The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off
Now that's what I call great savings.
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Excellent visuals, now at a price you wouldn't want to pass up. | Image by PhoneArena
Last week, Woot dropped the best discounts on the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11. At the time, you could grab a brand-new model with a $200 discount.
And while the Amazon-owned retailer often releases such great discounts for just a few days (at best), this one is still available. Even better, it's become even harder to ignore.
Right now, the Tab S11 is down by $250, knocking it to $549.99. And we're still talking about a brand-new, unused and unopened model! In case you're wondering, no other merchant is now giving you such a massive straight-up discount.
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The official Samsung Store is also selling it at a lower price — up to $400. However, if you'd like to grab this deal, you'd have to settle for trading in an eligible device in good condition.
Saving so much money on one of the best Samsung tablets sounds undeniably exciting. And yet, it should be noted that Woot doesn't specify any warranty information, which seems a bit strange.
But what's so awesome about this Android tablet? First of all, it packs an AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering impressive visuals.
Although it doesn't feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, this bad boy's MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ delivers crazy-good potential for any task you can think of. Whether you're browsing, playing games, or handling work-related tasks, the model handles it all with ease.
Let's not forget about the S Pen, which ships at no extra cost and allows you to sketch, take quick notes, and more. The device also supports multiple features to streamline your experience.
However you look at it, the Galaxy Tab S11 is a great choice for Android lovers. Sure, it's not the cheapest tablet you can find, but Woot's improved bargain makes it a compelling choice for many. Save $250 while you still can.
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