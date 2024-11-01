Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Review: Some improvements, but one red flag remains

The main camera is the one that does most of the heavy lifting on the A16 5G, and you can clearly see a change in the colors from the previous model. Pictures now look cooler, which in our view makes them less pleasing. You still get a good amount of details and dynamic range, but the warmer tone of the A15 5G is more flattering to the image above.

You can see something similar in the way this portrait photo looks on the Galaxy A16 5G compared to the A15 5G.

Since there is no dedicated telephoto camera on board, the Galaxy A16 5G does not make any giant leaps when it comes to zoom quality. Still, the processing is a bit nicer, so there is some improvement, it's just not a big one.

The 5MP ultra-wide camera is not the most detailed out there, but it can get some use during the day. It captures decent photos, but nothing extraordinary at all. The colors again appear cooler and we see bigger issue with resolving detail toward the edges of these photos.

All of those cool colors now also arrive to the selfie camera as well.





The Galaxy A16 5G can record 4K video, which is great to see and you even have decent video stabilization, a common issue in this price class.





One important video issue is resolved on the A16 5G too – you can now switch back and forth between the main and ultra-wide cameras, something you could not do before.





We do notice the same trend towards cooler colors, but maybe just a bit less pronounced in video.









Galaxy A16 5G Performance & Benchmarks Stutter king



Our biggest complaint against the Galaxy A15 5G last year was about its slow performance, so have things changed with the A16 5G?

Recommended Stories Not really.

Technically, the A16 5G does come with a slightly faster chipset, but the increase is definitely not big enough to get rid of the almost constant stutter when using this phone. This quickly gets extremely annoying. You notice stutter when you unlock the phone, when you use apps, when you scroll around and it's just not a good experience.

The A16 5G also only packs 4GB of RAM, not merely enough for Android's multitasking requirements.

Performance Benchmarks:





Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 965 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 683 Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 977 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 1875 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 1728 Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 2170 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 367 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 340 Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 647 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 360 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 335 Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 639 View all





As you can see, we have a nearly 50% improvement in single-core CPU performance, which is a noticeably change over the A15 5G and brings the A16 5G on par with the costlier A2x series.





But there is almost no improvement in multi-core CPU performance, and overall, what matters most is that real-world performance of the A16 5G is just still a stuttery experience (even if slightly improved).





As for graphics, there is practically zero improvement and we cannot recommend this phone for gamers. In that regard, the A2x series from Samsung offers nearly double the performance speeds.





At least you get a decent amount of storage on board at 128GB, but that is kind of the norm these days, so no reason to celebrate here either.





Galaxy A16 5G Software

No Galaxy AI and even some common features like screen recording are missing









The Galaxy A16 5G arrives with Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1 custom layer on top.





Samsung promises six years of software updates, a big commitment for such a cheap phone. We of course can only applaud that, but we would much rather see Samsung optimize the actual performance of this phone as that would be a much better investment of resources.





With merely 4GB of RAM on board, there is NO Galaxy AI magic happening here.





We were also surprised to see some very common features like screen recording are not available on the Galaxy A16 5G, likely because of that slow chipset. Bummer.





Galaxy A16 5G Battery Decent numbers

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

( 5000 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 11m Ranks #50 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 6h 50m Browsing 9h 43m Average is 15h 26m Video 11h 13m Average is 10h 5m Gaming 9h 52m Average is 8h 55m Charging speed 25W Charger 37% 30 min 1h 43m Full charge Ranks #92 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Despite a larger 6.7-inch size, the Galaxy A16 5G sticks with the same 5,000 mAh battery size as its predecessors.





Nothing too bad about that, it puts out solid numbers and will last you a bit over a day easily.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 5000 mAh 6h 43min 14h 16min 7h 27min 8h 37min Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 5000 mAh 6h 43min 10h 41min 12h 15min 10h 19min Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 5000 mAh 6h 11min 9h 43min 11h 13min 9h 52min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 5000 mAh 1h 21min N/A 51% N/A Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 5000 mAh 1h 31min N/A 46% N/A Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 5000 mAh 1h 43min N/A 37% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





In our in-house battery testing, we found the phone lasted a bit less than its predecessor. On our lightest battery test, web browsing, the A16 5G scored less than 10 hours, which is one of the worst scores for the year.





It put out decent numbers on YouTube video streaming test and for 3D gaming, though, so overall, it gets a PhoneArena Battery Score of 6 hours and 11 minutes of expected screen time, half an hour less than last year's model.









When it comes to charging, you get 25W speeds, which are not fast by any means, but not terribly slow either. A half an hour charge gives you nearly 40% back, while a full top up from 1% to 100% takes 1 hour and 43 minutes.





There is no wireless charging on board, but that is a rarity at this price point.





Galaxy A16 5G Audio Quality and Haptics



We were disappointed with audio quality on the Galaxy A15 5G last year, and we are happy to see some slight improvement this year.





The A16 5G still has a single bottom-firing speaker, but sound quality is a bit better. The speaker still distorts at close to maximum volume, though, so it's best to listen to music a few steps below that.





As for haptics, they feel a bit cheap and vague, but we did not have huge expectations here.





Should you buy it?



The Galaxy A16 5G is roughly a $200 phone and we cannot expect too much.

In some areas, it beats our expectations. It's got a gorgeous and now bigger display, decent battery life and a camera that can now record better video. It also has six years of software updates, a rarity for such dirt cheap phone.

But unfortunately it still feels a bit too slow and stuttery, and this is a major red flag. This quickly gets annoying when you scroll around social media and the phone has not improved its GPU and gaming performance at all since last year.



It will get the job done for some users who don't care too much about performance, but if you value a fast and smooth phones, there might be better options around. Keep an eye on our best budget phones lineup for the latest in that space.



