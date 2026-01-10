Some iPhone users still are vulnerable to having two WebKit flaws exploited

iOS 26





Recommended For You Forbes' report has even worse numbers as the data it shared shows that only 50% of those eligible to install iOS 26 have done so, leaving those iPhone units still on iOS 26 and even though its effects can be sharply reduced, many would prefer just to avoid all UI changes and stick with iOS 18 . Forbes' report has even worse numbers as the data it shared shows that only 50% of those eligible to installhave done so, leaving those iPhone units still on iOS 18 and vulnerable to a malicious attack. Typically, iPhone users update their handsets quickly. However, not everyone loves the Liquid Glass UI that comes withand even though its effects can be sharply reduced, many would prefer just to avoid all UI changes and stick with





iOS 18 to iOS 26 is that the latter allows users to opt-in on Apple's AI Initiative iOS 26 will automatically enable Apple Intelligence although this is not the case. Those who do install iOS 26 still have to opt-in to Apple Intelligence due to certain privacy regulations. The other issue that might keep iPhone users from updating fromtois that the latter allows users to opt-in on Apple's AI Initiative Apple Intelligence . I get the feeling that some uninformed iPhone users believe that updating towill automatically enablealthough this is not the case. Those who do installstill have to opt-in todue to certain privacy regulations.

Don't want Apple Intelligence? Update to iOS 26 but don't opt-in to Apple's AI initiative





The main concern here has nothing to do with AI, Liquid Glass, or privacy regulations. Those who do not install iOS 26 cannot patch the two WebKit flaws. I am here, telling you now that you shouldn't take an unnecessary risk with your iPhone, especially in light of warnings that spyware attacks against unpatched units will increase. Here's the thing. If you haven't installed iOS 26 because you hate AI or think that Apple Intelligence is a waste of time, I'm not going to tell you that you are wrong.



Recommended For You

To make sure that you have Apple Intelligence disabled, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. Make sure that the top toggle labeled " Apple Intelligence " is toggled off. If AI is why you haven't updated top iOS 26 , go ahead and do so. Just make sure the aforementioend toggle is off after you install the update.

You can reduce the Liquid Glass effect on your iPhone after updating to iOS 26





If Liquid Glass is the reason why you haven't updated your iPhone to iOS 26 yet, in iOS 26 .1 you can reduce the "glass" look on your Dock, folders, and Control Center by going to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. Turn the Reduce Transparency toggle on. To get rid of the glassy look of the lock screen clock, you need to follow these directions:





Long-press on an empty space on your lock screen

Tap on Customize, then tap on the Lock Screen preview, and then on the clock.









If you have iOS 26 .1 or later, there is another toggle you can use to reduce how bright Liquid Glass looks. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass. Select Tinted or Clear. Lastly, Liquid Glass relies on the iPhone's gyroscope to have the reflections shift as you move the device. You can disable this by following these directions: Settings > Accessibility > Motion.Toggle Reduce Motion to on. At the bottom of the screen where there are two "pills" to choose from, select "Solid" instead of "Glass."If you have.1 or later, there is another toggle you can use to reduce how bright Liquid Glass looks. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass. Select Tinted or Clear. Lastly, Liquid Glass relies on the iPhone's gyroscope to have the reflections shift as you move the device. You can disable this by following these directions: Settings > Accessibility > Motion.Toggle Reduce Motion to on.

You will never get back the iOS 18 look no matter what you do once you've installed iOS 26 , but do you really want to leave your iPhone vulnerable to a malicious attack? Perhaps the closest thing to turning off Liquid Glass (there is no off switch for it) is to toggle on the Reduce Transparency toggle in Accessibility (as detailed three paragraphs up) and the Reduce Motion Accessibility toggle also found in Accessibility (and detailed in the paragraph above this one).





Don't miss out on protecting your iPhone to iOS 26 because of some fears that you really shouldn't worry about.











