Best Mother’s Day deals on tech

Mother’s Day is on May 9, and although there’s an entire month until then, if you want to get the best gift for your mom, it’s better to start preparing earlier. And if your mom happens to be a tech maniac (we know these moms exist!) this article will help you with choosing the best gift for her, and get the best offer on it that you can. Even if your mom isn’t a tech geek, you can always surprise her with a practical tech gift, or even a new phone.

When is Mother’s Day 2021?

Best Mother’s Day deals on phones







On the other hand, AT&T rightfully says that the best gift for mom is to stay connected with you. Under that slogan, the carrier has some generous discounts (even without trade-in) on the iPhone 11 and on the iPhone 11 Pro . Verizon has yet to announce its Mother's Day deals for 2021, and so is T-Mobile.





Best Mother’s Day deals on headphones and earbuds

If your mother is a music lover, what better way to make her smile on Mother’s Day then to buy her a pair of awesome-sounding earbuds. If she isn’t into the small in-ear headphones, you can buy her a pair of the beautiful-sounding over-the-head headphones we have here. Either way, these deals will help you get her one of these gorgeous headphones for less money.







Right now, we have the Apple AirPods with charging case discounted on Best Buy, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and the models by Beats By Dre. We expect more models to get discounts soon as well.





Best Mother’s Day deals on smartwatches







Right now, AT&T is offering a BOGO discount on the Galaxy Watch 3, while if you buy two eligible Apple Watches, you can get the second one for $200 off. This is a great offer and in this way, you get your mom a gift, and get one for yourself as well.





Best Mother’s Day deals on tablets

Maybe your mom loves reading or drawing? Or maybe she doesn’t know how much fun drawing on a tablet is yet? Well, you can surprise her this Mother’s Day with an iPad, or a Samsung Galaxy tab, so she can learn a new skill or invest quality time in arts or reading.







Right now, Best Buy is giving you a generous discount on powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab models. The Tab S6 Lite is now discounted by $70, while the Galaxy Tab S7, which is the most recent tablet by the company, is discounted by $80. On the other hand, if your mom is into Apple stuff, we have the entry-level iPad from 2020 discounted by $30. Not much, but iPad discounts are rarely seen, so it is still a good deal.









AT&T is offering the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A 8.4 from 2020 discounted as well.









More deals are coming our way this Mother's Day, so stay tuned!





Mothers' Day is on May 9th (Sunday). The day honors the mother in the family, as well as motherhood in general.Let's start with some great phones if your budget allows it. There are several great phones with awesome performance and features your mom will enjoy. The great thing is that Best Buy's Mother's Day offers are now live, so you can go ahead and purchase your gift beforehand, or start planning and comparing prices.