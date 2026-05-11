Verizon rumored to make big announcement this week

Verizon 's 5G service, its rewards offerings severely trail what As a Verizon subscriber for more than 20 years, when I hear a rumor that the carrier has a big announcement coming this week, I immediately hope that it has something to do with the carrier's so-called rewards program. Much like's 5G service, its rewards offerings severely trail what T-Mobile delivers to its subscribers.

Verizon rep starts a rumor about an upcoming Verizon announcement





Honestly, when you see that T-Mobile gives away in-season subscriptions to MLB.TV valued at $150, plus free Netflix, AAA, and all those T-Mobile Tuesdays perks, it makes you wonder what it is you are paying for. So will Verizon 's big announcement cut into T-Mobile 's huge "rewards gap"? Probably not.





How could the carrier raise the price of a plan with a 3-year price lock?





By the way, you might wonder how a plan with a 3-year price lock that launched last year could get a price hike. The new $5 per month higher cost for the Unlimited Ultimate plan applies only to new subscribers to the plan or those Verizon customers who switch to it.









Another guess is that Verizon is going to add 50 GB of priority data each month for those on the Welcome plan, the wireless provider's entry-level offering. It is meant for those who want to pay the cheapest rate on Verizon and aren't interested in having the fastest data speeds, receiving perks, and having hotspot support. This plan is always deprioritized, meaning that the service can have its data speed throttled depending on network congestion and traffic.

What Verizon could do to improve its entry-level wireless plan





Adding 50 GB of priority data a month to the Welcome plan would help give subscribers to this plan some stability. This guess also includes adding uncapped mid-band 5G to the Welcome plan, which runs over the carrier's slower Nationwide 5G service and occasionally connects to a throttled version of the faster mid-band 5G service.



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Verizon , T-Mobile do offer their faster mid-band service to subscribers on their entry-level plans. However, during times of network congestion, data speeds can be reduced. By the way, unlike AT&T anddo offer their faster mid-band service to subscribers on their entry-level plans. However, during times of network congestion, data speeds can be reduced.





Whatever Verizon announces, we will pass it along to you immediately. Check back with PhoneArena often.