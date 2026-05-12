Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut

Apple Watch Series 11

The Apple Watch Series 11 is selling for $100 off on Amazon, allowing you to get the 46mm GPS model for just south of $330. This is one of the best smartwatches on the market, and snagging it for this price is definitely a solid deal. Act fast and save while you can!

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Apple Watch Series 11

Being one of Apple’s latest smartwatches, the Series 11 is loaded with features from top to bottom. It supports ECG and monitors your sleep and stress; it can even alert you to signs of hypertension. On top of that, it comes with an AI-powered Workout Buddy to help maintain your motivation throughout your workouts.Since it runs on watchOS, it also supports lifestyle functionalities like NFC, smart notifications, phone call support, and access to the App Store, where you can find third-party apps. Of course, safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection are also part of the package.Now, add an all-day battery life, an aluminum case, and a sleek look that complements any attire, and you get a smartwatch that ticks all the right boxes for most users. If it’s what you’ve been looking for and you’re an Apple fan, be sure to save on a brand-newnow while you still can!