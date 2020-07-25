iOS Apple Tablets Wearables

Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jul 25, 2020, 6:29 PM
Apple iPhone 12 Pro concept render

Apple was recently rumored to have scheduled an online event on September 8 for the announcement of several products including the highly anticipated iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the Apple Watch Series 6, and the next-gen iPad.

The same source now claims to have leaked the respective pre-order and shipment dates for these products. The information lines up with earlier reports and rumors, but do make sure to take everything with a large pinch of salt.

The Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad (8th-gen)


After unveiling the new entry-level iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 on Tuesday, September 8, the information published today indicates Apple will choose to open up pre-orders for both products on Friday, September 11.

Customers should be able to place their early orders over the following week to receive the devices as soon as possible. Shipments for both the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad 8, according to the source, will commence on Friday, September 18.

That alleged timeline falls in line perfectly with what Apple typically has planned for September. The Apple Watch Series 5 was made available to pre-order on September 13 before shipping on September 20 last year.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max


Acting as the highlight of the September event will undoubtedly be the new iPhone 12 series that is designed to succeed the iPhone 11. Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the development process, however, not all models will ship at the same time.

Two of the iPhone models will act as so-called budget flagships dubbed the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, and it looks like these will be the first to hit shelves. Apple is reportedly preparing for pre-orders on Friday, October 2, ahead of shipments a week later on Friday, October 9.

That launch date is much later than usual – Apple typically releases new iPhones in the third week of September alongside the Apple Watch – and means the models won’t be available to consumers until one month after the event.

For those of you interested in pricing, early reports suggest the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will be priced at $649 and $749 respectively.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max


Anybody interested in the premium iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max flagships could, rather unfortunately, have an even longer wait on their hands due to the impact of the current global pandemic.

One week after shipments of the standard iPhone 12 models start, on October 16, the Tim Cook-led company is apparently going to open up pre-orders for the two iPhone 12 Pro flagships. That will precede a launch on Friday, October 23.

The last time Apple released an iPhone in late October was 2018 with the iPhone XR, which faced some delays due to its all-screen LCD display design that had never been used before.

As for pricing, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max look set to retail at $999 and $1,099 each in the United States.

The AirPower and AirTags launch dates remain a mystery


Accompanying all of the products mentioned above at the September event should be AirTags and AirPower. These devices have been rumored for several months but are yet to be attached to specific pre-order and shipment dates.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 12 leaks (39 updates)

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

