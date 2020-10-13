iPhone 12 series battery life revealed: Here's how they compare with all the previous iPhones

Save up to 39% on Google's Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

Apple's new iPhone 12 family is official, scoring some important upgrades in lots of key areas, like design, performance, display, camera, and connectivity, but one pretty important aspect of the devices was gently omitted from the keynote - battery life. And indeed, inspecting the iPhone 12 feature presentation on Apple's site doesn't mention any spectacular battery life improvements, and that's mostly because there aren't any: the iPhone 12 series has comparable battery life to the previous generation.

One of the highlights of Apple's iPhone 11 family last year was the improved battery life that addressed one of the bigger criticism of 2018's iPhone XS and XS Max. This was achieved thanks to employing a more energy-efficient chipset (the Apple A13) and generously bumping the battery capacity.

iPhone 12 battery life vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR vs iPhone X


Now, the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max have an even more power-efficient Apple A14 chipset than the iPhone 11-series, then why are the battery life figures similar? The most logical reason is that the batteries have all shrunk slightly. This can be traced to the added 5G support and refreshed design language, which have most likely taken their toll on the battery itself. Of course, don't get the wrong impression - scoring the same battery life as the iPhone 11-series while simultaneously scoring 5G and tons of other features sounds like a worthy compromise. No matter how you look at it, it's a win-win situation.

Here's a preliminary battery size comparison between the new iPhone 12 family and some of Apple's popular iPhones from previous years, like the iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max. Have in mind that the battery life figures below are all based on official data from Apple and might differ from real-life usage

Battery LifeBattery SizeTalk timeInternet useVideo PlaybackAudio Playback
iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020)3687mAh*xx2080
iPhone 12 Pro (2020)2775mAh*xx1765
iPhone 12 (2020)2775mAh*xx1765
iPhone 12 mini (2020)2227mah*xx1550
iPhone SE (2020)1821 mAhxx1340
iPhone 11 Pro Max (2019)3969 mAhxx2080
iPhone 11 Pro (2019)3046 mAhxx1865
iPhone 11 (2019)3110 mAhxx1765
iPhone XS Max (2018)3179 mAh25131565
iPhone XS (2018)2659 mAh20121460
iPhone XR (2018)2942 mAh25151665
iPhone X (2017)2716 mAh21121360
* - rumored values

An intriguing tidbit is that the iPhone 12 mini is rated with a 20% better battery life than the iPhone SE (2020) despite being a smaller device. The iPhone 12 mini will last you for 50 hours of combined usage according to Apple, while the iPhone SE (2020) will only do you 40 hours.

Another thing to have in mind about the battery of the new iPhones is the fact that the new devices don't have charging bricks inside the boxes. In order to fulfill its pledge to be exceptionally friendly to the environment by 2030, Apple is only supplying USB-C to Lighting cables with its new wares. So, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will last you as long as an iPhone 11 and an iPhone 11 Pro Max, you will have to use your own charger or get one from Apple separately.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x

