Internal Apple code suggests all four iPhone 16 models could use the same chip
Last month we told you that Haitong Securities analyst Jeff Pu expects Apple to equip all four iPhone 16 models with an A18 chipset. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be powered by the A18 application processor (AP) while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport the A18 Pro AP. Both chips will be manufactured by TSMC using its second-generation N3E 3nm process node.
But recent information might indicate something different than what Pu said, or it might not. Follow along. According to MacRumors, its sources have found information on early development versions of iOS 18 (with a code name of "Crystal") that include the following codes for the 2024 iPhone models:
- D47 – iPhone 16
- D48 – iPhone 16 Plus
- D93 – iPhone 16 Pro
- D94 – iPhone 16 Pro Max
The interesting part of this data reveals that all four phones have the same SoC with an internal code of t8140 – Tahiti, which is known inside Apple as the A18. So that means that all four iPhone 16 models could end up using the same general chipset.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only smartphones currently powered by a 3nm chipset
While Apple traditionally used the same chip on all of its new phones every year (not including the iPhone 5c and the iPhone SE models) last year it made a change. Apple equipped only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with the new A16 Bionic chip and the A15 Bionic returned to power the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It was more of the same this year as the only 3nm smartphone AP currently in use, the A17 Pro, was placed inside the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature the hand-me-down A16 Bionic.
As for next year, Haitong's Pu might be correct since Apple could use the A18 branding for the SoC used to power the cheaper non-Pro variants and the A18 Pro name for the SoC found inside the more expensive premium models. The two different names would have to indicate that there is some difference between the A18 and A18 Pro. Since both are being built using TSMC's cutting-edge N3E node, we should expect both to deliver performance and energy consumption improvements.
So right now, it wouldn't be wrong to say that all four 2024 iPhone 16 models could end up with the same chipset although it wouldn't be wrong to say that the possibility still exists that the A18 powers the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and the A18 Pro drives the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
