After years of waiting, this adorable Samsung gadget may never launch

Ballie is off the table – for now

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So, while there is still a tiny chance Ballie could eventually hit stores, it seems increasingly unlikely. Six years after its CES 2020 debut, two years after a larger redesigned version appeared, and following So, while there is still a tiny chance Ballie could eventually hit stores, it seems increasingly unlikely. Six years after its CES 2020 debut, two years after a larger redesigned version appeared, and following last year’s announcement that Samsung partnered with Google to integrate the Gemini AI platform into the robot, Ballie now appears destined to remain a concept rather than a consumer-ready device.



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Video credit – Samsung

That said, Samsung has clearly taken lessons from Ballie and applied them to other smart home products, like robot vacuums and connected devices.

A fun gadget that never arrived

It’s a little disappointing, since Ballie looked like a genuinely fun gadget. But to be fair, experimental devices like this face tough challenges, especially with the rising cost of components like RAM. Full production for a niche, high-tech product can be risky.



Still, I’m confident Samsung won’t leave us empty-handed when it comes to smart home tech.



, for instance, is also reportedly working on its own smart home products,



Do you think Samsung made the right call shelving Ballie? Yes, it wasn’t practical. 42.86% Maybe, they could’ve tried harder. 0% No, it looked fun and innovative. 28.57% Unsure. 28.57% Vote 7 Votes

Ballie’s appeal vs its reality

Honestly, I loved the idea of Ballie – and its cute design – but it’s probably a gadget people don’t really need yet. Plus, it would have come with a high price tag for tasks that are mostly convenience rather than necessity. That said, Samsung has clearly taken lessons from Ballie and applied them to other smart home products, like robot vacuums and connected devices.It’s a little disappointing, since Ballie looked like a genuinely fun gadget. But to be fair, experimental devices like this face tough challenges, especially with the rising cost of components like RAM. Full production for a niche, high-tech product can be risky.Still, I’m confident Samsung won’t leave us empty-handed when it comes to smart home tech. The company seems committed to expanding its home device lineup , similar to other tech giants. Apple , for instance, is also reportedly working on its own smart home products, potentially including a robot of some kind – not the same as Ballie, but more like a hub with a screen and a robotic arm. Details are scarce, so we’ll have to wait for official announcements, which might happen soon Honestly, I loved the idea of Ballie – and its cute design – but it’s probably a gadget people don’t really need yet. Plus, it would have come with a high price tag for tasks that are mostly convenience rather than necessity.





While it could have handled chores like feeding your dog (yep, Samsung proudly advertised exactly this), I guess the cost-to-benefit ratio wouldn’t be very appealing, and apparently, Samsung realized that, too.

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