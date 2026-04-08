Motorola has substantially increased the US prices of the full Moto G (2026) family all of a sudden





Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. Taking a page from its parent company's playbook , the American brand seems to have made at least three of its most compelling handsets more expensive overnight, which may indirectly boost the appeal of the newest Moto G Stylus generation, as well as that of Samsung's recently unveiled

Those are some massive price hikes!





Moto G Play (2026) - from $179.99 to $249.99;

- from $179.99 to $249.99; Moto G (2026) - from $199.99 to $299.99;

- from $199.99 to $299.99; Moto G Power (2026) - from $299.99 to $399.99.



I'll be honest with you, I had a distinct feeling something like this was in the works ever since I laid my eyes on the Moto G Stylus (2026) press release confirming the new handset's $499.99 price tag. After all, it didn't make a lot of sense to have a $200 gap between that and the Moto G Power (2026) for an active pen, a slightly faster processor, slightly better camera system, and slightly thinner profile.



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That being said, it's also not easy to tolerate the idea that the latest Moto G Power edition is 33 percent costlier all of a sudden, especially if you look back at its modest upgrades over the 2025 generation





Why is this happening?





It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out these changes probably have a little something to do with the rising memory chip costs that are wreaking havoc across the entire mobile industry. At the same time, however, it's hard to stomach (and understand) such drastic price hikes when Lenovo, for instance, recently made the mid-range Idea Tab just $60 more expensive than before while only adding 30 bucks to the list price of the high-end Yoga Tab Plus.



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What should you do?





Well, you should definitely not buy the Moto G Play (2026) , Moto G (2026) , or Moto G Power (2026) at their new prices from their manufacturer's official US e-store. For what it's worth, Motorola is throwing in various gifts to sweeten the three deals, but at least for the time being, it's a lot wiser to go to a third-party retailer like Amazon and take advantage of the old prices (sans freebies)... while they're still valid.





Do you still plan to buy a member of the Moto G (2026) family soon? Yes, but I only care about the new Moto G Stylus (2026). I'm thinking about getting the Moto G Power (2026). Yes, I'm still looking at the Moto G (2026) or G Play (2026) Not at these prices. Not at any prices. Vote 6 Votes





Are other price hikes in the pipeline?





Obviously, I can't predict the future of the smartphone market as a whole or Motorola devices in particular, but I'm afraid there's a very good chance the Razr (2025) and Razr Ultra (2025) will also become costlier before long.









Razr Plus (2026), Worse still, the Razr (2026) Razr Ultra (2026) , and the non-foldable Edge (2026) mid-ranger are all virtually guaranteed (in my opinion, at least) to carry higher price tags in the US than their 2025 predecessors, which will undoubtedly make it more difficult for Motorola to continue challenging Samsung in regional (not to mention global) sales numbers.