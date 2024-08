Leak of iPhone 16 series promotional materials reveals images and some specs

iPhone 16 which shows that the phone is powered by the A18 application processor (AP), includes a 48MP camera to shoot video for the Vision Pro , and sports a USB-C port. Another image focuses on the new 48MP Ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro . It already has been available on the



iPhone 16 Series promotional images leaks#iPhone16#iphone16pro#iPhone#iPhone16ProMaxpic.twitter.com/7VlHgpqnPp — Lakhwinder Singh (@lakhwinder086) August 17, 2024

The materials leaked by Singh appear to be from China and include a specs sheet for thewhich shows that the phone is powered by the A18 application processor (AP), includes a 48MP camera to shoot video for the, and sports a USB-C port. Another image focuses on the new 48MP Ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro and points out how the phone is powered by the A18 Pro AP. This page also mentions that the Tetraprism periscope camera will bring 5x optical zoom to the. It already has been available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and presumably the iPhone 16 Pro Max

, the use of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro , and the 48MP sensor backing the Ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max . There are also multiple pages of photos showing the 2024 iPhone models in various colors. And while this all looks legit, the information listed in the leak has been rumored for months now. That includes the Tetraprism lens for the iPhone 16 Pro , the use of two 3nm A18 chipsets for the new phones (A18 and the more capable A18 Pro for the non-Pro and Pro models respectively), the vertical camera design for theand, and the 48MP sensor backing the Ultra-wide lens on theand