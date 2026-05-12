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Android Auto is getting its biggest redesign in years, YouTube support, enhanced Gemini, and more

If you've ever used or thought about using Android Auto, it's practically impossible to not get excited about the platform's latest updates.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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New Android Auto interface
The new Android Auto UI will look great regardless of your dashboard size or shape. | Image by Google
No major software-first Google event would be complete without a bunch of Android Auto updates, and boy, does the search giant have a treat in store for existing and future users of its smart driving companion today.

Predictably enough, not everything Big G is unveiling for your car alongside Android 17 and the new Googlebook family of Android-powered laptops is actually ready for primetime right now, with key features and capabilities instead scheduled to gradually roll out around the world “later this year.”

A total design overhaul


Have you gotten bored with how Android Auto’s user interface looks after several years without a major redesign? In line with some discreet preparations from the last few months, the platform is borrowing the Material 3 Expressive visual system from your phone in an attempt to… disconnect you from your phone while driving.

Expressive fonts, smooth animations, and vibrant new wallpapers are only one of the big ways in which Google will try to keep you glued to your dash, with the other key change touted today… not being an entirely new thing.

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Yes, Immersive Navigation was first detailed back in March, completely reimagining your Google Maps user experience by highlighting critical information that can impact your driving and providing a vivid 3D view of the road in front of you with everything you need to get to your destination as fast and as safe as possible.

Billed as the “biggest update to Google Maps in over a decade”, Immersive Navigation kicked off its US rollout shortly after its original announcement and is yet to expand to more regions. Maybe soon, although there's no actually no mention of that today.

Official YouTube support is finally here… almost


While industrious Android Auto users may have gotten YouTube to work in their cars (at least with audio support) by employing various tricks and third-party apps in the past, Google is removing this weird limitation at last… in select vehicles “starting with” BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Skoda, Tata, and Volvo “later this year.”

What is the most exciting new thing coming to Android Auto?
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That’s quite a few brands (and not all of them are prohibitive for the masses), which is certainly nice of Google. What’s even nicer is that YouTube will support Full HD video streaming at 60fps on Android Auto (where possible, of course), as well as Dolby Atmos-powered spatial sound (again, where possible).

And if you’re worried about a loved one’s safety behind the wheel, fret not, as the app will switch from video to audio-only mode as soon as your car starts moving. That’s pretty neat… as long as it works as advertised and never results in a single otherwise preventable accident.

More power to Gemini


Gemini has been a thing on Android Auto for a little while now, but Google wants to take your car’s AI skills to the next level with Gemini Intelligence integration.

That essentially means Android Auto should become even more helpful and in-sync with all your needs and thoughts soon, which sounds just as scary as convenient to me.

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If you pair your Pixel 10-series device to your Android Auto-powered dashboard, for instance, you’ll be able to use the killer Magic Cue feature to answer a text without actually typing it on either your phone or your car’s infotainment system.

Gemini will also allow you to order food via Doordash using just your voice, and something tells me this is only a little sample of what will soon be possible on Android Auto with the help of Google’s increasingly powerful (and scary) virtual assistant.

Cars with Google built-in are also getting some love


As great as Android Auto is, it’s definitely even better if you have a car designed with native Google integration from the factory, and said cars will unsurprisingly enjoy the most precise Immersive Navigation possible, as well as access to meeting apps “including” Zoom (so, presumably, not just Zoom).



Basically, everything that’s coming to Android Auto “later this year” is also coming to cars with Google built-in, just a little better, more precise, and easier to work with. What’s not to love here?

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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