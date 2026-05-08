Get $15 Off Any 3-Month Plan with Mint

Weekly deals roundup: Now's the best time to get the iPad Air (M4), Pixel 10 Pro, Z Fold 7, and more

This week's collection of the top mobile tech deals and steals from across the web is one of the heftiest and most impressive in a long time.

0
Adrian Diaconescu
By
Samsung Apple Android Tablets Deals Google
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Google Pixel 10 Pro
The Pixel 10 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best phones to buy this week. | Image by PhoneArena
Is there life for bargain hunters after that recent wave of price hikes for all those existing (and new) phones and tablets made by everyone from Motorola to Samsung and Lenovo? Clearly, and it's actually a pretty good life, as evidenced by my surprisingly rich collection of top mobile tech deals from across the interwebs last week and an even more impressive list of week-ending promotions today.

Believe it or not, this includes some of the greatest discounts I've ever seen on some of the most popular and well-reviewed devices out there, from the ultra-affordable Moto G Power (2026) and OnePlus Pad Go 2 to high-end bestsellers like the Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S11, Pixel Watch 4, and AirPods Pro 3. Without further ado, I'd like to kick things off with...

This week's irresistible three best deals

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 2026)

$89 off (13%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$250 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$1599 99
$1999 99
$400 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discount Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung
Recommended For You

I know you probably see the term "irresistible" thrown around pretty often in our daily deals coverage here at PhoneArena (and I'd like to apologize for letting my enthusiasm for the products I routinely write about get the best of me sometimes). But trust me, you will find it mighty difficult to turn down the opportunity to save 90 bucks on the powerful iPad Air 11 (M4) in a 256GB storage variant right now... if you're in the market for a new tablet.

That's a higher-than-ever discount scored by one of the undeniably greatest tablets money can buy in 2026, and while the same can't technically be said about the Pixel 10 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 7's latest price cuts (which feel awfully familiar), those are also likely to prove extremely hard to resist, let alone beat anytime soon.

I just don't think we'll see probably the best foldable in the world marked down by more than $400 in the near future (if ever), and the same goes for arguably the best compact Android phone around and its huge revived $250 discount.

Want more smartphone deals and steals? Here are 12 more!

Motorola Moto G Power (2026)

$13 off (4%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 16, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Evening Blue Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

$50 off (11%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Exynos 1480 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, US Version, US 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10

$200 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr (2025)

$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch P-OLED Cover Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,500mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Motorola

OnePlus 15R

$699 99
$799 99
$100 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,400mAh Battery with 80W Charging Technology, Charcoal Black Color, Free Sandstone Magnetic Case and OnePlus Buds 4 Included, MAY26 Promo Code Required
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$250 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Navy Color, US 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 15

$799 99
$899 99
$100 off (11%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen with 2772 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,300mAh Battery with 120W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color, Free OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Included, EXTRA100 Promo Code Required
Buy at OnePlus

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$799 99
$1499 99
$700 off (47%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Buds 2 Plus Included
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

$300 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$200 off (18%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2500 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, US 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26+

$200 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

$1099 99
$1299 99
$200 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Free $100 Samsung Credit Included, No Device Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
Buy at Samsung

Yes, I've got twelve (!!!) discounted handsets to recommend this week... in addition to the two featured in the top three section above, and because I can't talk about all of these products without this article running unnecessarily long, I'd like to focus on four of my personal favorites.

Number one, the Galaxy S26 Ultra because... of course. That's arguably the best Android phone you can buy right now, and if you hurry, you can (still) get both an outright $200 discount and an instant $100 Samsung Store credit to use on accessories like cases, smartwatches, or earbuds.

What more could you want? Did anyone say a cheaper device... with a fancy foldable design? Then the Razr Ultra (2025) is clearly your best option at $700 (!!!!!) off its list price in a 1TB storage configuration with an additional gift in the form of newly released noise-cancelling earbuds. How about a cheaper non-foldable? How about two, as I simply can't decide if I like the "vanilla" Pixel 10 or the OnePlus 15R more at their latest discounts. And although I promised to stop at four top recommendations, I can't get my eyes off the OnePlus 15 either at $100 under its regular price with some top-of-the-line earbuds also included.

