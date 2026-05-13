Google's Pixel 9a defies its age to become a smarter buy than the Pixel 10a at sweet new discount





Pixel 9a





Of course, there's also the Of course, there's also the Pixel 10a to consider, but the upgrades and improvements of Big G's latest mid-range handset over its 2025 predecessor are almost nonexistent, becoming even less relevant when the 9a is marked down by a hefty $100 from a $499 list price.

Google Pixel 9a $100 off (20%) It's no longer Google's latest mid-range handset, but at $100 off its list price in a 128GB storage variant, the Pixel 9a is pretty hard to turn down for cash-strapped Android purists. You may want to hurry, though, as Amazon only has the Peony color option in stock at this killer new discount. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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Pixel 9a The 10a, mind you, normally starts at the same $499, and although you've recently been able to save $50 on that device as well with no special requirements or strings attached, the discount is currently reduced to no more than 20 bucks on Amazon, which makes the's new $100 price cut feel that much more significant and harder to turn down.





As you can imagine, the 6.3-inch Tensor G4-powered device has been discounted by $100 (and even more) in the past, but something tells me the best deals on record may never come back.





Because the Pixel 9a makes its successor look pretty bad at such heavily reduced prices, I wouldn't rule out discounts being replaced with a discontinuation soon, so you might not want to waste a lot of time here or overthink the phone's value proposition. Especially with only one color option available at $100 off right now.









That's a love-it-or-hate-it Peony model, mind you, but even if you don't particularly like the shade, you can probably appreciate the 9a 's excellent 48 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, 5,100mAh battery, and 8GB RAM count, none of which are upgraded or revised in any way on the 10a





largely matches the Pixel 9a on that front, its cameras are probably not advanced enough to compete and the 6GB memory far too modest for the multitasking needs of the modern bargain hunter. The extraordinary long-term software support is another key selling point over most typical affordable Androids in the US, and although something like Samsung's brand-new Galaxy A37 5G largely matches theon that front, its cameras are probably not advanced enough to compete and the 6GB memory far too modest for the multitasking needs of the modern bargain hunter.





In short, you're looking at a budget-friendly winner here... that's unlikely to retain that label for long.

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