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2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600

In a word: it's about money.

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Sebastian Pier
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Android flagships are getting quite the treatment in 2026. | Image by PhoneArena
Hate it or love it, if you want a phone with a 2nm chipset under the hood, you need to look at the Exynos 2600. Yeah, I know, Exynos, but Qualcomm's 2nm answer hasn't been made official yet.

Before too long, MediaTek's high-end 2nm chipset – the alleged Dimensity 9600 (which could power the ChatGPT phone, if this one materializes in the first place) – will also be available.

While all of the above is fascinating, I'd suggest taking a step back to the side and checking if MediaTek hasn't got another ace up its sleeve.

The Dimensity 8600 rumors




What do you know! MediaTek might be developing another powerful chipset – the alleged Dimensity 8600. This one, per current rumors, won't be a 2nm one but a 3nm one.

As a rule of thumb, 2nm chips are more advanced, expensive and efficient. For example, 2nm chipsets allow more transistors to fit into the same space. This usually improves performance because the chip can process more tasks at higher speeds.

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2nm chips by Qualcomm and MediaTek are also expected to deliver better power efficiency, which can extend smartphone battery life. That's really important.

Right now, the majority of Android flagships (without some Galaxy S26 models) use 3nm Snapdragon silicone – and these devices are mighty fast.

So we're all hyped about the 2nm chips, right?

Not so fast…


As cool and powerful as these 2nm chips will be, they'll be costlier to make for sure. If you're into competitive gaming or heavy AI tasks, it would make sense to go after a phone with a 2nm chip inside.

But if you're a casual user who craves reliability without breaking the bank, you'll be perfectly safe with 3nm chips, too.

The need for the Dimensity 8600


That's why while the 2nm Dimensity 9600 will be sought after for maxed-out flagships, the 3nm Dimensity 8600 will be the obvious choice for "vanilla" flagships and mid-rangers that punch way above their class

Per some claims, the Dimensity 8600 will be used for phones that offer battery capacities of over 10,000 mAh.

Now, here's the question of the day: would you rather have a 3nm chipset in a phone with a 10,000 mAh battery for ~$600, or a 2nm chipset in a 5,000 mAh phone for twice the price?

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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