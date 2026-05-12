Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
This is one of the best smartwatches on the market and is a real treat at its current price.
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A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist. | Image by PhoneArena
The Apple Watch Series 11 is among the best smartwatches on the market, and you can currently snag one for a whole $100 off its price on Amazon. This lets you upgrade your wrist game with a brand-new 46mm GPS model for just south of $330.
Keep in mind that this deal has been available for quite some time now. I don’t expect it to expire soon, but I still encourage you to save while you can. After all, no one knows how long this promo will last. The Apple Watch Series 11 definitely offers a ton of value and is a hot pick at its current price.
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Being one of Apple’s latest smartwatches, the Series 11 is loaded with features from top to bottom. It supports ECG and monitors your sleep and stress; it can even alert you to signs of hypertension. On top of that, it comes with an AI-powered Workout Buddy to help maintain your motivation throughout your workouts.
Since it runs on watchOS, it also supports lifestyle functionalities like NFC, smart notifications, phone call support, and access to the App Store, where you can find third-party apps. Of course, safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection are also part of the package.
Being one of Apple’s latest smartwatches, the Series 11 is loaded with features from top to bottom. It supports ECG and monitors your sleep and stress; it can even alert you to signs of hypertension. On top of that, it comes with an AI-powered Workout Buddy to help maintain your motivation throughout your workouts.
Since it runs on watchOS, it also supports lifestyle functionalities like NFC, smart notifications, phone call support, and access to the App Store, where you can find third-party apps. Of course, safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection are also part of the package.
Now, add an all-day battery life, an aluminum case, and a sleek look that complements any attire, and you get a smartwatch that ticks all the right boxes for most users. If it’s what you’ve been looking for and you’re an Apple fan, be sure to save on a brand-new Apple Watch Series 11 now while you still can!
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