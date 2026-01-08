Most of you wish the OnePlus 16 would adopt this instead of a 240 Hz display
Most of you have a particular upgrade in mind for the OnePlus 16.
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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The OnePlus 16 will have a 240 Hz refresh rate option for its display, at least if recent leaks are to be believed. However, most of you seem to think that this isn’t something that the company should be focusing on, and from the presented alternatives in a comprehensive poll, the majority of you wish for one particular upgrade.
According to the poll, 66 percent of you said that the OnePlus 16 should have better cameras instead of a 240 Hz display. Meanwhile, 14 percent of voters said that OnePlus should bring back the 2K display instead, as the OnePlus 15 has been rolled back to a 1.5K display to support its 165 Hz refresh rate.
And then, at the very end of the list, only two percent of you said that OnePlus is doing the right thing by including a 240 Hz display on its upcoming flagship smartphone. Which camp do you fall into?
I think, and I might be wrong, that OnePlus is playing a numbers game. Sure, it could incorporate better cameras, or bring back the 2K display, or use an even bigger battery. But none of those will make the OnePlus 16 one of the first phones to break a new barrier, unlike the 240 Hz display.
The OnePlus 16 won’t be the first, but it will be early enough for it to be a heavily marketable feature.
OnePlus 16 should have better cameras
According to the poll, 66 percent of you said that the OnePlus 16 should have better cameras instead of a 240 Hz display. Meanwhile, 14 percent of voters said that OnePlus should bring back the 2K display instead, as the OnePlus 15 has been rolled back to a 1.5K display to support its 165 Hz refresh rate.
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10 percent of participants said that the phone should have an even bigger battery than the 7,300 mAh capacity found on the OnePlus 15. As we enter an era of budget smartphones shipping with batteries that have capacities over 10,000 mAh, this request makes a lot of sense for consumers used to the current pace of innovation across Chinese smartphones.
Next up, around four percent of voters said that the OnePlus 16 should invest resources into better audio and haptics instead of the 240 Hz refresh rate. Three percent of respondents said that the phone should get a modern redesign that makes it look more premium.
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What should the OnePlus 16 focus on?
Better cameras.
63.25%
Bigger battery cell.
11.32%
The 240Hz refresh rate.
2.67%
Give me back my 2K resolution display!
13.56%
Better audio and haptics.
5.1%
The design, as the OnePlus 15 doesn't look premium at all.
4.1%
Diminishing returns
The OnePlus 15 was criticized for dropping the 2K display. | Image credit — PhoneArena
It makes perfect sense, in my opinion, for most of you to ask for other hardware upgrades over a 240 Hz display. It’s already quite difficult to tell the difference between a 120 Hz display and a 240 Hz display, though not impossible. Going from 165 Hz to 240 Hz is even less of a leap and offers practically no real-world advantage.
It’s all a numbers game
I think, and I might be wrong, that OnePlus is playing a numbers game. Sure, it could incorporate better cameras, or bring back the 2K display, or use an even bigger battery. But none of those will make the OnePlus 16 one of the first phones to break a new barrier, unlike the 240 Hz display.
The OnePlus 16 won’t be the first, but it will be early enough for it to be a heavily marketable feature.
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