Moto G Power (2026) Review: Motorola's best budget phone, but is it good enough?
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Motorola's most popular budget phone has just been refreshed for 2026. The $300 Moto G Power (2026) brings slight improvements to the battery and camera, and has that signature soft touch back design that you don't see on other phones.
The battery has been bumped to 5,200 mAh size, the selfie camera gets a new 32MP lens, and the back cameras get slightly tweaked colors.
The display, however, is still an LCD one, while other competitors come with OLED screens. Still, the clean software and decent performance somewhat make up for that. Plus, apart from Samsung's Galaxy A series, this is one of very few budget phones you can buy in the United States. So should you? Let's find out.
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Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Specs
Let's start with an overview of the Moto G Power (2026) specs:
|
|Motorola Moto G Power (2026)
|Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
|Dimensions
|166.6 x 77.1 x 8.7 mm
|164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|208.0 g
|192.0 g
|Size
|6.8-inch
|6.7-inch
|Type
|IPS LCD, 120Hz
|Super AMOLED, 90Hz
|System chip
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm)
|Exynos 1330 S5E8535 (5 nm)
|Memory
|8GB/128GB
| 8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
|Type
|5200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge speed
| Wired: 30.0W
Wireless: 15.0W
|Wired: 25.0W
|Main camera
| 50 MP
Aperture size: F1.8
Sensor size: 1/2.88"
Pixel size: 0.61 μm
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
|Second camera
| 8 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
| 5 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.2
Sensor size: 1/5"
|Third camera
| 2 MP (Macro)
Aperture size: F2.4
|Front
|32 MP
|13 MP
See the full Motorola Moto G Power (2026) vs Samsung Galaxy A17 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Design and Display
Big bezels and plastic build
Motorola has its own desing language in the past few years with soft touch materials on the back of the phone, which we actually like. The Moto G Power (2026) is not a bad looking phone — it has flat sides and a design style that's mostly in line with current trends. However, it's all-plastic build quality and big bezels around the screen make its look a bit aged compared to sleeker rivals like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 series.
The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which can theoretically survive drops of up to three feet. You also have an IP69 water and dust protection rating, a rarity at this price point, so it's quite tough.
The new G Power comes in two colors: Pantone Pure Cashmere, a warm and soft tone, and a darker Pantone Evening Blue shade. Both versions have that soft-touch leather-inspired back.
No charger in the box here (Image by PhoneArena)
There is not much you can find in the box of the Moto G Power 2026. You get a charging cable (Type C on both sides), the SIM tool and the user manuals. There is no charger, nor a case included.
In 2026, it's a bit embarrassing to see an old-school LCD display in use. Sure, the G Power is not even a mid-range phone, but most other rivals in this price segment have long transitioned to higher quality OLED screens.
The display is a 6.8-inch LCD with 1080p resolution (still better than the 720p screens on the cheaper Moto G and Moto G Play models).
Motorola talks about the screen hitting higher max brightness, which is nice, but that is still not even close to the peak brightness numbers you get on OLED phones like the Galaxy A17 5G.
The other weakness of this display is its minimum brightness. At 2.5 nits, it doesn't get dim enough at night and this might bother the night birds who like to read in bed.
In terms of biometrics, the fingerprint reader is embedded in the power button on the side. No issues with that, it worked reliably and quickly. We prefer an in-screen fingerprint reader for convenience, but that's down to a subjective preference at the end of the day.
In terms of biometrics, the fingerprint reader is embedded in the power button on the side. No issues with that, it worked reliably and quickly. We prefer an in-screen fingerprint reader for convenience, but that's down to a subjective preference at the end of the day.
Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Camera
Video quality could be better
A slightly raised camera island (Image by PhoneArena)
Motorola Moto G Power (2026)
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
117
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
127
BEST 87
65
BEST 30
19
BEST 26
19
BEST 30
24
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
107
BEST 83
57
BEST 27
13
BEST 24
16
BEST 28
21
The Moto G Power is not a strong performer by any means of the imagination and you can see that reflected in our PhoneArena Camera Score above.
It comes with a 50MP main camera with a narrower than usual 30mm lens and f/1.8 aperture. You also have a secondary 8MP ultra-wide camera at 0.5X and f/2.2 aperture. No dedicated telephoto camera on board here.
Photos look decent in good light, but don't expect anything beyond that. Colors appear very saturated with skies that often appear bluer than in real life and grass greener than reality. Detail is decent with the main camera though. The 30mm lens is an interesting choice (most phones have a wider 24mm lens) and some may like it, but if you are used to taking wider photos it might be limiting.
The ultra-wide camera is less convincing. Colors are mostly in line with those on the main camera, but detail drops significantly, and we don't recommend reaching for the ultra-wide camera at night.
