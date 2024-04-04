New iPhone 16 leak confirms design changes across the lineup

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The iPhone 16 series is still some solid couple of months away, but we already have a plethora of leaks and rumors, leaving nothing to imagination. The latest one reinforces what we already knew about the upcoming design changes across the iPhone 16 lineup.

The leak comes from Sonny Dickson, who posted on X (formerly Twitter) all four dummy models of the iPhone 16 series. It's worth noting that this leak comes one day after the same person posted alleged clear cases for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

There's some information we can definitely get out of these dummies, for instance, the button configuration, layout, design of the camera bumps, and the overall dimensions of the models relative to each other.

First, the button configuration seems to fall in line with other leaks, one of which includes another set of iPhone 16 dummy devices, and alleged iPhone 16 CAD renders. There are three buttons on the left side of the dummies: two taking volume duties, and a smaller Action button above. This layout suggests that this year all four models will get the Action button, and we'll say a final goodbye to the mute switch.



Looking at the right side of the molds, we find the power button and a strange, recessed long button toward the bottom. This could be many things; some sources claim that this is a dedicated camera shutter button, while this might just be the SIM tray, carved this way to make it easier for engineers to deal with the dummies.

Another thing we can try to guess from those pictures is the relative size of the phones. It looks like the iPhone 16 Pro is slightly larger than the iPhone 16, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a tad larger than the iPhone 16 Plus, but given how the guy in the picture holds these dummies, we're not sure about this improvised size comparison.

Lastly, there's the camera bump situation, and judging by all the leaks on the subject until now, these seem legit. It looks like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get entirely new camera bumps, inspired by the iPhone X. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, kind of stick to the old square design but mix around the cameras inside, aligning two of them vertically.

That's all we have for now, but expect more iPhone 16 leaks to keep flooding the internet space.
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

