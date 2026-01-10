Build your custom plan with Tello!

Don't let your hatred of AI and Liquid Glass leave your iPhone an enticing target for attackers

If you have yet to update to iOS 26, you cannot receive a patch that secures your iPhone against a pair of software flaws.

5comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Software updates iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro standing together.
Late last month we told you that the iOS 26.2 update disseminated by Apple contained patches to fix two serious software flaws that Apple said had been already exploited. As we explained just days before 2025 ended and 2026 started, both flaws had to do with Apple's WebKit browser engine. One vulnerability, CVE-2025-43529, tricks the browser into mishandling memory allowing attackers to run their own code or commands on a device. This is an issue known as arbitrary code execution.  

Some iPhone users still are vulnerable to having two WebKit flaws exploited


The second flaw, CVE-2025-14174, was discovered jointly by Apple and by Google’s Threat Analysis Group. Both issues were patched by using improved memory management and better validation checks. But a new report from Forbes reveals that many iPhone users may not have had the flaws patched and are still vulnerable to attack. That's because the patches were included in the update to iOS 26.2 and as we told you recently, at the end of 2025 less than 60% of iPhone users have iOS 26 installed on their iPhones.

Recommended For You
Forbes' report has even worse numbers as the data it shared shows that only 50% of those eligible to install iOS 26 have done so, leaving those iPhone units still on iOS 18 and vulnerable to a malicious attack. Typically, iPhone users update their handsets quickly. However, not everyone loves the Liquid Glass UI that comes with iOS 26 and even though its effects can be sharply reduced, many would prefer just to avoid all UI changes and stick with iOS 18.

The other issue that might keep iPhone users from updating from iOS 18 to iOS 26 is that the latter allows users to opt-in on Apple's AI Initiative Apple Intelligence. I get the feeling that some uninformed iPhone users believe that updating to iOS 26 will automatically enable Apple Intelligence although this is not the case. Those who do install iOS 26 still have to opt-in to Apple Intelligence due to certain privacy regulations.

Don't want Apple Intelligence? Update to iOS 26 but don't opt-in to Apple's AI initiative


The main concern here has nothing to do with AI, Liquid Glass, or privacy regulations. Those who do not install iOS 26 cannot patch the two WebKit flaws. I am here, telling you now that you shouldn't take an unnecessary risk with your iPhone, especially in light of warnings that spyware attacks against unpatched units will increase. Here's the thing. If you haven't installed iOS 26 because you hate AI or think that Apple Intelligence is a waste of time, I'm not going to tell you that you are wrong. 

Recommended For You
To make sure that you have Apple Intelligence disabled, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. Make sure that the top toggle labeled "Apple Intelligence" is toggled off. If AI is why you haven't updated top iOS 26, go ahead and do so. Just make sure the aforementioend toggle is off after you install the update.

You can reduce the Liquid Glass effect on your iPhone after updating to iOS 26


If Liquid Glass is the reason why you haven't updated your iPhone to iOS 26 yet, in iOS 26.1 you can reduce the "glass" look on your Dock, folders, and Control Center by going to Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. Turn the Reduce Transparency toggle on. To get rid of the glassy look of the lock screen clock, you need to follow these directions:

Long-press on an empty space on your lock screen
Tap on Customize, then tap on the Lock Screen preview, and then on the clock.
At the bottom of the screen where there are two "pills" to choose from, select "Solid" instead of "Glass."

Reduce glass effect on iPhone lock screen clock.
Select the pill labeled Solid on the bottom right to reduce the glass effect on your lock screen clock. | Image credit-PhoneArena


If you have iOS 26.1 or later, there is another toggle you can use to reduce how bright Liquid Glass looks. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness > Liquid Glass. Select Tinted or Clear. Lastly, Liquid Glass relies on the iPhone's gyroscope to have the reflections shift as you move the device. You can disable this by following these directions: Settings > Accessibility > Motion.Toggle Reduce Motion to on.

You will never get back the iOS 18 look no matter what you do once you've installed iOS 26, but do you really want to leave your iPhone vulnerable to a malicious attack? Perhaps the closest thing to turning off Liquid Glass (there is no off switch for it) is to toggle on the Reduce Transparency toggle in Accessibility (as detailed three paragraphs up) and the Reduce Motion Accessibility toggle also found in Accessibility (and detailed in the paragraph above this one).

Don't miss out on protecting your iPhone to iOS 26 because of some fears that you really shouldn't worry about.



Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (5)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
The Vivo X300 FE is official with a first-ever telephoto upgrade
The Vivo X300 FE is official with a first-ever telephoto upgrade
Latest News
Renders of Samsung Galaxy A27 surface
Renders of Samsung Galaxy A27 surface
Galaxy Z TriFold 2 will outshine the OG with rumored improvements
Galaxy Z TriFold 2 will outshine the OG with rumored improvements
Amazon has just improved its Galaxy S25 FE promo, making it even harder to resist
Amazon has just improved its Galaxy S25 FE promo, making it even harder to resist
Phones can't replace laptops. But tri-foldables could, and Samsung might give it a shot
Phones can't replace laptops. But tri-foldables could, and Samsung might give it a shot
iPhone loyalty is cult-like, while Android users are more likely to bolt
iPhone loyalty is cult-like, while Android users are more likely to bolt
Weekly deals roundup: Save $600 on the Razr Ultra (2025), $250 on the Pixel 10 Pro, and more
Weekly deals roundup: Save $600 on the Razr Ultra (2025), $250 on the Pixel 10 Pro, and more