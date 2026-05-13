Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison

Sony has a new camera flagship in town, the Xperia 1 VIII, but how does it compare against the most popular high-end phone out there, the iPhone 17 Pro?





Sony's previous flagship had an innovative optical zoom camera that was unique among smartphones, but it appears that experiment didn't quite pay off, and the new Xperia 1 VIII comes with a regular periscope telephoto lens. However, it now features a 4X bigger sensor than before, almost matching in size the main camera sensor, and you can also do sensor cropping now.





Sony is also known for sticking with more natural colors and less artificial image processing, making for a very pleasing image. But let's take a look to see if the Xperia 1 VIII can actually best the iPhone 17 Pro.







Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro Camera Specs:

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Apple iPhone 17 Pro Sony Xperia 1 VIII Apple iPhone 17 Pro Camera Main camera 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Exmor T

Aperture size: F1.9

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.35"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm Second camera 48 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Exmor RS

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 16 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Exmor RS

Optical zoom: 2.9x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 70 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 100 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 12 MP (HDR) 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) See the full Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool



While the main cameras on both phones use similar sensor sizes, the Sony adopts bigger sensors for the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras, giving it a theoretical advantage.

Also read: Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Differences explained

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Differences explained

Recommended For You Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:

Main Camera

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

Portrait Mode

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

Zoom

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

Ultra-wide Camera

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

< Sony Xperia 1 VIII iPhone 17 Pro >

So, which phone does better in your opinion: the new Sony Xperia 1 VIII or the iPhone 17 Pro?



