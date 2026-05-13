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Google's Pixel 9a defies its age to become a smarter buy than the Pixel 10a at sweet new discount

You may want to hurry if you like the 2025-released Android mid-ranger at $100 off, as this Amazon deal is unlikely to last.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Google Pixel 9a in a user's hand
The Pixel 9a is not the world's biggest Android phone, but its compact size is likely to be viewed as an advantage by some. | Image by PhoneArena

Is the Pixel 9a the best budget 5G phone available right now? Absolutely not, but at the right price, it can definitely be good enough for certain buyers, Android purists, and hardcore Google fans who can't afford something like the "vanilla" Pixel 10.

Of course, there's also the Pixel 10a to consider, but the upgrades and improvements of Big G's latest mid-range handset over its 2025 predecessor are almost nonexistent, becoming even less relevant when the 9a is marked down by a hefty $100 from a $499 list price.

Google Pixel 9a

$100 off (20%)
It's no longer Google's latest mid-range handset, but at $100 off its list price in a 128GB storage variant, the Pixel 9a is pretty hard to turn down for cash-strapped Android purists. You may want to hurry, though, as Amazon only has the Peony color option in stock at this killer new discount.
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The 10a, mind you, normally starts at the same $499, and although you've recently been able to save $50 on that device as well with no special requirements or strings attached, the discount is currently reduced to no more than 20 bucks on Amazon, which makes the Pixel 9a's new $100 price cut feel that much more significant and harder to turn down.

As you can imagine, the 6.3-inch Tensor G4-powered device has been discounted by $100 (and even more) in the past, but something tells me the best deals on record may never come back. 

Because the Pixel 9a makes its successor look pretty bad at such heavily reduced prices, I wouldn't rule out discounts being replaced with a discontinuation soon, so you might not want to waste a lot of time here or overthink the phone's value proposition. Especially with only one color option available at $100 off right now.


That's a love-it-or-hate-it Peony model, mind you, but even if you don't particularly like the shade, you can probably appreciate the 9a's excellent 48 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system, 5,100mAh battery, and 8GB RAM count, none of which are upgraded or revised in any way on the 10a

The extraordinary long-term software support is another key selling point over most typical affordable Androids in the US, and although something like Samsung's brand-new Galaxy A37 5G largely matches the Pixel 9a on that front, its cameras are probably not advanced enough to compete and the 6GB memory far too modest for the multitasking needs of the modern bargain hunter.

In short, you're looking at a budget-friendly winner here... that's unlikely to retain that label for long.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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