iPhone 15 Pro and the new Action Button: here's what dropping the iconic Mute Switch will give us in return
We are just about a month away from Apple's anticipated release of the iPhone 15 series, which is said to bring a seemingly tiny design change, but one with the potential to create a noticeable ripple effect in the user experience for years to come. We, of course, are talking about the replacement of the iconic Mute Switch with the rumored Action Button.
On that note, let us see how Apple is planning to justify this historic design change that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are said to bring about, and why it is possibly one of the best upgrades we have seen in years.
Remember the Apple Watch Ultra? Well, it was the first (and so far the only) Apple device to get an Action Button. The button on the Apple Watch Ultra is programmable, meaning you can set it up to function in several ways depending on how you press it.
The Action Button that is said to be on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to behave in a very similar manner. Of course, users would still be able to use it as a way to silence their phone, but it could also be customized to have other capabilities, such as launching the camera or Siri.
What's more exciting, however, is that the Action Button might have specific functionality depending on what application you are currently using. For example, if you have opened the camera app in live view, it could work as a shutter button, like the one you find on professional cameras. More specifically, according to code found in the iOS 17 beta, it was recently discovered that users might be able to half-press the Action Button to activate the autofocusing system and then fully press it to take the photo.
Lastly, a less noticeable effect moving from the Mute Switch to the Action Button would have, is better water/dust protection and supposedly more space inside the phone. The Mute Switch was quite an easy place for dust to get stuck and build up over time, and it also took up significant space on the inside of the iPhone. Replacing it with a button alleviates both of these issues.
Change can be jarring, no matter where we encounter it. And it becomes even more striking the more time we have spent getting used to something. Our phones have practically become a part of our bodies at this point, so any change to them — especially one that alters how we use them in our day to day — often receives serious backlash.
The Mute Switch is a great feature, and its clicking sound as you move it up and down to silence/turn your iPhone to ring is likely embedded in every iPhone owner's psyche. But the rumored Action Button that is said to replace it offers so much potential when it comes to improving your experience with the phone that it is hard to be pessimistic about it.
In more than one way, the Action Button feels like the logical evolution of the Mute Switch, and we are excited to see how it will affect the iPhone's future.
As usual, anything new that Apple introduces to its phone lineup first makes its way only to the Pro models, so leaks say the Action Button would only debut on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Initially, it was thought that the volume buttons would also get redesigned, becoming one volume rocker instead of two separate keys, but the latest information points towards that not happening, at least not this year.
The Mute Switch has existed on iPhones since, believe it or not, Steve Jobs announced the OG iPhone all the way back in 2007. The Mute Switch was one of those design elements that made the iPhone stand out. It has been a part of the user experience for years, so swapping it for a button entails a fundamental shift in the way users will interact with their iPhones.
The iPhone 15 Pro Action Button explained
Beyond camera control, other first-party apps are also bound to get some use of this new hardware. Apple will without a doubt have several implementations to show off the new Action Button on stage. That being said, it is the possibility of third-party apps also getting access to this new button which makes it an even greater upgrade.
Conclusion
