Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!





Iniu P63: Pro power in a small package

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Power banks are pretty common nowadays, right? You probably have one in the drawer, ready to take with you for a trip or just for that one day where you forgot to charge your phone or smartwatch.But the reality of most powerbanks is that they can’t output enough juice to power something bigger — like a laptop. Or, at best, they can charge a lower-powered netbook class.Either that, or they are huge and chunky and take a significant slot in your backpack.What if we can have a powerbank that’s almost as compact as the regular smartphone-charging ones, but packs a punch that can top up your pro-grade laptop? Well…The Iniu P63 has been created specifically to attack those pain points. It is the smallest 100W, 25,000 mAh power bank that you can find.To drive the point home, it supports 100W PD 3.0 to be able to top up a 14” MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, or ThinkPad with no issue. Three times over. And it has a total of three outputs, so you can charge multiple mobile devices at one time.All of that in a package that measures 4.3 x 2.7 x 1.4 in (11 x 7 x 3.6 cm) and weighs 13.8oz (392.3g).With its versatile power delivery system, the Iniu P63 isn’t only useful for laptops, tablets, and smartphones.Drone pilots can definitely make use of such a potent and flexible charger. Photographers will be happy to know that it is compatible with rigs, including SmallRig.So, the Iniu P63 can keep cameras, drones, and computers running. What else?If you are the happy owner of a Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Nintendo Switch, you probably know the feeling of battery percentage phobia. Sure, you can take your favorite games on the road, but what if you run out of juice at hour 4, and you are on a train that’s nowhere close to its destination?With its PD 3.0 protocol, the Iniu P63 has more than enough power to keep you going. You’ll be able to play for the entirety of your trip and even have all your devices charged when you arrive.The Iniu P63 itself charges up pretty fast — you can top up all of its 25,000 mAh in just 84 minutes. It comes with a detachable “carry cable” — when its not in use, its braided, mil-grade cable doubles as a lanyard so you can have the powerbank hanging off any strap on your backpack.The P63 has also been tested and certified to survive 1.2 meter drops and extreme cold temperatures, which usually kill a battery. Advanced heat management ensures safety during charging. And a big, pretty, legible display feeds you charging information at every moment.