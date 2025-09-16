Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Mark your calendar: Prime Big Deal Days return October 7–8

Get ready for 48 hours of exclusive Prime member deals on tech, toys, beauty, and more.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Promotional Amazon Prime Day image with dates for October event and a shipping box.
The holiday shopping season might feel close, but Amazon won’t make you wait until November to get deep discounts. The e-commerce giant just announced dates for its upcoming Prime Day, giving bargain hunters an early chance to score tech and more at shockingly low prices. Mark your calendar, for Prime Big Deal Days return this October 7-8.

Become a Prime member


As usual, this is a Prime-exclusive event, which means members will be the ones who can get the best discounts across a variety of categories, including toys, beauty, and of course, tech. Prime Big Deal Days will kick off this October 7 at 12:01 AM PDT, giving shoppers 48 hours of unbeatable savings.

Get the Galaxy S25 Edge for $400 off

$400 off (36%)
This limited-time promo at Amazon is so good it feels like a Prime Day offer! Fans of ultra-slim smartphones now have a chance to grab the impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy S25 Edge for $400 off its original price. The bargain won't remain for long, so act fast and save now.
Buy at Amazon

11-inch iPad Air M3: $150 off before Prime Day

$150 off (25%)
The iPad Air M3 is another highlight ahead of next month's Prime Big Deal Days. Right now, iOS fans can grab the 11-inch model with 128GB of storage for $150 off, which returns the M3-powered tablet to its best price ahead of the event.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro 2: 22% off ahead of Prime Day

$50 off (22%)
Don't want to wait until next month to get one of the best wireless earbuds at a solid discount? Now's your chance to save on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. Right now, Amazon sells select colors for 22% off, making them a much easier pick.
Buy at Amazon

Prime Big Deal Days is one of Amazon’s most notable shopping events. If you’re planning to upgrade with a new Android phone, tablet, or else, looking back could offer some clues about what to expect next month.

Last year’s biggest tech discounts


2024’s Prime Big Deal Days brought some eye-catching discounts on popular Android phones, including foldables, flagships, and more. Highly sought-after devices like the Galaxy S24+ saw a smashing $250 price cut, while Samsung’s foldable gem, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, dropped by an impressive $500

Google’s lineup didn’t disappoint either. For example, the Pixel Fold was a major bargain at $600 off, and the Pixel 8 Pro was just as exciting with its $280 discount.

Tablets and wearables also joined the deal bonanza. The iPad mini 6 went down by $149, the Galaxy Tab S9+ was $250 off, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra came in $111 cheaper.

As you can see, there were plenty of awesome bargains for Prime members last year, and we have every reason to believe the upcoming event will bring offers that are just as generous (if not more).

Event availability and requirements


As we already mentioned, Prime Big Deal Days is coming up this October 7 at 12:01 AM PDT for US shoppers. But they won’t be the only ones who can save big. Amazon will also launch the 48-hour shopping spree on October 7 in the following countries:

  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Colombia
  • Belgium
  • Italy
  • Germany
  • Ireland
  • Netherlands
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • France
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Singapore
  • United Kingdom
  • Poland

If you’re not already a Prime member, becoming one for this event would make a lot of sense, provided you want to save big on tech and more. The subscription is available to everyone for just $14.99/mo, with a 30-day free trial available for eligible members. Young adults can get Prime at discounted prices: $7.49/mo. They also get a six-month free trial.

Mark your calendar: Prime Big Deal Days return October 7–8

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless