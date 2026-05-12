It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
With top-tier performance, a stunning display, and solid battery life, this bad boy is worth every penny!
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A person holding a Galaxy S26. | Image by PhoneArena
A few weeks ago, I shared that both Amazon and Samsung were offering a lovely $100 discount on the Galaxy S26, with the latter even allowing shoppers to save up to $380 with a trade-in. While I believed that these deals wouldn’t stay available for long, I’m happy to report that I was wrong, as you can still save $100 on one of the best phones on the market—or up to $380 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung.
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In other words, Lady Luck, the patron of all deal hunters, is giving you a second chance to save big on the Galaxy S26 in case you missed my initial deal post. I urge you to pull the trigger now and get one for as low as $799.99—or $519.99 with a trade-in—before it’s too late and these offers expire.
With 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line mobile silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, under the hood, the Galaxy S26 is definitely a force to be reckoned with. It handles anything with ease, and with seven years of software updates, it will remain relevant for a long time. So, while it’s on the expensive side, it makes for a solid long-term investment if you use your devices until their end of support—or possibly even beyond that.
As a proper Samsung phone, it also excels in the display department, boasting a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with a high 2340 x 1080 resolution. It supports HDR and a fast 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll enjoy stunning visuals with deep colors, and everything will feel buttery-smooth.
It takes stunning photos with great detail, too, thanks to its 50MP main camera and a 12MP snapper for selfies. And with a 4,300mAh battery on deck, it offers 15 hours and 48 minutes of web browsing, just south of nine hours of YouTube streaming, or 10 hours and six minutes of gaming on a single charge.
When we factor everything in, it becomes clear how much value the Galaxy S26 brings to the table. So, if it fits the bill, you know what to do: save on one now while you still can!
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