The Apple iPhone 12 is finally official. Welcome to 5G

iPhone 12 specs:

Display: OLED, 6.1", 1170 x 2532 pixels

Processor: Apple A14, hexa-core, 5 nm (30% more energy efficiency)

Cameras: 12 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide; 12 MP front camera

Storage options: 64 GB; 128 GB; 256 GB





iPhone 12 5G





Yep, the iPhone 12 is ready for the 5G era. With support for a wide range of 5G bands, it allows for up to to 3.5 Gbps download speeds. In the US, the iPhone 12 will support both mmWave (up to 4 Gbps down, 200 Mbps up speeds) and sub-6 GHz networks, meaning you will be covered no matter which operator you favour. And Well... if they have 5G coverage in your area, that is. And yes, the iPhone will automatically shift down to 4G connectivity whenever you don't need 5G to save that precious battery charge.

iPhone 12 release date and price

The iPhone 12 is in the first wave of new iPhones that will be released. You will be able to pre-order it on October 16th, and shipping will begin a week after — on October 23rd.The starting price of the iPhone 12 is $799 for the 64 GB model, then $849 for the 128 GB version, and $949 for the 256 GB variant.