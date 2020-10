iPhone 12 series battery life revealed: Here's how they compare with all the previous iPhones

Read more:









iPhone 12 battery life vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR vs iPhone X

Now, the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max have an even more power-efficient Apple A14 chipset than the iPhone 11-series, then why are the battery life figures similar? The most logical reason is that the batteries have all shrunk slightly. This can be traced to the added 5G support and refreshed design language, which have most likely taken their toll on the battery itself. Of course, don't get the wrong impression - scoring the same battery life as the iPhone 11-series while simultaneously scoring 5G and tons of other features sounds like a worthy compromise. No matter how you look at it, it's a win-win situation.









* - rumored values





An intriguing tidbit is that the iPhone 12 mini is rated with a 20% better battery life than the iPhone SE (2020) despite being a smaller device. The iPhone 12 mini will last you for 50 hours of combined usage according to Apple, while the iPhone SE (2020) will only do you 40 hours.