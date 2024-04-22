Touchy or clicky? Apple iPhone 16 Capture Button mystery solved by case dummies

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro design should be finalized by now, and Apple will soon be moving from the engineering verification to the trial production stage. 

This explains the first dummy units leaking from case manufacturers left and right, as they need to guesstimate the exact design and dimensions before the iPhone 16 hits the shelves.

One such dummy set of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max already appeared on tape, reflecting on two important design change rumors. First, that the iPhone 16 indeed have a vertical camera, and, second, that it would indeed have a new capture button on the side.

The other big new design rumor, that the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will have larger screens couldn't really be confirmed by the leaked dummies, as there is no reference on the picture for comparison.

Today, however, a new set of iPhone 16 and iPhone Pro Max case dummies has been leaked by Sonny Dickson, and they showcase a novel distribution of the case cutouts.


While the vertical cutout for the new iPhone 16 camera lens arrangement is to be expected, the cutout for the new camera capture key indicates something more.

Instead of being covered by the case as would have happened if it could be pressed for a clicky feel, the new iPhone 16 button is an open book waiting to be touched by a finger to execute a command.

Apple has reportedly been experimenting with capacitive power and volume buttons for a completely buttonless iPhone for a while now, but it apparently scrapped the project as too risky and hard to pull off.

Instead, it decided to apply the lessons learned to a new capacitive key with force touch sensitivity sitting below the power button. Rumor has it that it will be called the capture button, indicating that it will have something to do with camera controls. 

As to why would Apple make the capacitive key also pressure-sensitive, that's anyone's guess at the moment. 

However, rumor has it that it may have something to do with picture and video capture modes, or zooming controls, as both iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are expected to sport Apple's Tetraprism camera now.


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

