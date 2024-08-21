What iPhone 16 update are you most excited about?
Up Next:
The annual iPhone premiere is coming soon, and thanks to the unstopping rumor mill, we can be confident about some of the new features Apple will introduce. Part of the excitement about every new iPhone is figuring out which features make an upgrade worthwhile. That’s why we’d like you to share what makes you think about upgrading to the iPhone 16 Series.
As usual, Apple will also introduce its new chipset. Unlike last year, this time all iPhones will get the latest generation chips. However, Apple will still want to differentiate between the Pro and non-Pro models. That’s why we might get an A18 processor for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus and an A18 Pro version for the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. The A18 Pro will likely have more GPU cores, giving it extra graphic performance.
Is any of these enough to make you want an upgrade this year? If yes, what’s the main reason you would like to upgrade? Choose one of the options in our poll, and tell us if you have something else in mind in the comments.
On the software side, the most important part of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence. The suite of AI-powered features aims to make Siri smarter and life easier. Unfortunately, not all of the features will be available with the release of the new iPhones. Even worse, all Apple Intelligence functionalities will be delayed in Europe until Apple figures out the EU regulations. That may dampen some AI enthusiasm among Apple fans, especially overseas.
The thing everyone will get for sure is the hardware updates. All models will get a new Capture button. As its name suggests, this button will control the camera like the shutter buttons on actual cameras. Meanwhile, both Pro models will get bigger screens than their predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch panel, while the 16 Pro Max will grow to 6.9 inches. Both models will also have incredibly thin bezels.
As usual, Apple will also introduce its new chipset. Unlike last year, this time all iPhones will get the latest generation chips. However, Apple will still want to differentiate between the Pro and non-Pro models. That’s why we might get an A18 processor for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus and an A18 Pro version for the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. The A18 Pro will likely have more GPU cores, giving it extra graphic performance.
Is any of these enough to make you want an upgrade this year? If yes, what’s the main reason you would like to upgrade? Choose one of the options in our poll, and tell us if you have something else in mind in the comments.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: