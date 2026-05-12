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Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!

The Iniu P63 changes the game completely — it's compact and tough, but powerful enough to recharge a pro-grade laptop!

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Preslav Kateliev
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Person working on a laptop while charging it and their smartphone with one powerbank
The Iniu P63 is powerful enough to keep your pro workflow going | Image by Iniu
This story is sponsored by Iniu. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Power banks are pretty common nowadays, right? You probably have one in the drawer, ready to take with you for a trip or just for that one day where you forgot to charge your phone or smartwatch.

But the reality of most powerbanks is that they can’t output enough juice to power something bigger — like a laptop. Or, at best, they can charge a lower-powered netbook class.

Either that, or they are huge and chunky and take a significant slot in your backpack.

What if we can have a powerbank that’s almost as compact as the regular smartphone-charging ones, but packs a punch that can top up your pro-grade laptop? Well…

Iniu P63: Pro power in a small package


The Iniu P63 has been created specifically to attack those pain points. It is the smallest 100W, 25,000 mAh power bank that you can find.

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To drive the point home, it supports 100W PD 3.0 to be able to top up a 14” MacBook Pro, Dell XPS, or ThinkPad with no issue. Three times over. And it has a total of three outputs, so you can charge multiple mobile devices at one time.

All of that in a package that measures 4.3 x 2.7 x 1.4 in (11 x 7 x 3.6 cm) and weighs 13.8oz (392.3g).

Shop Iniu P63 here


Freedom for all types of digital creators




With its versatile power delivery system, the Iniu P63 isn’t only useful for laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Drone pilots can definitely make use of such a potent and flexible charger. Photographers will be happy to know that it is compatible with rigs, including SmallRig.

So, the Iniu P63 can keep cameras, drones, and computers running. What else?

Truly limitless gaming


If you are the happy owner of a Steam Deck, ROG Ally, or Nintendo Switch, you probably know the feeling of battery percentage phobia. Sure, you can take your favorite games on the road, but what if you run out of juice at hour 4, and you are on a train that’s nowhere close to its destination?

With its PD 3.0 protocol, the Iniu P63 has more than enough power to keep you going. You’ll be able to play for the entirety of your trip and even have all your devices charged when you arrive.

Safety and convenience




The Iniu P63 itself charges up pretty fast — you can top up all of its 25,000 mAh in just 84 minutes. It comes with a detachable “carry cable” — when its not in use, its braided, mil-grade cable doubles as a lanyard so you can have the powerbank hanging off any strap on your backpack.

The P63 has also been tested and certified to survive 1.2 meter drops and extreme cold temperatures, which usually kill a battery. Advanced heat management ensures safety during charging. And a big, pretty, legible display feeds you charging information at every moment.

Shop Iniu P63 here



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Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
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