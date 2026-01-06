Moto Watch revealed - Motorola's latest smartwatch is an action-packed stunner!





Back in the game





Back in the day, Motorola was one of the best smartwatch makers in the world. Nowadays, the company doesn't introduce a new wearable every year, with the last entry being the Moto Watch 120 from 2024. This new Moto Watch, however, is eager to prove that Moto still knows what it's doing.





This time around, the watch has been created with help from Polar. It might not sound like it, but the company has been around for 50 years at this point, with a large chunk of that time dedicated to wearables and sports tracking. I think it's safe to say that the Moto Watch will be quite competitive when it comes to health and fitness tracking.



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In terms of design, it's a looker for sure. It features a circular design enclosed in an aluminum chassis, out of which a stainless steel crown protrudes at the 2 o'clock mark. The watch's circumference is 47 mm and it weighs in at about 35 grams, which is impressive for its size.



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Based on how the "M" logo on the crown is slightly off-center in one of the images you'll see featured below, I think it is safe to conclude that the crown will probably be fully functional, as in capable of being rotated and pressed, which is always great to see.





The screen is, of course, touch-sensitive, and protected by Gorilla Glass 3. This is absolutely fine, especially when paired with the IP68 and 1ATM ratings, meaning that your watch is absolutely capable of withstanding everyday use and even slight dives into clear water.





But I'll be the one to say it first: why not sapphire glass? Production isn't as expensive as manufacturers want you to believe, while the durability gains are truly out of this world. Given the Moto Watch's impressive sports tracking abilities, this seems to be the only missed opportunity on the product.





As of the time of writing, the Moto Watch will only be available in a single Pantone color: Volcanic Ash. This is a shade of dark gray with what appears to be a matte finish. And if I know anything about the tech industry, it's that you guys love colors like this, so props to Moto for the right call. The slight touch of red on the crown really brings the entire design together, I love how sleek it looks.





Here's another bit of great news: the watch will be compatible with 22mm bands - the most widely used size for wristwatches - which means that you'll have to do less shopping if you already have a sprawling watch collection.





Moto Watch | Images by Motorola





Quick specs overview:

47mm size

35gr in weight

22mm band size

IP68 and 1ATM rated

Gorilla Glass 3 for the screen

Dual-band GPS support

Loads of health and fitness tracking features

13-day battery life with AOD

7-day battery life without AOD

Available only in Volcanic Ash

Seemingly compatible only with Android phones

Goes up for sale on January 22, 2026





All the features you could ask for









The Moto Watch will be able to keep you going for up to 7 days, but if you disable the always-on display, you can bump that up to 13, which is almost two full weeks. It also features a built-in speaker and microphone, along with a dual-band GPS system, which is ideal for keeping you on the go.





Naturally, the latest Moto Watch is capable of all the health and fitness tracking you could want. Most notably, it will allow you to log your calories and calculate your energy spent based on your activity, which is really helpful.





It will also assign to you an Activity Score based on your Activity Goals, which I'm sure you're familiar with. Another appreciated feature is Nightly Recharge, which will give you insights about how de-stressed you are after you've woken up, so you can plan accordingly.









With AI being all the craze, Moto has - of course - enabled their watch to play nice with some AI features such as Catch Me Up, but that would be available only when paired with "select devices". On a similar topic, it seems like the Moto Watch of 2025 won't be compatible with iPhones at all, as they are omitted from the compatibility chart you can see above. This is absolutely an oddity, since the Moto 120 worked just as well with iPhones.





Given all of the other announcements that Moto made today, I think that the company is trying to build its own ecosystem, which might explain the above. The Moto Watch is clearly designed to work best with Motorola phones , and considering some of the company's latest offerings, I'd understand why you'd be tempted to get exactly such a combo.





That aside, I think that based on everything we know for now, the Moto Watch of 2025 is a solid choice for a modern smartwatch. It looks like it is truly ready to go head-to-head with the latest smartwatch releases from giants like Samsung or Google. Time will tell how that battle ends, but you probably won't feel any regret if you've already decided on a new Moto Watch.





The big question is: will the price be right? As of the time of writing, that hasn't been made public. What we do know, however, is that the Moto Watch will be up for sale on Motorola's official online store in the US starting January 22.

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The latest Moto Watch isn't all bark - it seems to have quite the bite! The smartwatch has been made in partnership with Polar, and appears to be ready to take on the Galaxy Watch or Pixel Watch in a battle for your wrist.