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Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'

The big day is officially (almost) here for owners of Samsung's latest high-end phones who are not afraid to get their hands dirty.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Android Galaxy S Series One UI
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Samsung's Android 17-based One UI 9 release is here... in beta form. | Image by Samsung
While I still can't believe Motorola has somehow been able to beat Samsung to the punch on the software update front for a change last month, the world's top Android handset vendor is preceding Google's widely anticipated official Android 17 announcement later today with an important rollout of its own.

Obviously, the newest OS version is not ready for primetime just yet as far as "regular" users are concerned, but if you know your way around a beta release and understand all the risks that entails, you probably only have a few more days to wait... in at least a few countries around the world.

Who can try out One UI 9 and when?


As always, Samsung's latest and greatest flagships get priority over all other Galaxy phones and tablets when it comes to a new software update (be it in beta or stable form). This time around, that includes the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra (no love for the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 yet, unfortunately), and as far as markets go, Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US are already confirmed for a public beta program start "this week."

That sounds like a pretty wide-scale and swift deployment, although the usual warnings apply, as various bugs and glitches are not only possible in this stage of development for a new Android iteration but virtually guaranteed.

What does One UI 9 bring to the table?


Probably the most important change highlighted by Samsung in today's official beta program kick-off announcement is a revised Quick Panel with independently adjustable brightness, sound, and media player toggles that will give you greater control of its overall appearance.

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Then you have a bunch of "creative new tools" for the Samsung Notes app that include decorative tapes and more pen line styles, as well as direct Creative Studio access for your phone's Contacts app.

On the accessibility front, your Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, or S26 Ultra will gain a new Text Spotlight feature to make your reading experience more convenient, as well as adjustable Mouse Key speed for smoother cursor control, and perhaps most notably (even though it's still a little vague), a more powerful than ever TalkBack toolset with a bunch of features previously offered separately by Samsung and Google now brought together.

Speaking of Google, you can obviously expect the search giant to unveil many other exciting Android 17 features and capabilities in just a few hours that One UI 9 will undoubtedly integrate... eventually. Whether any of those find their way in Samsung's early beta releases naturally remains to be seen.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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