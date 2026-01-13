Moto G Power (2026) Review: Motorola's best budget phone, but is it good enough?

Motorola's most popular budget phone has just been refreshed for 2026. The $300 Moto G Power (2026) brings slight improvements to the battery and camera, and has that signature soft touch back design that you don't see on other phones.





The battery has been bumped to 5,200 mAh size, the selfie camera gets a new 32MP lens, and the back cameras get slightly tweaked colors.



The display, however, is still an LCD one, while other competitors come with OLED screens. Still, the clean software and decent performance somewhat make up for that. Plus, apart from Samsung's Galaxy A series, this is one of very few



The display, however, is still an LCD one, while other competitors come with OLED screens. Still, the clean software and decent performance somewhat make up for that. Plus, apart from Samsung's Galaxy A series, this is one of very few budget phones you can buy in the United States. So should you? Let's find out.

Motorola Moto G Power (2026) 4.9 PhoneArena Rating 5.7 Price Class Average Battery Life 7.1 7.3 Photo Quality 5.5 5.6 Video Quality 4.1 4.1 Charging 6.8 6.9 Performance Heavy 2.5 3.1 Performance Light 5.1 5.4 Display Quality 3 6.7 Design 4 6 Wireless Charging 0 Biometrics 7 6.8 Audio 5 5.8 Software 4 5.3 Why the score? This device scores 14 % worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 and Samsung Galaxy A17 5G How do we rate? Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Full Specs





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Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Specs





Let's start with an overview of the Moto G Power (2026) specs:





Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Design Dimensions 166.6 x 77.1 x 8.7 mm 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm Weight 208.0 g 192.0 g Display Size 6.8-inch 6.7-inch Type IPS LCD, 120Hz Super AMOLED, 90Hz Hardware System chip MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6 nm) Exynos 1330 S5E8535 (5 nm) Memory 8GB / 128GB 8GB / 128GB

8GB/256GB Battery Type 5200 mAh 5000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 30.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 25.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP

Aperture size: F1.8

Sensor size: 1/2.88"

Pixel size: 0.61 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm Second camera 8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 5 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/5" Third camera 2 MP (Macro)

Aperture size: F2.4 Front 32 MP 13 MP See the full Motorola Moto G Power (2026) vs Samsung Galaxy A17 5G specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Design and Display Big bezels and plastic build





Motorola has its own desing language in the past few years with soft touch materials on the back of the phone, which we actually like. The Moto G Power (2026) is not a bad looking phone — it has flat sides and a design style that's mostly in line with current trends. However, it's all-plastic build quality and big bezels around the screen make its look a bit aged compared to sleeker rivals like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 series.





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The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which can theoretically survive drops of up to three feet. You also have an IP69 water and dust protection rating, a rarity at this price point, so it's quite tough.





The new G Power comes in two colors: Pantone Pure Cashmere, a warm and soft tone, and a darker Pantone Evening Blue shade. Both versions have that soft-touch leather-inspired back.









There is not much you can find in the box of the Moto G Power 2026. You get a charging cable (Type C on both sides), the SIM tool and the user manuals. There is no charger, nor a case included.







In 2026, it's a bit embarrassing to see an old-school LCD display in use. Sure, the G Power is not even a mid-range phone , but most other rivals in this price segment have long transitioned to higher quality OLED screens. There is not much you can find in the box of the Moto G Power 2026. You get a charging cable (Type C on both sides), the SIM tool and the user manuals. There is no charger, nor a case included.In 2026, it's a bit embarrassing to see an old-school LCD display in use. Sure, the G Power is not even a, but most other rivals in this price segment have long transitioned to higher quality OLED screens.





The display is a 6.8-inch LCD with 1080p resolution (still better than the 720p screens on the cheaper Moto G and Moto G Play models).





Display Measurements:







Motorola talks about the screen hitting higher max brightness, which is nice, but that is still not even close to the peak brightness numbers you get on OLED phones like the Galaxy A17 5G.





The other weakness of this display is its minimum brightness. At 2.5 nits, it doesn't get dim enough at night and this might bother the night birds who like to read in bed.



In terms of biometrics, the fingerprint reader is embedded in the power button on the side. No issues with that, it worked reliably and quickly. We prefer an in-screen fingerprint reader for convenience, but that's down to a subjective preference at the end of the day.





Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Camera Video quality could be better





Motorola Moto G Power (2026) PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 117 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 127 Main (wide) BEST 87 65 Zoom BEST 30 19 Ultra-wide BEST 26 19 Selfie BEST 30 24 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 107 Main (wide) BEST 83 57 Zoom BEST 27 13 Ultra-wide BEST 24 16 Selfie BEST 28 21





The Moto G Power is not a strong performer by any means of the imagination and you can see that reflected in our PhoneArena Camera Score above.



It comes with a 50MP main camera with a narrower than usual 30mm lens and f/1.8 aperture. You also have a secondary 8MP ultra-wide camera at 0.5X and f/2.2 aperture. No dedicated telephoto camera on board here.



It comes with a 50MP main camera with a narrower than usual 30mm lens and f/1.8 aperture. You also have a secondary 8MP ultra-wide camera at 0.5X and f/2.2 aperture. No dedicated telephoto camera on board here.



Photos look decent in good light, but don't expect anything beyond that. Colors appear very saturated with skies that often appear bluer than in real life and grass greener than reality. Detail is decent with the main camera though. The 30mm lens is an interesting choice (most phones have a wider 24mm lens) and some may like it, but if you are used to taking wider photos it might be limiting.





