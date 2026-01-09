Samsung just admitted something Galaxy S26 buyers won’t like

A render of the Galaxy S26 Ultra . | Image Credit – Ice Universe





Rising component costs are a problem even for Samsung









Earlier reports stated that Samsung had been struggling to reduce costs because of the continued price hikes of key components, especially semiconductors.



Increasing expenses for labor and marketing have only made it more difficult for Samsung to keep flagship prices in line with previous years. Increasing expenses for labor and marketing have only made it more difficult for Samsung to keep flagship prices in line with previous years.









Recommended For You Now, the reports from earlier were essentially backed up by Wonjin Lee—president and head of global marketing—who addressed the situation in a recent interview with Bloomberg





How much of a Galaxy S26 price hike would you tolerate? None, prices are already too high 52.44% Up to $50 13.14% $100+ if upgrades justify it 9.64% I’d just skip upgrading 24.79% Vote 944 Votes





Memory prices are surging, despite Samsung’s advantage

One of the main issues is the current situation with the memory market. Samsung’s DRAM division shared a record-breaking $19.2 billion in revenue during Q4 2025, which highlights just how sharply prices have increased in the past few months.



Now, Samsung has a major advantage here, since it manufactures its own memory. Despite that, it seems even Samsung is not immune to the memory crisis, so one could only imagine how brands that rely entirely on third-party suppliers can handle it.



Recommended For You

The US could still be spared

The good news is that Samsung may not apply price hikes evenly across all regions, despite the growing costs for components.



A recent report suggests Samsung could raise prices in its home market of South Korea The good news is that Samsung may not apply price hikes evenly across all regions, despite the growing costs for components.A recent report suggests Samsung could raise prices in its home market of South Korea while keeping US pricing unchanged





Given that Samsung sells more phones in the US, and maintaining competitive prices there helps protect volume and revenue, that's not too far-fetched of an idea. Plus, Samsung could still find ways to offset some of the increases internally.



That said, between rising semiconductor costs, record-high memory prices, and direct confirmation from a senior executive, the idea of more expensive Galaxy S26 phones is no longer easy to dismiss, especially outside the US.





Of course, take this information with a grain of salt, as nothing is confirmed yet. That said, the Galaxy S26 series is looking more and more vulnerable to price hikes in at least some markets.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible