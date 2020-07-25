Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak

Apple iPhone 12 Pro concept render





The Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad (8th-gen)



The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max

Acting as the highlight of the September event will undoubtedly be the new



Two of the iPhone models will act as so-called budget flagships dubbed the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, and it looks like these will be the first to hit shelves. Apple is reportedly preparing for pre-orders on Friday, October 2, ahead of shipments a week later on Friday, October 9.



That launch date is much later than usual – Apple typically releases new iPhones in the third week of September alongside the Apple Watch – and means the models won’t be available to consumers until one month after the event.



The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Anybody interested in the premium iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max flagships could, rather unfortunately, have an even longer wait on their hands due to the impact of the current global pandemic.



One week after shipments of the standard iPhone 12 models start, on October 16, the Tim Cook-led company is apparently going to open up pre-orders for the two iPhone 12 Pro flagships. That will precede a launch on Friday, October 23.



The last time Apple released an iPhone in late October was 2018 with the



As for pricing, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max look set to retail at $999 and $1,099 each in the United States.

The AirPower and AirTags launch dates remain a mystery





Accompanying all of the products mentioned above at the September event should be AirTags and AirPower. These devices have been rumored for several months but are yet to be attached to specific pre-order and shipment dates.