Motorola refreshes its smart tracker with one standout improvement

You can attach it to your bike, bag, or whatever you want. | Image credit – Motorola







UWB enables accurate distance and direction detection, which is especially useful in parking lots when you are trying to find your car. Bluetooth Channel Sounding works better indoors, helping you track down keys or other items lost somewhere around the house.



Recommended For You Everything is managed through Google’s Find Hub app, where users can see all their compatible devices in one place. As long as you are running Android 9 or newer, you can use either Find Hub or Motorola’s Moto Tag app to manage the tracker.



The Moto Tag 2 is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, so daily wear, rain, or a bit of rough handling shouldn’t be an issue. UWB enables accurate distance and direction detection, which is especially useful in parking lots when you are trying to find your car. Bluetooth Channel Sounding works better indoors, helping you track down keys or other items lost somewhere around the house.Everything is managed through Google’s Find Hub app, where users can see all their compatible devices in one place. As long as you are running Android 9 or newer, you can use either Find Hub or Motorola’s Moto Tag app to manage the tracker.The Moto Tag 2 is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, so daily wear, rain, or a bit of rough handling shouldn’t be an issue.





The Moto Tag 2 is available only in one color – Pantone Laurel Oak. | Image credit – Motorola

What really caught my attention is the battery life. Motorola claims up to 500 days on a single battery, which is impressive. For comparison, Apple’s AirTag usually lasts around a year, which is already pretty good – but stretching that even further is always welcome.



The Moto Tag 2 can also do more than just track items. Pressing the button on the tag can ring your phone, even if it’s set to silent. That same button can act as a remote camera shutter, letting you take photos without touching your phone. You can also share the tag’s location with friends or family, adding an extra safety net.



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The Moto Tag 2 will go on sale later this year, though Motorola hasn’t shared an exact launch date yet. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed either, but based on current smart tag prices, I think something around $30 seems likely.

A familiar upgrade that focuses on battery life

Compared to the previous generation, this isn’t a massive overhaul. The design and core idea stay mostly the same, but that extended battery life is doing the heavy lifting here. And honestly, that’s not a bad thing. Knowing a tracker can last that long without maintenance is reassuring, especially if you’re using it on something valuable or easy to lose.



How much would you pay for a smart tracker? Under $25. 68.42% Around $30. 26.32% $40 or more if it’s better. 5.26% I wouldn’t buy one. 0% Vote 19 Votes

Smart tags matter, especially when traveling

Personally, I’m a big fan of trackers, especially when traveling. My AirTags have saved me more than once – from tracking misplaced luggage to helping recover a stolen bike. They’re a serious stress reducer.



With the Moto Tag 2, Motorola seems to be making smart, practical improvements rather than chasing flashy features, and that’s a good move. As Motorola keeps expanding its device lineup, the updated smart tag feels like a natural and useful addition. What really caught my attention is the battery life. Motorola claims up to 500 days on a single battery, which is impressive. For comparison, Apple’s AirTag usually lasts around a year, which is already pretty good – but stretching that even further is always welcome.The Moto Tag 2 can also do more than just track items. Pressing the button on the tag can ring your phone, even if it’s set to silent. That same button can act as a remote camera shutter, letting you take photos without touching your phone. You can also share the tag’s location with friends or family, adding an extra safety net.On the privacy side, Motorola says location data is encrypted and only accessible to the owner unless additional users are authorized. If an unknown tag is detected moving with you, you’ll get an alert, which helps prevent unwanted tracking.The Moto Tag 2 will go on sale later this year, though Motorola hasn’t shared an exact launch date yet. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed either, but based on current smart tag prices, I think something around $30 seems likely.Compared to the previous generation, this isn’t a massive overhaul. The design and core idea stay mostly the same, but that extended battery life is doing the heavy lifting here. And honestly, that’s not a bad thing. Knowing a tracker can last that long without maintenance is reassuring, especially if you’re using it on something valuable or easy to lose.Personally, I’m a big fan of trackers, especially when traveling. My AirTags have saved me more than once – from tracking misplaced luggage to helping recover a stolen bike. They’re a serious stress reducer.With the Moto Tag 2, Motorola seems to be making smart, practical improvements rather than chasing flashy features, and that’s a good move. As Motorola keeps expanding its device lineup, the updated smart tag feels like a natural and useful addition.

It uses Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Channel Sounding to help users locate misplaced items more precisely. Thanks to them and Google’s Find Hub network of over a billion devices, the Moto Tag 2 offers several ways to track down your stuff.