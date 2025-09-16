Mark your calendar: Prime Big Deal Days return October 7–8
The holiday shopping season might feel close, but Amazon won’t make you wait until November to get deep discounts. The e-commerce giant just announced dates for its upcoming Prime Day, giving bargain hunters an early chance to score tech and more at shockingly low prices. Mark your calendar, for Prime Big Deal Days return this October 7-8.
As usual, this is a Prime-exclusive event, which means members will be the ones who can get the best discounts across a variety of categories, including toys, beauty, and of course, tech. Prime Big Deal Days will kick off this October 7 at 12:01 AM PDT, giving shoppers 48 hours of unbeatable savings.
Prime Big Deal Days is one of Amazon’s most notable shopping events. If you’re planning to upgrade with a new Android phone, tablet, or else, looking back could offer some clues about what to expect next month.
2024’s Prime Big Deal Days brought some eye-catching discounts on popular Android phones, including foldables, flagships, and more. Highly sought-after devices like the Galaxy S24+ saw a smashing $250 price cut, while Samsung’s foldable gem, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, dropped by an impressive $500
Tablets and wearables also joined the deal bonanza. The iPad mini 6 went down by $149, the Galaxy Tab S9+ was $250 off, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra came in $111 cheaper.
As you can see, there were plenty of awesome bargains for Prime members last year, and we have every reason to believe the upcoming event will bring offers that are just as generous (if not more).
As we already mentioned, Prime Big Deal Days is coming up this October 7 at 12:01 AM PDT for US shoppers. But they won’t be the only ones who can save big. Amazon will also launch the 48-hour shopping spree on October 7 in the following countries:
If you’re not already a Prime member, becoming one for this event would make a lot of sense, provided you want to save big on tech and more. The subscription is available to everyone for just $14.99/mo, with a 30-day free trial available for eligible members. Young adults can get Prime at discounted prices: $7.49/mo. They also get a six-month free trial.
Last year’s biggest tech discounts
Google’s lineup didn’t disappoint either. For example, the Pixel Fold was a major bargain at $600 off, and the Pixel 8 Pro was just as exciting with its $280 discount.
Event availability and requirements
As we already mentioned, Prime Big Deal Days is coming up this October 7 at 12:01 AM PDT for US shoppers. But they won’t be the only ones who can save big. Amazon will also launch the 48-hour shopping spree on October 7 in the following countries:
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- Colombia
- Belgium
- Italy
- Germany
- Ireland
- Netherlands
- Japan
- Mexico
- France
- Spain
- Sweden
- Singapore
- United Kingdom
- Poland
If you’re not already a Prime member, becoming one for this event would make a lot of sense, provided you want to save big on tech and more. The subscription is available to everyone for just $14.99/mo, with a 30-day free trial available for eligible members. Young adults can get Prime at discounted prices: $7.49/mo. They also get a six-month free trial.
