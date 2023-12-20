Internal Apple code suggests all four iPhone 16 models could use the same chip

D47 – ‌iPhone 16‌

D48 – ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus

D93 – iPhone 16 Pro

Pro D94 – ‌ iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max





The interesting part of this data reveals that all four phones have the same SoC with an internal code of t8140 – Tahiti, which is known inside Apple as the A18. So that means that all four iPhone 16 models could end up using the same general chipset.









As for next year, Haitong's Pu might be correct since Apple could use the A18 branding for the SoC used to power the cheaper non-Pro variants and the A18 Pro name for the SoC found inside the more expensive premium models. The two different names would have to indicate that there is some difference between the A18 and A18 Pro. Since both are being built using TSMC's cutting-edge N3E node, we should expect both to deliver performance and energy consumption improvements.





So right now, it wouldn't be wrong to say that all four 2024 iPhone 16 models could end up with the same chipset although it wouldn't be wrong to say that the possibility still exists that the A18 powers the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and the A18 Pro drives the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max .

So right now, it wouldn't be wrong to say that all four 2024models could end up with the same chipset although it wouldn't be wrong to say that the possibility still exists that the A18 powers theandPlus, and the A18 Pro drives thePro and