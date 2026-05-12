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Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut

This is one of the best smartwatches on the market and is a real treat at its current price.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Apple Deals Wearables Apple Watch
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A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist.
A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist. | Image by PhoneArena

The Apple Watch Series 11 is among the best smartwatches on the market, and you can currently snag one for a whole $100 off its price on Amazon. This lets you upgrade your wrist game with a brand-new 46mm GPS model for just south of $330.

Keep in mind that this deal has been available for quite some time now. I don’t expect it to expire soon, but I still encourage you to save while you can. After all, no one knows how long this promo will last. The Apple Watch Series 11 definitely offers a ton of value and is a hot pick at its current price.

Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm, GPS): Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (23%)
The Apple Watch Series 11 is selling for $100 off on Amazon, allowing you to get the 46mm GPS model for just south of $330. This is one of the best smartwatches on the market, and snagging it for this price is definitely a solid deal. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon
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Being one of Apple’s latest smartwatches, the Series 11 is loaded with features from top to bottom. It supports ECG and monitors your sleep and stress; it can even alert you to signs of hypertension. On top of that, it comes with an AI-powered Workout Buddy to help maintain your motivation throughout your workouts.

Since it runs on watchOS, it also supports lifestyle functionalities like NFC, smart notifications, phone call support, and access to the App Store, where you can find third-party apps. Of course, safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection are also part of the package.

Now, add an all-day battery life, an aluminum case, and a sleek look that complements any attire, and you get a smartwatch that ticks all the right boxes for most users. If it’s what you’ve been looking for and you’re an Apple fan, be sure to save on a brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 now while you still can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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