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It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount

With top-tier performance, a stunning display, and solid battery life, this bad boy is worth every penny!

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Preslav Mladenov
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Samsung Deals Galaxy S Series
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A person holding a Galaxy S26.
A person holding a Galaxy S26. | Image by PhoneArena

A few weeks ago, I shared that both Amazon and Samsung were offering a lovely $100 discount on the Galaxy S26, with the latter even allowing shoppers to save up to $380 with a trade-in. While I believed that these deals wouldn’t stay available for long, I’m happy to report that I was wrong, as you can still save $100 on one of the best phones on the market—or up to $380 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung.

Galaxy S26 256GB: Save $100!

$100 off (11%)
You can currently grab the 256GB Galaxy S26 for under $800 on Amazon thanks to a $100 price cut. Between its blazing-fast speeds, impressive cameras, and gorgeous screen, this bad boy stands out as one of the best smartphones on the market and is absolutely worth the investment. Save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S26: Save up to $380 with a trade-in!

$519 99
$899 99
$380 off (42%)
Matching Amazon’s offer, Samsung's has knocked $100 off this powerhouse, bringing the price down to $799.99. However, if you have a phone to trade in, you can save up to $380 instead. This is obviously a pretty great deal, so act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Samsung
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In other words, Lady Luck, the patron of all deal hunters, is giving you a second chance to save big on the Galaxy S26 in case you missed my initial deal post. I urge you to pull the trigger now and get one for as low as $799.99—or $519.99 with a trade-in—before it’s too late and these offers expire.

With 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line mobile silicon, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, under the hood, the Galaxy S26 is definitely a force to be reckoned with. It handles anything with ease, and with seven years of software updates, it will remain relevant for a long time. So, while it’s on the expensive side, it makes for a solid long-term investment if you use your devices until their end of support—or possibly even beyond that.

As a proper Samsung phone, it also excels in the display department, boasting a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with a high 2340 x 1080 resolution. It supports HDR and a fast 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll enjoy stunning visuals with deep colors, and everything will feel buttery-smooth.

It takes stunning photos with great detail, too, thanks to its 50MP main camera and a 12MP snapper for selfies. And with a 4,300mAh battery on deck, it offers 15 hours and 48 minutes of web browsing, just south of nine hours of YouTube streaming, or 10 hours and six minutes of gaming on a single charge.

When we factor everything in, it becomes clear how much value the Galaxy S26 brings to the table. So, if it fits the bill, you know what to do: save on one now while you still can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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