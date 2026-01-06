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iPhone with a 200MP camera may be coming, but Apple is in no hurry

Researchers are giving a timeframe for the launch of the first iPhone with a 200MP camera.

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The back of an orange iPhone 17 Pro Max held by a man.
Cameras were always among the most important features of the iPhone, but Apple never participated in the megapixel wars. That might change in the coming years as the company is reportedly aiming to launch a phone with a 200MP camera.

iPhone may get a 200MP camera sensor in 2028


Apple may wait another two years before using a super high-resolution camera sensor on an iPhone. According to a note to investors by Morgan Stanley, reported by AppleInsider, the company will add a 200MP camera sensor made by Samsung to the iPhone 21.

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Part of the reason Apple is taking so long is that it wants to diversify its supply lines and rely on more than one source. The company aims to increase iPhone component production in the US, which fits with earlier rumors that Samsung may manufacture CMOS image sensors in Austin, Texas.

That would be a significant change for Apple, which currently relies on Sony for the camera sensors of the iPhone.

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Welcome to the 200MP party, Apple



It took years for Apple to switch from 12MP to 48MP cameras on the iPhone, and it appears it’ll take as long to move to 200MP. If this new information is true, it will have taken Apple five years to catch up to the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera.

Do you want an iPhone with 200MP camera?
Yes, Apple needs to catch up
36.36%
Yes, but only if it improves the photo quality
31.82%
Megapixels don’t matter for me, but I won’t mind it
0%
No, I prefer larger sensor, not higher resolution
31.82%
22 Votes


Meanwhile, manufacturers like Vivo and Oppo are rumored to launch devices with two 200MP cameras. The Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra are rumored to have main and telephoto cameras with 200MP sensors. The iPhone 17 Pro features three 48MP cameras.

It’s not all about the numbers


Resolution is just one aspect of a smartphone camera, and it’s far from the most important. We’ve seen many high-resolution cameras that produce bad pictures, and Apple is among the manufacturers that delivered top-notch images with 12MP sensors. However, adding a 200MP sensor to the iPhone camera toolkit could only make it better, and I’m excited about it.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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