The ultra-wide camera is less convincing. Colors are mostly in line with those on the main camera, but detail drops significantly, and we don't recommend reaching for the ultra-wide camera at night.



Video Quality







You can only record up to 1080p60 video on the new G Power. On one hand, that's understandable for the price, but some phones at a similar price have 4K recording, so we were a bit disappointed you don't get that here. Detail with 1080p video is just significantly lower.





There are some other limitations too: once you hit the record button with the main camera, you cannot zoom out to the ultrawide one. And vice versa, if you start recording with the ultra-wide, you cannot go to 1X.





When it comes to zooming, you maximum is 6X zoom, which is not very long-reaching and with digital zoom the quality is just average. On the positive side, you have pretty decent video stabilization, but that's kind of the bare minimum and overall, it's clear that this phone is probably not the best choice for camera enthusiasts.





Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Performance & Benchmarks Decent







The Moto G Power 2026 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) chip under the hood, which is a decidedly low-end affair, but surprisingly — it's paired with a generous 8GB of RAM.







Overall, the phone performs decently well. It's not fast, but it's not too slow and there are other devices that feel much more sluggish at this price.





CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Moto G Power(2026) 776 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 723 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Moto G Power(2026) 2114 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 1910 View all



You can see that the G Power edges the A17 5G in a direct GeekBench comparison. Not by much, but it scores better. You can see that the G Power edges the A17 5G in a direct GeekBench comparison. Not by much, but it scores better.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Moto G Power(2026) 382 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 346 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Moto G Power(2026) 379 Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 338 View all



Similar story on the GPU front — this is not a



The 128GB of built-in storage is the standard you get in this price class, and that's exactly what you get with the G Power. Similar story on the GPU front — this is not a gaming phone by any stretch of the imagination, but it will run some popular titles in lower graphics settings okay-ish.The 128GB of built-in storage is the standard you get in this price class, and that's exactly what you get with the G Power.





Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Software









The phone comes with the latest The phone comes with the latest Android 16 at launch with the light and zippy Motorola custom UI on top.





I generally like Moto's software — it's unobtrusive, predictable, and has those cool gestures like chop-chop to start the flashlight or double twist to start the camera.





I also think that a high-quality native weather app is an essential part of any phone experience, but I was disappointed that the Weather app here comes with ads front and center (the forecasts are powered by 1Weather Premium). This is just poor user experience that you don't get on Samsung's Galaxy A phones or some other budget brands.





Probably most concerning, however, is the commitment to only two years of OS updates, while, again, Galaxy phones come with 6 years of promised OS updates. That's quite the contrast.





Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Battery A slight bump in size



Motorola Moto G Power (2026)

( 5200 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 7h 7m Ranks #79 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 27m Browsing 18h 12m Average is 17h 57m Video 9h 37m Average is 10h 32m Gaming 9h Average is 9h 56m Charging speed 30W Charger 53% 30 min 1h 9m Full charge Ranks #79 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 15W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



"Power" is in the name of the phone so you expect excellent battery numbers. "Power" is in the name of the phone so you expect excellent battery numbers.





However, in the past years, that DNA of battery excellence was mudded. Now, budget phones like the Redmi seriers pack much bigger batteries at a similar price. The Moto G Power comes with a 5,200 mAh battery, which is a bit bigger than what you get on Samsung phones, but not really impressive.



Recommended For You PhoneArena Battery Test Results:



Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Moto G Power (2026) 5200 mAh 7h 7min 18h 12min 9h 37min 9h 0min Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 5000 mAh 8h 6min 17h 36min 13h 26min 8h 37min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Motorola Moto G Power (2026) 5200 mAh 1h 9min Untested 53% Untested Samsung Galaxy A17 5G 5000 mAh 1h 31min N/A 45% N/A Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page













On the charging front, you get 30W wired charging speeds. We measured that a full charge takes 1 hour and 9 minutes, while a 30-minute top-up gives you 53% juice back. Those are decent numbers. The phone got decent scores in our three independent in-house tests (Web Browsing, YouTube video streaming and 3D Gaming), but this is not the battery beast Motorola was once known for making. In real use, I find this tends to be a one-day phone usually.On the charging front, you get 30W wired charging speeds. We measured that a full charge takes 1 hour and 9 minutes, while a 30-minute top-up gives you 53% juice back. Those are decent numbers.





There is no wireless charging support, but of that we cannot be critical — no other budget phone has that.





Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Audio Quality and Haptics



Interestingly, you still have a 3.5mm headphone jack on this phone, a rare find in 2026.





Audio quality from the loudspeakers gets surprisingly loud and boomy, but if you listen to music on your phone we'd recommend turning it down 2 or 3 notches for less squeaky vocals. The lower frequencies also sound flat, but let's tone down our expectations for such an affordable phone.





Haptics are not as tight and sharp as on mid-range phones , and you can feel that too, but again, those are common things for sub $300 phones.





Should you buy it?





At $300, the Moto G Power is a very affordable phone.





Out of the three Moto G series phones in 2026, this one makes the most sense as it has a 1080p display and 128GB of storage, while the others compromise on that. Performance on it is also decent and the light software helps with that.





The list of upgrades compared to the previous model, however, is short and we are particularly sad to see an LCD screen for yet another year, instead of an upgrade to OLED. The colors are just not as vibrant and pleasant on an LCD display.





The Samsung Galaxy A17 and other A series models are the strongest competitors, offering better screen quality and arguably a better camera, but performance there might feel a bit more stuttery.



