Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'





Obviously, the newest OS version is not ready for primetime just yet as far as "regular" users are concerned, but if you know your way around a beta release and understand all the risks that entails, you probably only have a few more days to wait... in at least a few countries around the world. Obviously, the newest OS version is not ready for primetime just yet as far as "regular" users are concerned, but if you know your way around a beta release and understand all the risks that entails, you probably only have a few more days to wait... in at least a few countries around the world.

Who can try out One UI 9 and when?





Samsung's latest and greatest flagships get priority over all other Galaxy phones and tablets when it comes to a new software update (be it in beta or stable form). This time around, that includes the S26 Plus , and S26 Ultra (no love for the As always,over all other Galaxy phones and tablets when it comes to a new software update (be it in beta or stable form). This time around, that includes the Galaxy S26 , and(no love for the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 yet, unfortunately), and as far as markets go, Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US are already confirmed for a public beta program start "this week."





That sounds like a pretty wide-scale and swift deployment, although the usual warnings apply, as various bugs and glitches are not only possible in this stage of development for a new Android iteration but virtually guaranteed.

What does One UI 9 bring to the table?





Probably the most important change highlighted by Samsung in today's official beta program kick-off announcement is a revised Quick Panel with independently adjustable brightness, sound, and media player toggles that will give you greater control of its overall appearance.



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Then you have a bunch of "creative new tools" for the Samsung Notes app that include decorative tapes and more pen line styles, as well as direct Creative Studio access for your phone's Contacts app.





Galaxy S26 , , or S26 Ultra On the accessibility front, your S26 Plus , orwill gain a new Text Spotlight feature to make your reading experience more convenient, as well as adjustable Mouse Key speed for smoother cursor control, and perhaps most notably (even though it's still a little vague), a more powerful than ever TalkBack toolset with a bunch of features previously offered separately by Samsung and Google now brought together.





Android 17 Speaking of Google, you can obviously expect the search giant to unveil many other excitingfeatures and capabilities in just a few hours that One UI 9 will undoubtedly integrate... eventually. Whether any of those find their way in Samsung's early beta releases naturally remains to be seen.