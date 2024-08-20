Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
GOOGLE PIXEL DEAL ALERT
Less than two days left to pre-order your Pixel 9 with great discounts! Check out the deals now.
Aug 22, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Leak of iPhone 16 series promotional materials reveals images and some specs

By
0comments
Leak of iPhone 16 series promotional materials reveals images and some specs
Images of what appear to be promotional photos of the upcoming iPhone 16 series have surfaced on "X" thanks to a leaker named Lakhwinder Singh. What makes it seem legit are the vertically mounted rear camera lenses seen on the camera module on the back of the non-Pro models. Apple is making this switch from diagonally mounted lenses so that images and videos taken with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus can be viewed in 3D on the Vision Pro spatial computer.

The materials leaked by Singh appear to be from China and include a specs sheet for the iPhone 16 which shows that the phone is powered by the A18 application processor (AP), includes a 48MP camera to shoot video for the Vision Pro, and sports a USB-C port. Another image focuses on the new 48MP Ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro and points out how the phone is powered by the A18 Pro AP. This page also mentions that the Tetraprism periscope camera will bring 5x optical zoom to the iPhone 16 Pro. It already has been available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and presumably the iPhone 16 Pro Max.


There are also multiple pages of photos showing the 2024 iPhone models in various colors. And while this all looks legit, the information listed in the leak has been rumored for months now. That includes the Tetraprism lens for the iPhone 16 Pro, the use of two 3nm A18 chipsets for the new phones (A18 and the more capable A18 Pro for the non-Pro and Pro models respectively), the vertical camera design for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, and the 48MP sensor backing the Ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.


The latest rumor calls for Apple to hold the new product event on September 10th featuring the new iPhone 16 series, the Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch SE 3, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3. We also could see the fourth-gen Apple AirPods with two variants. One will be a basic model while the other will include Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Under this rumored scenario, pre-orders would start on September 13th with the new iPhone models expected to be released on September 20th.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Early adopters show overwhelming preference for two Pixel 9 models
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless