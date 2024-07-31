iPhone 16 dummy units show that rumors about a huge change to the rear cameras are right

Blue

Yellow

Pink

Green

Black





This almost matches the colors that prescient TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says we should expect for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The only difference is that Kuo says that instead of the Yellow variant of those phones, Apple will offer the non-Pro iPhone 16 models in White.









The iPhone 16 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and the iPhone 16 Plus is expected to carry a 6.7-inch OLED screen. Both models will be powered by the A18 application processor (AP) with 8GB of RAM. That is important since 8GB of RAM is the minimum amount required for an iPhone to support Apple Intelligence.







iPhone 16 Pro will join the iPhone 16 Pro Max by featuring the Tetraprism periscope zoom with 5x optical zoom. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED displays respectively. Both phones will be equipped with the A18 Pro AP which, like the A18, will be built with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process node (N3E) and sport 8GB of RAM. Thewill join theby featuring the Tetraprism periscope zoom with 5x optical zoom.