Video Quality
You can only record up to 1080p60 video on the new G Power. On one hand, that's understandable for the price, but some phones at a similar price have 4K recording, so we were a bit disappointed you don't get that here. Detail with 1080p video is just significantly lower.
There are some other limitations too: once you hit the record button with the main camera, you cannot zoom out to the ultrawide one. And vice versa, if you start recording with the ultra-wide, you cannot go to 1X.
When it comes to zooming, you maximum is 6X zoom, which is not very long-reaching and with digital zoom the quality is just average. On the positive side, you have pretty decent video stabilization, but that's kind of the bare minimum and overall, it's clear that this phone is probably not the best choice for camera enthusiasts.
Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Performance & Benchmarks
Decent
MediaTek chip inside (Image by PhoneArena)
The Moto G Power 2026 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) chip under the hood, which is a decidedly low-end affair, but surprisingly — it's paired with a generous 8GB of RAM.
Overall, the phone performs decently well. It's not fast, but it's not too slow and there are other devices that feel much more sluggish at this price.
CPU Performance Benchmarks:
You can see that the G Power edges the A17 5G in a direct GeekBench comparison. Not by much, but it scores better.
GPU Performance
Similar story on the GPU front — this is not a gaming phone by any stretch of the imagination, but it will run some popular titles in lower graphics settings okay-ish.
The 128GB of built-in storage is the standard you get in this price class, and that's exactly what you get with the G Power.
Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Software
The phone comes with the latest Android 16 at launch with the light and zippy Motorola custom UI on top.
I generally like Moto's software — it's unobtrusive, predictable, and has those cool gestures like chop-chop to start the flashlight or double twist to start the camera.
I also think that a high-quality native weather app is an essential part of any phone experience, but I was disappointed that the Weather app here comes with ads front and center (the forecasts are powered by 1Weather Premium). This is just poor user experience that you don't get on Samsung's Galaxy A phones or some other budget brands.
Probably most concerning, however, is the commitment to only two years of OS updates, while, again, Galaxy phones come with 6 years of promised OS updates. That's quite the contrast.
Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Battery
A slight bump in size
Motorola Moto G Power (2026)
( 5200 mAh )
( 5200 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
7h 7m
Ranks #79 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 27m
Browsing
18h 12m
Average is 17h 57m
Video
9h 37m
Average is 10h 32m
Gaming
9h
Average is 9h 56m
Charging speed
30W
Charger
53%
30 min
1h 9m
Full charge
Ranks #79 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
15W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
"Power" is in the name of the phone so you expect excellent battery numbers.
However, in the past years, that DNA of battery excellence was mudded. Now, budget phones like the Redmi seriers pack much bigger batteries at a similar price. The Moto G Power comes with a 5,200 mAh battery, which is a bit bigger than what you get on Samsung phones, but not really impressive.
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PhoneArena Battery Test Results:
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
The phone got decent scores in our three independent in-house tests (Web Browsing, YouTube video streaming and 3D Gaming), but this is not the battery beast Motorola was once known for making. In real use, I find this tends to be a one-day phone usually.
On the charging front, you get 30W wired charging speeds. We measured that a full charge takes 1 hour and 9 minutes, while a 30-minute top-up gives you 53% juice back. Those are decent numbers.
This counts as fast charging in the budget segment (Image by PhoneArena)
On the charging front, you get 30W wired charging speeds. We measured that a full charge takes 1 hour and 9 minutes, while a 30-minute top-up gives you 53% juice back. Those are decent numbers.
There is no wireless charging support, but of that we cannot be critical — no other budget phone has that.
Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Audio Quality and Haptics
Interestingly, you still have a 3.5mm headphone jack on this phone, a rare find in 2026.
Audio quality from the loudspeakers gets surprisingly loud and boomy, but if you listen to music on your phone we'd recommend turning it down 2 or 3 notches for less squeaky vocals. The lower frequencies also sound flat, but let's tone down our expectations for such an affordable phone.
Haptics are not as tight and sharp as on mid-range phones, and you can feel that too, but again, those are common things for sub $300 phones.
Should you buy it?
At $300, the Moto G Power is a very affordable phone.
Out of the three Moto G series phones in 2026, this one makes the most sense as it has a 1080p display and 128GB of storage, while the others compromise on that. Performance on it is also decent and the light software helps with that.
The list of upgrades compared to the previous model, however, is short and we are particularly sad to see an LCD screen for yet another year, instead of an upgrade to OLED. The colors are just not as vibrant and pleasant on an LCD display.
The Samsung Galaxy A17 and other A series models are the strongest competitors, offering better screen quality and arguably a better camera, but performance there might feel a bit more stuttery.
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