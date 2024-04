New iPhone 16 leak confirms design changes across the lineup

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

Recommended Stories

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16

Looking at the right side of the molds, we find the power button and a strange, recessed long button toward the bottom. This could be many things; some sources claim that this is a dedicated camera shutter button , while this might just be the SIM tray, carved this way to make it easier for engineers to deal with the dummies.Another thing we can try to guess from those pictures is the relative size of the phones. It looks like the iPhone 16 Pro is slightly larger than the, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a tad larger than thePlus, but given how the guy in the picture holds these dummies, we're not sure about this improvised size comparison.Lastly, there's the camera bump situation, and judging by all the leaks on the subject until now, these seem legit. It looks like theandPlus will get entirely new camera bumps, inspired by the iPhone X. Theand, on the other hand, kind of stick to the old square design but mix around the cameras inside, aligning two of them vertically.That's all we have for now, but expect moreleaks to keep flooding the internet space.