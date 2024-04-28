Leaked iPhone 16 series image shows how gigantic iPhone 16 Pro Max is





Though the new phones are rumored to have the same general design as the current-gen lineup, Apple is rumored to make a few changes that will influence how the phones look and feel in your hands.





iPhone 16 will be 6.1-inch while the iPhone 16 Plus will clock in at 6.7-inch. One of the most significant rumored changes is that the Pro models will have bigger screens. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch screen. The non-Pro models will stick with the current sizes, meaning thewill be 6.1-inch while thePlus will clock in at 6.7-inch.





The picture of dummy models uploaded by tipster Sonny Dickson corroborates that rumor . The Pro models are noticeably bigger than their non-Pro counterparts, which is not the case at the moment. The Pro Max looks particularly gigantic.









Another change that the leaked image seems to confirm is that the base models will ditch the diagonally aligned camera array for a vertical setup. The flash unit will be moved out of the camera bump.





This realignment will reportedly allow Apple to bring spatial video capture to the regular and Plus models.





iPhone 16 and 16 Plus and the camera-focused Since the leaked image only shows the back of the phones, we don't get to see other rumored changes such as an Action button on theand 16 Plus and the camera-focused Capture Button





iPhone 16 Pro is going to be a huge phone and we aren't sure how we feel about that. The phones are also rumored to be a little heavier than their predecessors and that's disappointing, considering one of the best things about the The main takeaway from today's leak is that theis going to be a huge phone and we aren't sure how we feel about that. The phones are also rumored to be a little heavier than their predecessors and that's disappointing, considering one of the best things about the iPhone 15 Pro is that it isn't as heavy as the iPhone 14 Pro