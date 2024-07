iPhone 16 dummy units show that rumors about a huge change to the rear cameras are right

Back in May 2023 we first heard rumors about a big change coming to the rear cameras on the iPhone 16 series . The rumor says that for the first time since the iPhone 12 line was launched in 2020, the 2024 iPhone 16 andPlus will have their two rear cameras mounted vertically instead of diagonally. Reportedly, Apple is making the change to make it easier for those devices to record 3D pictures and videos which are known as spatial pictures and spatial videos. On the Vision Pro , they appear in 3D and they show up in 2D on other devices.

While Apple is making the change to thenon-Pro Wide, and Ultra-wide cameras, last year it changed the positions of the Telephoto and Ultra-wide cameras on theandto support spatial video recording. Dickson's dummy units show color options for theandPlus of:

Blue

Yellow

Pink

Green

Black





This almost matches the colors that prescient TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says we should expect for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The only difference is that Kuo says that instead of the Yellow variant of those phones, Apple will offer the non-Pro iPhone 16 models in White.









The iPhone 16 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and the iPhone 16 Plus is expected to carry a 6.7-inch OLED screen. Both models will be powered by the A18 application processor (AP) with 8GB of RAM. That is important since 8GB of RAM is the minimum amount required for an iPhone to support Apple Intelligence.







iPhone 16 Pro will join the iPhone 16 Pro Max by featuring the Tetraprism periscope zoom with 5x optical zoom. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch OLED displays respectively. Both phones will be equipped with the A18 Pro AP which, like the A18, will be built with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process node (N3E) and sport 8GB of RAM. Thewill join theby featuring the Tetraprism periscope zoom with 5x optical zoom.