Huge leak clarifies Apple's iPhone 12 5G release schedule and pricing plans









But while we still have no idea exactly how many products the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to unveil on Tuesday, some of the mobile industry's most reliable and prolific leakers are finally starting to agree on the pricing and availability details of the iPhone 12 5G family after months and months of heated disagreements, conflicting info, and general confusion.

One Pro in October, one Pro in November





For the longest time, we've known that Apple was working on four main iPhone 12 variants to follow in the footsteps of last year's three-model iPhone 11 lineup. Two of these have also long been expected to beat the other two to the market, but several tipsters may have been wrong in predicting the ultra-high-end Pro devices would need to wait until November.













Specifically, if these revised forecasts prove accurate, iPhone 12 and 12 Pro pre-orders could kick off on October 16 ahead of a proper commercial debut on October 23. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Mini is now reportedly scheduled for a November 13 release following a November 6 pre-order start, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max expected to begin shipping on November 20 after going up for pre-orders exactly a week earlier.





This new timetable is "confirmed", at least in part, by Jon Prosser himself , who remains unsure about the pricing structure of the iPhone 12 5G roster. Luckily, the mysterious leaker hiding under the Weibo handle Kang has some updated information to share on that front as well.

Here's your pricing, screen size, and camera breakdown





In case you're wondering, yes, the iPhone 12 Mini is the 5.4-inch variant previously referred to as the iPhone 12 , while the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max is now simply known as the iPhone 12.





The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are still expected to share a dual rear-facing camera system including an ultra-wide-angle sensor, with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch 12 Pro Max tipped to add both a telephoto lens and LiDAR scanner into the equation.









Obviously, that entails a significant pricing gap between the Pro and non-Pro models, with the compact iPhone 12 Mini likely to cost as little as $699, the "standard" iPhone 12 (aka Max) expected to start at $799, and the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max purportedly priced at $999 and $1099 respectively in their entry-level configurations.





Speaking of, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max should start at 128GB storage space and go all the way up to 512 gigs, while the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are rumored to use a downgrade to 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room as another method of cutting costs, capping off at 256GB storage.













In terms of color options, iPhone 12 and 12 Mini buyers will apparently be able to choose from black, white, red, blue, and green hues, with the 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max to be released in gold, silver, graphite, and blue flavors.



