button: Used to turn off your iPhone and to lock it.
- Volume Buttons: Probably no need to explain what they do, but with the volume up/down buttons, you can adjust the volume when listening to music, watching videos, or playing games. When not using other apps, these buttons will adjust the ringer volume.
- Action Button: You can customize this button to do what you want, like opening the Camera app or turning on the flashlight. By default, it toggles Silent mode on or off.
- Rumored Capture Button: Positioned on the right side, where the mmWave 5G antenna is currently located in the US. The Capture button might combine a mechanical design with a capacitive surface. It is expected to work like a DSLR camera button, allowing a slight press to trigger autofocus while a harder press takes the picture. You might also be able to swipe along the button to zoom in and out.
In our recent poll on “What iPhone 16 update are you most excited about?” the Capture button comes in second place, so I guess a lot of people are excited about it. And yeah, for good reason – it would be pretty convenient for video capturing and photography. I just hope this is the last button Apple adds to the iPhone. What do you think? Will the Capture button be a handy new option, or are five buttons already too many?
