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The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off

Now that's what I call great savings.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
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A person holds the Tab S11 in landscape orientation with their index finger.
Excellent visuals, now at a price you wouldn't want to pass up. | Image by PhoneArena

Last week, Woot dropped the best discounts on the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11. At the time, you could grab a brand-new model with a $200 discount. 

And while the Amazon-owned retailer often releases such great discounts for just a few days (at best), this one is still available. Even better, it's become even harder to ignore. 

Right now, the Tab S11 is down by $250, knocking it to $549.99. And we're still talking about a brand-new, unused and unopened model! In case you're wondering, no other merchant is now giving you such a massive straight-up discount.

Galaxy Tab S11: now $250 off

$549 99
$799 99
$250 off (31%)
The Galaxy Tab S11 has just become even cheaper than last week. Right now, you can get a brand-new model for $250 off its original price. This is the version with 128GB of storage. Save big at Woot while this promo lasts.
Buy at Woot

Trade in an save up to $400 on the Tab S11

$499 99
$899 99
$400 off (44%)
If you'd prefer getting one of the best Samsung tablets straight from the source, grab the device at the official store. Right now, you can save up to $400 with an eligible device trade-in.
Buy at Samsung
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The official Samsung Store is also selling it at a lower price — up to $400. However, if you'd like to grab this deal, you'd have to settle for trading in an eligible device in good condition. 

Saving so much money on one of the best Samsung tablets sounds undeniably exciting. And yet, it should be noted that Woot doesn't specify any warranty information, which seems a bit strange. 

But what's so awesome about this Android tablet? First of all, it packs an AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering impressive visuals. 

Although it doesn't feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, this bad boy's MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ delivers crazy-good potential for any task you can think of. Whether you're browsing, playing games, or handling work-related tasks, the model handles it all with ease. 

Let's not forget about the S Pen, which ships at no extra cost and allows you to sketch, take quick notes, and more. The device also supports multiple features to streamline your experience.

However you look at it, the Galaxy Tab S11 is a great choice for Android lovers. Sure, it's not the cheapest tablet you can find, but Woot's improved bargain makes it a compelling choice for many. Save $250 while you still can.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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