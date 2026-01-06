Change to Chrome for Android app makes it more useful by copying the desktop version





Is this a change to Chrome for Android that you can use? Yes! I'd rather have the bookmarks bar in front of me. 82.61% No. I'd rather go through the settings. 8.7% I don't use bookmarks. 8.7% Vote 23 Votes





So, if you want to see your bookmarks in your Android phone 's Chrome app, you will have to follow those above directions. To reiterate, you need to open the Chrome app, tap the three-dot icon in the right corner, and choose from mobile bookmarks or bookmarks bar. The former is the default spot where websites you bookmark on your mobile devices go. To bookmark a website on your handset, go to tap the three-button icon when in Chrome and tap the star icon.



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The mobile bookmarks category is supposed to contain links you only need on the go. The bookmarks bar on your phone is supposed to be an exact copy of the bookmarks bar on your Chrome desktop browser. That bar is directly below Chrome's address bar (also known as the omnibox). The problem with the mobile set up for benchmarks is that the Android version of Chrome doesn't give the user accessibility to his bookmarks directly from the browser. The user needs to tap the three-dot icon and choose whether to open mobile bookmarks or the bookmarks bar.

There is only one drawback about the availability of this change to the Android app for Chrome





However, Google is adding a new option in the settings for the Chrome for Android app. The new option will allow you to show your bookmarks bar in the Android Chrome app exactly where you'll find it on the Desktop version, right under the address bar aka the omnibox. This will allow Android users to more quickly find and open a bookmark. There is one drawback that you should know about. The new bookmark bar for the mobile version of Chrome is found only on widescreen devices like tablets and foldables.