Save on Motorola Edge, Amazon Prime

 View

Save on Motorola Edge, Amazon Prime

 View
STAY TUNED!
Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Apple Official

Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Oct 13, 2020, 12:49 PM
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Apple has just officially unveiled four new iPhones, the most ever at a single event, and among them we have two premium models, the iPhone 12 Pro and the extra large iPhone 12 Pro Max.
This year's Pro models feature a brand new design with flat sides, a modern take on the iconic look of the iPhone 4, and they also introduce improved camera systems with better zoom and are equipped with a fancy LiDAR sensor to better handle augmented reality apps and games. And yes, you have support for the new and faster 5G networks on board as well!

If you want to learn more about the two other iPhones that Apple unveiled, look here:


iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max: quick summary



The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display (a bit bigger than the 5.8" on the iPhone 11 Pro) and starts at a price of $1,000, and arrives in Apple's three signature colors: silver, graphite, and gold, as well as a fourth, brand new color option, a blue model. Storage for the base model is 128GB, and you can also buy a 256GB and a 512GB versions.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen (slightly larger than the 6.5" on the iPhone 11 Pro Max), and its base price is set at $1,100. It arrives in the same choice of colors: silver, graphite, gold and the new blue option, and it is also offered in the same storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

iPhone 12 Pro vs 12 Pro Max specs and differences:
Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.6 x 7.4 vs 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm
Screens: 6.1" OLED screen vs 6.7" OLED screen
Chips: Apple A14 on both
Storage: 128G/256G/512G
Cameras: Quad camera systems with LiDAR, longer 2.5X zoom lens on Max
Connectivity: 5G support on both

Apple A14 Bionic: the fastest chip on any smartphone



One of the most exciting news on that spec sheet is the new A14 chip. Apple lifted the veil off its 5nm A14 chip last month when it announced that the same processor will power the iPad Air 4 , and it also mentioned that the processor is more power-effect and better performing than the already industry-leading performance of the 7nm A13 Bionic used in the iPhone 11 series. According to manufacturer data, this new 5nm process not only allows to pack a lot more transistors in the same area, but also works out to about 15% boost in speed and power consumption lower by as much as 30%.

iPhone 12 Pro Colors



The iPhone 12 Pro series don't come quite in as many colors as the more affordable iPhone 12 mini and 12 models, but you do get some classic Apple colorways -- silver, space gray, and gold -- as well as a brand new blue option.

The back is made out of glass with a matte finish and it looks really nice. It would have been nice to have the gorgeous black or red versions that we have seen from Apple in other models, but alas, these are the four official colors you can choose from. 

iPhone 12 Size Comparison


Since we have two new sizes here, let's take a look at how the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max sizes compare against last year's iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Dimensions

5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches

146.7 x 71.6 x 7.4 mm

Weight

oz (0 g)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Dimensions

5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches

144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm

Weight

6.63 oz (188 g)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches

160.84 x 78.09 x 7.39 mm

Weight

oz (0 g)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Dimensions

6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches

158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.97 oz (226 g)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Dimensions

5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches

146.7 x 71.6 x 7.4 mm

Weight

oz (0 g)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Dimensions

5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches

144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm

Weight

6.63 oz (188 g)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches

160.84 x 78.09 x 7.39 mm

Weight

oz (0 g)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Dimensions

6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches

158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.97 oz (226 g)

See the full Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in real size or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Both new phones are a bit bigger than before, but the modest increase in physical size brings a quite noticeable improvement in screen area.

iPhone 12 Pro camera




Apple is making some significant upgrades to the cameras on the iPhone 12 Pro series. It is also still including telephoto zoom lenses only on the Pro series iPhones as the cheaper models don't have a dedicated telephoto camera.

Here is the cameras that you are getting on the iPhone 12 Pro family:

  • 12MP main camera, faster, f1/.6 aperture, Apple's first 7-element lens
  • 12MP ultra-wide camera
  • 12MP 2X telephoto zoom on 12 Pro, 2.5X zoom 12 Pro Max
  • LiDAR sensor

The main camera now has a completely new system for OIS, called sensor shift, which applies stabilization to the sensor instead of the heavier lens. This cancels both low and high disturbances, like hand movement or the movement in a car.

The big news on the camera front is Smart HDR 3, which brings out detail in faces when the sun is bright behind the person and captures better HDR shots. Night Mode on iPhone 12 Pro also gets better: it is now available on all cameras, including the ultra-wide and front cameras.

So while the familiar 3-way camera system from last year's iPhones remains, what's new is a fourth sensor that appears on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro series: LiDAR! This stands for Light Detection and Ranging, and it is basically the same sensor that made its official debut earlier in the year with the iPad Pro 2020 edition. LiDAR determines distances by measuring how long it takes light to reach an object and reflect back, and works both indoors and out. It makes AR possible with far greater accuracy than on any other smartphone on the market right now.

Apple is also cementing its lead in smartphone video with a few welcome improvements. The new iPhones have higher dynamic range video recording, and they are also capable to shooting 4K slow motion at 120 frames per second, all thanks to the powerful new A14 chip inside.

iPhone 12 Pro 5G connectivity


Both the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max support the new 5G connectivity standard, and they will also work with the high-speed 5G network utilized by Verizon and AT&T.

5G comes in two main flavors: one is the so called sub6 networks, like the one widely rolled out by T-Mobile and based on the frequencies under the 6GHz range, and the other is mmWave, like the one Verizon has rolled out, based on higher frequencies that providing faster speeds, but at the cost of easily interrupted signal and availability limited to a few pockets in major downtown areas.

The new iPhones will support both types of 5G, so end users can make the best of the network. 

iPhone 12 Pro battery life


While Apple is not disclosing the actual battery size inside these iPhones yet, the company says battery life is improving slightly on both models thanks to various optimizations to the chip and software.

Apple is also innovating with wireless charging. The new MagSafe standard 

Price and release date


The coronavirus pandemic has been the reason why Apple postponed its iPhone announcement by nearly a month this year, and the pandemic has also delayed the actual launch of the new iPhones.

Pre-orders for the 6.1" iPhone 12 Pro model start almost immediately on October 16th, with in-store availability scheduled for next week, on October 24th.

However, the larger, 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max model is delayed and pre-orders for it only start on November 13th, while the release date is set for November 20th.

And here is how prices break down for each version of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max:

  • iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: $1,000
  • iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: $1,100
  • iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: $1,250
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB: $1,100
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB: $1,200
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB: $1,350

Overall, this seems like a big upgrade for the Pro series with welcome improvements to cameras, a faster processor and an iconic new design. Are you getting one of them yourself? And how do they look against the competition? Let us know your thoughts about the new iPhone 12 Pro duo in the comments below!

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak in all colors hours before event
Popular stories
No 120 Hz screen on iPhone 12: Apple's missed opportunity to steal 2020
Popular stories
Verizon may have a big iPhone 12 launch gift in store for 5G-hungry Apple fans

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed
Popular stories
Best Buy counters Amazon Prime Day 2020 with early Black Friday deals

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless