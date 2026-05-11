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Verizon rumored to make big announcement this week

Loose lips sink ships and a Verizon rep reportedly revealed that something big will come out of the carrier's camp soon.

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Alan Friedman
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People walking in front of a Verizon store.
Big announcement rumored to be coming from Verizon. | Image by Verizon
As a Verizon subscriber for more than 20 years, when I hear a rumor that the carrier has a big announcement coming this week, I immediately hope that it has something to do with the carrier's so-called rewards program. Much like Verizon's 5G service, its rewards offerings severely trail what T-Mobile delivers to its subscribers. 

Verizon rep starts a rumor about an upcoming Verizon announcement


Honestly, when you see that T-Mobile gives away in-season subscriptions to MLB.TV valued at $150, plus free Netflix, AAA, and all those T-Mobile Tuesdays perks, it makes you wonder what it is you are paying for. So will Verizon's big announcement cut into T-Mobile's huge "rewards gap"? Probably not.

The rumor, which was started by a Verizon rep, is that a new service will be launched this week. Considering that the carrier has already raised the monthly price of its Unlimited Ultimate plan by $5 this is probably not the upcoming announcement.

How could the carrier raise the price of a plan with a 3-year price lock?


By the way, you might wonder how a plan with a 3-year price lock that launched last year could get a price hike. The new $5 per month higher cost for the Unlimited Ultimate plan applies only to new subscribers to the plan or those Verizon customers who switch to it.

Inside a Verizon store at a shopping mall.
Inside the Verizon store at The Town Center at Levis Common. | Image by Verizon

Another guess is that Verizon is going to add 50 GB of priority data each month for those on the Welcome plan, the wireless provider's entry-level offering. It is meant for those who want to pay the cheapest rate on Verizon and aren't interested in having the fastest data speeds, receiving perks, and having hotspot support. This plan is always deprioritized, meaning that the service can have its data speed throttled depending on network congestion and traffic.

What Verizon could do to improve its entry-level wireless plan


Adding 50 GB of priority data a month to the Welcome plan would help give subscribers to this plan some stability. This guess also includes adding uncapped mid-band 5G to the Welcome plan, which runs over the carrier's slower Nationwide 5G service and occasionally connects to a throttled version of the faster mid-band 5G service. 

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By the way, unlike Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile do offer their faster mid-band service to subscribers on their entry-level plans. However, during times of network congestion, data speeds can be reduced.

Whatever Verizon announces, we will pass it along to you immediately. Check back with PhoneArena often.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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