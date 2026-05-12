Android Auto is getting its biggest redesign in years, YouTube support, enhanced Gemini, and more

What is the most exciting new thing coming to Android Auto? That long overdue redesign. Immersive Navigation all day (and all night). YouTube support (finally!). Gemini Intelligence. All of these upgrades sound equally great to me. I'm not impressed by any of these things. I don't know, I don't care, I don't use Android Auto. Vote 1 Votes

More power to Gemini

Gemini has been



That essentially means Android Auto should become even more helpful and in-sync with all your needs and thoughts soon, which sounds just as scary as convenient to me. Gemini has been a thing on Android Auto for a little while now , but Google wants to take your car’s AI skills to the next level with Gemini Intelligence integration.That essentially means Android Auto should become even more helpful and in-sync with all your needs and thoughts soon, which sounds just as scary as convenient to me.





If you pair your



Gemini will also allow you to order food via Doordash using just your voice, and something tells me this is only a little sample of what will soon be possible on Android Auto with the help of Google’s increasingly powerful (and scary) virtual assistant.

Cars with Google built-in are also getting some love

As great as Android Auto is, it’s definitely even better if you have a car designed with native Google integration from the factory, and said cars will unsurprisingly enjoy the most precise Immersive Navigation possible, as well as access to meeting apps “including” Zoom (so, presumably, not just Zoom). If you pair your Pixel 10 -series device to your Android Auto-powered dashboard, for instance, you’ll be able to use the killer Magic Cue feature to answer a text without actually typing it on either your phone or your car’s infotainment system.Gemini will also allow you to order food via Doordash using just your voice, and something tells me this is only a little sample of what will soon be possible on Android Auto with the help of Google’s increasingly powerful (and scary) virtual assistant.As great as Android Auto is, it’s definitely even better if you have a car designed with native Google integration from the factory, and said cars will unsurprisingly enjoy the most precise Immersive Navigation possible, as well as access to meeting apps “including” Zoom (so, presumably, not just Zoom).





Basically, everything that’s coming to Android Auto “later this year” is also coming to cars with Google built-in, just a little better, more precise, and easier to work with. What’s not to love here? Basically, everything that’s coming to Android Auto “later this year” is also coming to cars with Google built-in, just a little better, more precise, and easier to work with. What’s not to love here?

That’s quite a few brands (and not all of them are prohibitive for the masses), which is certainly nice of Google. What’s even nicer is that YouTube will support Full HD video streaming at 60fps on Android Auto (where possible, of course), as well as Dolby Atmos-powered spatial sound (again, where possible).And if you’re worried about a loved one’s safety behind the wheel, fret not, as the app will switch from video to audio-only mode as soon as your car starts moving. That’s pretty neat… as long as it works as advertised and never results in a single otherwise preventable accident.