Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

Apple has just officially unveiled four new iPhones, the most ever at a single event, and among them we have two premium models, the iPhone 12 Pro and the extra large iPhone 12 Pro Max.





iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max: quick summary









The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display (a bit bigger than the 5.8" on the iPhone 11 Pro ) and starts at a price of $1,000, and arrives in Apple's three signature colors: silver, graphite, and gold, as well as a fourth, brand new color option, a blue model. Storage for the base model is 128GB, and you can also buy a 256GB and a 512GB versions.





The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen (slightly larger than the 6.5" on the iPhone 11 Pro Max), and its base price is set at $1,100. It arrives in the same choice of colors: silver, graphite, gold and the new blue option, and it is also offered in the same storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.





iPhone 12 Pro vs 12 Pro Max specs and differences:

Dimensions : 146.7 x 71.6 x 7.4 vs 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm

Screens : 6.1" OLED screen vs 6.7" OLED screen

Chips : Apple A14 on both

Storage : 128G/256G/512G

Cameras : Quad camera systems with LiDAR, longer 2.5X zoom lens on Max

Connectivity : 5G support on both





Apple A14 Bionic: the fastest chip on any smartphone









One of the most exciting news on that spec sheet is the new A14 chip. Apple lifted the veil off its 5nm A14 chip last month when it announced that the same processor will power the iPad Air 4 , and it also mentioned that the processor is more power-effect and better performing than the already industry-leading performance of the 7nm A13 Bionic used in the iPhone 11 series. According to manufacturer data, this new 5nm process not only allows to pack a lot more transistors in the same area, but also works out to about 15% boost in speed and power consumption lower by as much as 30%.





iPhone 12 Pro Colors









The iPhone 12 Pro series don't come quite in as many colors as the more affordable iPhone 12 mini and 12 models, but you do get some classic Apple colorways -- silver, space gray, and gold -- as well as a brand new blue option.





The back is made out of glass with a matte finish and it looks really nice. It would have been nice to have the gorgeous black or red versions that we have seen from Apple in other models, but alas, these are the four official colors you can choose from.





iPhone 12 Size Comparison





Since we have two new sizes here, let's take a look at how the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max sizes compare against last year's iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max:





Both new phones are a bit bigger than before, but the modest increase in physical size brings a quite noticeable improvement in screen area.





iPhone 12 Pro camera





Apple is making some significant upgrades to the cameras on the iPhone 12 Pro series. It is also still including telephoto zoom lenses only on the Pro series iPhones as the cheaper models don't have a dedicated telephoto camera.

Here is the cameras that you are getting on the iPhone 12 Pro family:

12MP main camera, faster, f1/.6 aperture, Apple's first 7-element lens

12MP ultra-wide camera

12MP 2X telephoto zoom on 12 Pro, 2.5X zoom 12 Pro Max

LiDAR sensor

The main camera now has a completely new system for OIS, called sensor shift, which applies stabilization to the sensor instead of the heavier lens. This cancels both low and high disturbances, like hand movement or the movement in a car.

The big news on the camera front is Smart HDR 3, which brings out detail in faces when the sun is bright behind the person and captures better HDR shots. Night Mode on iPhone 12 Pro also gets better: it is now available on all cameras, including the ultra-wide and front cameras.

So while the familiar 3-way camera system from last year's iPhones remains, what's new is a fourth sensor that appears on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro series: LiDAR! This stands for Light Detection and Ranging, and it is basically the same sensor that made its official debut earlier in the year with the iPad Pro 2020 edition. LiDAR determines distances by measuring how long it takes light to reach an object and reflect back, and works both indoors and out. It makes AR possible with far greater accuracy than on any other smartphone on the market right now.

Apple is also cementing its lead in smartphone video with a few welcome improvements. The new iPhones have higher dynamic range video recording, and they are also capable to shooting 4K slow motion at 120 frames per second, all thanks to the powerful new A14 chip inside.

iPhone 12 Pro 5G connectivity

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max support the new 5G connectivity standard, and they will also work with the high-speed 5G network utilized by Verizon and AT&T.

5G comes in two main flavors: one is the so called sub6 networks, like the one widely rolled out by T-Mobile and based on the frequencies under the 6GHz range, and the other is mmWave, like the one Verizon has rolled out, based on higher frequencies that providing faster speeds, but at the cost of easily interrupted signal and availability limited to a few pockets in major downtown areas.

The new iPhones will support both types of 5G, so end users can make the best of the network.

iPhone 12 Pro battery life

While Apple is not disclosing the actual battery size inside these iPhones yet, the company says battery life is improving slightly on both models thanks to various optimizations to the chip and software.





Apple is also innovating with wireless charging . The new MagSafe standard





Price and release date





The coronavirus pandemic has been the reason why Apple postponed its iPhone announcement by nearly a month this year, and the pandemic has also delayed the actual launch of the new iPhones.





Pre-orders for the 6.1" iPhone 12 Pro model start almost immediately on October 16th, with in-store availability scheduled for next week, on October 24th.



However, the larger, 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max model is delayed and pre-orders for it only start on November 13th, while the release date is set for November 20th.



And here is how prices break down for each version of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max:

This year's Pro models feature a brand new design with flat sides, a modern take on the iconic look of the iPhone 4, and they also introduce improved camera systems with better zoom and are equipped with a fancy LiDAR sensor to better handle augmented reality apps and games. And yes, you have support for the new and faster 5G networks on board as well!