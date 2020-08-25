When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
As usual, Apple is gearing up to unveil the iPhone 12 roster in the fall, but the release date could span a rather unusual October to November timeframe. While waiting with bated breath, you'd be wise to watch the keynote live, as Apple is expected to unveil the most iPhones at once ever, to the tune of four new 5G models - the 5.4" iPhone 12, the 6.1" iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1" iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max - starting from $699, and going all the way to $1399.
Apple's world saw some pretty interesting developments in the first half of the year, both in resurrecting old glory with the iPhone SE, and introducing new devices in the iPad Pro line. The real heavy-hitters, however, Apple has lined up for the fall, in the shape and form of its first 5G iPhone 12 and, potentially, a new AirPods model.
For the iPhone 12 series, Apple will apparently introduce a new metal midframe shape coupled with a different back panel than what we have now, and a brand new 5.4" form factor. When you add the 5G modem, the 5nm apple A14, and the potential for Lidar cameras on the back of the Pro models, the excitement is palpable.
Unfortunately, it seems that we will have to wait for the first iPhone 12 5G review, according to the Cowen investment bank analysts who wrote in a memo to clients that the launch may be with a full two-month delay, bummer.
When to watch the Apple iPhone 12 unveiling event livestream
- October 12, 2020
Thankfully, Apple will be streaming its expected October 12 iPhone 12 unveiling event, and you can watch it embedded right here below when the time comes, on the devices and browsers listed below:
- An iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later
- A Mac with Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later
- A PC with Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge
- Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS
- Other platforms with the recent versions of Chrome or Firefox that support the MSE, H.264, and AAC streaming codecs
When is the iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G coming out?
- October 27, 2020 release for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max
- October 19, 2020 release for the iPhone 12 and 12 Max
Most analyst now expect that both the Apple iPhone 12 release and announcement may be pushed back significantly by up to two months. Thus, instead of an event in September, we could have one in October, with the last launch in late November, just in time for Thanksgiving, and the Black Friday start of the shopping season on the 27th.
There have been other sources that predict an iPhone 12 release date for November, so there might be some credibility in the latest supply chain analysis. Before that, the delay in the iPhone 12 series unveiling and launch was rumored to be just a month or so.
Still, we've heard speculation stretching all the way to December release for the 5G US models, so November seems like a safe middle ground as far as iPhone 12 family delays are concerned.
Hopefully, by release time the retail traffic will be back up to normal, unless there is a second pandemic wave in time for flu season that could affect carrier and Apple Store availability again, as they just reopened at full capacity.
In any case, the analysts from investment firm Morgan Stanley are not holding their breath for huge 5G iPhone sales in the last quarter. They chalk it off to the belated launch and the precarious demand situation, at the same time predicting that sales would take off in earnest during the first quarter of next year.
Needless to say, Apple will be streaming everything in these coronavirus times, with nary an audience on the horizon. Last year, Apple used the iPhone 11 trio unveiling to stream its keynote live on YouTube for the first time, and the iPhone 2020 unveiling couldn't be an exception.