Weekly deals roundup: Now's the best time to get the iPad Air (M4), Pixel 10 Pro, Z Fold 7, and more
This week's collection of the top mobile tech deals and steals from across the web is one of the heftiest and most impressive in a long time.
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The Pixel 10 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best phones to buy this week. | Image by PhoneArena
Is there life for bargain hunters after that recent wave of price hikes for all those existing (and new) phones and tablets made by everyone from Motorola to Samsung and Lenovo? Clearly, and it's actually a pretty good life, as evidenced by my surprisingly rich collection of top mobile tech deals from across the interwebs last week and an even more impressive list of week-ending promotions today.
Believe it or not, this includes some of the greatest discounts I've ever seen on some of the most popular and well-reviewed devices out there, from the ultra-affordable Moto G Power (2026) and OnePlus Pad Go 2 to high-end bestsellers like the Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S11, Pixel Watch 4, and AirPods Pro 3. Without further ado, I'd like to kick things off with...
This week's irresistible three best deals
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I know you probably see the term "irresistible" thrown around pretty often in our daily deals coverage here at PhoneArena (and I'd like to apologize for letting my enthusiasm for the products I routinely write about get the best of me sometimes). But trust me, you will find it mighty difficult to turn down the opportunity to save 90 bucks on the powerful iPad Air 11 (M4) in a 256GB storage variant right now... if you're in the market for a new tablet.
That's a higher-than-ever discount scored by one of the undeniably greatest tablets money can buy in 2026, and while the same can't technically be said about the Pixel 10 Pro and Galaxy Z Fold 7's latest price cuts (which feel awfully familiar), those are also likely to prove extremely hard to resist, let alone beat anytime soon.
I just don't think we'll see probably the best foldable in the world marked down by more than $400 in the near future (if ever), and the same goes for arguably the best compact Android phone around and its huge revived $250 discount.
Want more smartphone deals and steals? Here are 12 more!
Yes, I've got twelve (!!!) discounted handsets to recommend this week... in addition to the two featured in the top three section above, and because I can't talk about all of these products without this article running unnecessarily long, I'd like to focus on four of my personal favorites.
Number one, the Galaxy S26 Ultra because... of course. That's arguably the best Android phone you can buy right now, and if you hurry, you can (still) get both an outright $200 discount and an instant $100 Samsung Store credit to use on accessories like cases, smartwatches, or earbuds.
What more could you want? Did anyone say a cheaper device... with a fancy foldable design? Then the Razr Ultra (2025) is clearly your best option at $700 (!!!!!) off its list price in a 1TB storage configuration with an additional gift in the form of newly released noise-cancelling earbuds. How about a cheaper non-foldable? How about two, as I simply can't decide if I like the "vanilla" Pixel 10 or the OnePlus 15R more at their latest discounts. And although I promised to stop at four top recommendations, I can't get my eyes off the OnePlus 15 either at $100 under its regular price with some top-of-the-line earbuds also included.
What do you say about an ultra-affordable tablet? How about seven of them?
Yes, I do think even the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 and the powerful iPad Air 13 (M4) fall in the "ultra-affordable" category today... considering what they have to offer.
Of course, the Lenovo Idea Tab, Idea Tab Pro, and OnePlus Pad Go 2 are likely to be favored by truly cash-strapped buyers, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Lenovo Yoga Tab are perfect for those who don't want to settle for the humblest products in this category right now and can't afford the most advanced options either.
Want to know what my number one recommendation is in this section of my latest weekly deals roundup? Probably the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which Samsung has recently made more expensive... while Amazon continues to make cheaper and cheaper.
Performance and design beat quantity in the smartwatch category this week
Yes, sometimes the quality of the devices I choose to include in these little roundups is way more important than their number, and although you're looking at a relatively small group of hugely discounted smartwatches today, their undeniably stunning designs, excellent speed, solid battery life, and super-reliable health monitoring tools make it unnecessary to hunt for more options.
Will you be more content with a 4G LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 4 or... a 4G LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in your possession? What about an Apple Watch Series 11 or a cheaper-than-ever OnePlus Watch 3 (in a compact 43mm size)? That greatly depends on your cosmetic preferences, mobile OS of choice, and exact budget, but whatever you'll end up picking, I'm sure you'll be satisfied (as long as you do all your homework first).
The best wireless earbuds on sale today are not to be ignored either
Are you running out of time (and ideas) and need a great last-minute Mother's Day gift... that won't break the bank? You simply can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE, Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, or AirPods Pro 3... as long as you know what kind of phone your mom uses and whether she might need new earbuds better suited for the gym or a professional workplace environment. Either way, I've got you covered today. No need to thank me.
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