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Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII adopts a much bigger telephoto sensor and gets many other camera improvements. Is this enough to beat the iPhone 17 Pro?

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Victor Hristov
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Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Can the new Xperia flagship beat the iPhone in photo quality? | Image by PhoneArena
Sony has a new camera flagship in town, the Xperia 1 VIII, but how does it compare against the most popular high-end phone out there, the iPhone 17 Pro?

Sony's previous flagship had an innovative optical zoom camera that was unique among smartphones, but it appears that experiment didn't quite pay off, and the new Xperia 1 VIII comes with a regular periscope telephoto lens. However, it now features a 4X bigger sensor than before, almost matching in size the main camera sensor, and you can also do sensor cropping now.

Sony is also known for sticking with more natural colors and less artificial image processing, making for a very pleasing image. But let's take a look to see if the Xperia 1 VIII can actually best the iPhone 17 Pro.



Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro Camera Specs:


Sony Xperia 1 VIII
Apple iPhone 17 Pro
Sony Xperia 1 VIII Apple iPhone 17 Pro
Camera
Main camera
48 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor T
Aperture size: F1.9
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.35"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
Second camera
48 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor RS
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 16 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Exmor RS
Optical zoom: 2.9x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 70 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm 		48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
12 MP (HDR) 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


While the main cameras on both phones use similar sensor sizes, the Sony adopts bigger sensors for the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras, giving it a theoretical advantage.

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Let's take a look at photos from these two side by side:

Main Camera












Portrait Mode





Zoom











Ultra-wide Camera










So, which phone does better in your opinion: the new Sony Xperia 1 VIII or the iPhone 17 Pro?

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Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
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