What do you say about an ultra-affordable tablet? How about seven of them?

Lenovo Idea Tab

$199 99
$289 99
$90 off (31%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 11-Inch IPS Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Audio Technology, 7,040mAh Battery, 20W Charging Support, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Android 15, Luna Grey Color
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$279 99
$419 99
$140 off (33%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

OnePlus Pad Go 2

$299 99
$399 99
$100 off (25%)
128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2800 x 1980 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra Processor, Android 16, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker Sound System, 10,050mAh Battery, 33W Charging Capabilities, Shadow Black Color, MAY26 Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Half In-Ear Wired Digital Type-C Earphones and OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo Included
Buy at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$120 off (21%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Silver and Gray Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga Tab

$459 99
$619 99
$160 off (26%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included
Buy at Lenovo

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$171 off (21%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray Color, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026)

$109 off (12%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Yes, I do think even the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 and the powerful iPad Air 13 (M4) fall in the "ultra-affordable" category today... considering what they have to offer. 

Of course, the Lenovo Idea Tab, Idea Tab Pro, and OnePlus Pad Go 2 are likely to be favored by truly cash-strapped buyers, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Lenovo Yoga Tab are perfect for those who don't want to settle for the humblest products in this category right now and can't afford the most advanced options either. 

Want to know what my number one recommendation is in this section of my latest weekly deals roundup? Probably the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which Samsung has recently made more expensive... while Amazon continues to make cheaper and cheaper.

Performance and design beat quantity in the smartwatch category this week

OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm)

$199 99
$299 99
$100 off (33%)
Wear OS Smartwatch, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution, Stainless Steel Case, Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life (Seven Days in Power Saver Mode), Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Two Color Options, MAY26 Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Watch Charging Base or SUPERVOOC Type-A to Type-C Cable Included
Buy at OnePlus

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$369 99
$499 99
$130 off (26%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Two Color Options, US Version, 2-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Walmart

Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm)

$104 off (21%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Polished Silver Aluminum Case, Porcelain Active Band
Buy at Amazon

Yes, sometimes the quality of the devices I choose to include in these little roundups is way more important than their number, and although you're looking at a relatively small group of hugely discounted smartwatches today, their undeniably stunning designs, excellent speed, solid battery life, and super-reliable health monitoring tools make it unnecessary to hunt for more options.

Will you be more content with a 4G LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 4 or... a 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in your possession? What about an Apple Watch Series 11 or a cheaper-than-ever OnePlus Watch 3 (in a compact 43mm size)? That greatly depends on your cosmetic preferences, mobile OS of choice, and exact budget, but whatever you'll end up picking, I'm sure you'll be satisfied (as long as you do all your homework first).

The best wireless earbuds on sale today are not to be ignored either

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

$40 off (27%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, 11mm Dynamic Speaker with Deep Bass, Real-Time Interpreter, Hands-Free Gemini, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Black and Gray Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$49 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

Are you running out of time (and ideas) and need a great last-minute Mother's Day gift... that won't break the bank? You simply can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, or AirPods Pro 3... as long as you know what kind of phone your mom uses and whether she might need new earbuds better suited for the gym or a professional workplace environment. Either way, I've got you covered today. No need to thank me.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16178 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
T-Mobile learns the hard way not to make things difficult for consumers
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
iPhone 18 Pro display is so advanced that Apple may break a tradition
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
Amazon's Galaxy Buds 4 Pro launch offer has somehow returned, but there's a catch
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
T-Mobile is announcing four new eSIM plans starting next week
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The new AirPods prove Apple is still the king of design
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
The Xperia 1 VIII doesn’t make any sense, but I’m still glad Sony is launching it
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off