Leaked iPhone 12 icons show off smaller notch ahead of tomorrow's event

With less than one day to go until the 5G iPhone 12 series is officially unveiled, Apple has uploaded small icons to the iCloud website that are meant to illustrate the next-generation iPhones.

The new notch looks a lot like the old one

Spotted first by AppleSWUpdates on Twitter and later obtained in a higher resolution by the folks over at, the new icons show some subtle differences when compared to the current iPhone 11 icons.More specifically, the illustrated model boasts a revised notch above the display that is narrower than before, although the differences are certainly nothing major and will probably go unnoticed by most customers.Recent reports suggest Apple has a smaller notch planned for the iPhone 12 mini, so the model pictured may well be that device. After all, the other iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices are expected to retain the same notch as previous devices.