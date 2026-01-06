Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Motorola refreshes its smart tracker with one standout improvement

The design stays familiar, but battery life and tracking precision get a serious boost.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Motorola Android
Two images showing the Moto Tag 2.
Motorola is kicking off the year with a busy product lineup, and tucked among the new launches is the Moto Tag 2, the company’s latest take on a smart tracker.

Moto Tag 2 joins Motorola’s growing 2026 lineup


CES 2026 is in full swing, and Motorola is using the show to roll out several new products. Alongside accessories like the Moto Pen Ultra, a new Moto Watch, and other hardware, the company has also officially introduced the Moto Tag 2.

Recommended For You
The new tag is clearly aimed at people who are constantly on the move – frequent travelers, commuters, students, or really anyone who’s ever lost their keys or bag, or… car.

 
You can attach it to your bike, bag, or whatever you want. | Image credit – Motorola  

It uses Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Channel Sounding to help users locate misplaced items more precisely. Thanks to them and Google’s Find Hub network of over a billion devices, the Moto Tag 2 offers several ways to track down your stuff.

UWB enables accurate distance and direction detection, which is especially useful in parking lots when you are trying to find your car. Bluetooth Channel Sounding works better indoors, helping you track down keys or other items lost somewhere around the house.

Recommended For You
Everything is managed through Google’s Find Hub app, where users can see all their compatible devices in one place. As long as you are running Android 9 or newer, you can use either Find Hub or Motorola’s Moto Tag app to manage the tracker.

The Moto Tag 2 is also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, so daily wear, rain, or a bit of rough handling shouldn’t be an issue.

The Moto Tag 2 is available only in one color – Pantone Laurel Oak. | Image credit – Motorola

What really caught my attention is the battery life. Motorola claims up to 500 days on a single battery, which is impressive. For comparison, Apple’s AirTag usually lasts around a year, which is already pretty good – but stretching that even further is always welcome.

The Moto Tag 2 can also do more than just track items. Pressing the button on the tag can ring your phone, even if it’s set to silent. That same button can act as a remote camera shutter, letting you take photos without touching your phone. You can also share the tag’s location with friends or family, adding an extra safety net.

On the privacy side, Motorola says location data is encrypted and only accessible to the owner unless additional users are authorized. If an unknown tag is detected moving with you, you’ll get an alert, which helps prevent unwanted tracking.

The Moto Tag 2 will go on sale later this year, though Motorola hasn’t shared an exact launch date yet. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed either, but based on current smart tag prices, I think something around $30 seems likely.

A familiar upgrade that focuses on battery life


Compared to the previous generation, this isn’t a massive overhaul. The design and core idea stay mostly the same, but that extended battery life is doing the heavy lifting here. And honestly, that’s not a bad thing. Knowing a tracker can last that long without maintenance is reassuring, especially if you’re using it on something valuable or easy to lose.

How much would you pay for a smart tracker?
Under $25.
68.42%
Around $30.
26.32%
$40 or more if it’s better.
5.26%
I wouldn’t buy one.
0%
19 Votes

Smart tags matter, especially when traveling


Personally, I’m a big fan of trackers, especially when traveling. My AirTags have saved me more than once – from tracking misplaced luggage to helping recover a stolen bike. They’re a serious stress reducer.

With the Moto Tag 2, Motorola seems to be making smart, practical improvements rather than chasing flashy features, and that’s a good move. As Motorola keeps expanding its device lineup, the updated smart tag feels like a natural and useful addition.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Latest News
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
Motorola finally teases the Edge 70 Pro colors and finishes
Motorola finally teases the Edge 70 Pro colors and finishes
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra specs just leaked, and you may be up for a major disappointment
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra specs just leaked, and you may be up for a major disappointment
Huawei revealed the iPhone Fold competitor that should make Apple very worried
Huawei revealed the iPhone Fold competitor that should make Apple very worried
Apple sets its sights higher for MacBook Neo, the little laptop that could
Apple sets its sights higher for MacBook Neo, the little laptop that could
iPhone Ultra to beat competing foldables in one key aspect to win over customers
iPhone Ultra to beat competing foldables in one key aspect to win over customers