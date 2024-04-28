Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Leaked iPhone 16 series image shows how gigantic iPhone 16 Pro Max is
A new image of iPhone 16 dummy units posted on the social media website X showcases the entire lineup.

Though the new phones are rumored to have the same general design as the current-gen lineup, Apple is rumored to make a few changes that will influence how the phones look and feel in your hands.

One of the most significant rumored changes is that the Pro models will have bigger screens. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch screen. The non-Pro models will stick with the current sizes, meaning the iPhone 16 will be 6.1-inch while the iPhone 16 Plus will clock in at 6.7-inch.

The picture of dummy models uploaded by tipster Sonny Dickson   corroborates that rumor. The Pro models are noticeably bigger than their non-Pro counterparts, which is not the case at the moment. The Pro Max looks particularly gigantic.


Another change that the leaked image seems to confirm is that the base models will ditch the diagonally aligned camera array for a vertical setup. The flash unit will be moved out of the camera bump.

This realignment will reportedly allow Apple to bring spatial video capture to the regular and Plus models.

Since the leaked image only shows the back of the phones, we don't get to see other rumored changes such as an Action button on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus and the camera-focused Capture Button.

The main takeaway from today's leak is that the iPhone 16 Pro is going to be a huge phone and we aren't sure how we feel about that. The phones are also rumored to be a little heavier than their predecessors and that's disappointing, considering one of the best things about the iPhone 15 Pro is that it isn't as heavy as the iPhone 14 Pro.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Leaked iPhone 16 series image shows how gigantic iPhone 16 Pro Max is
