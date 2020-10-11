Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

iOS Apple 5G

iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 11, 2020, 8:10 PM
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed
Venerated tipster Kang leaked a substantial amount of information about the iPhone 12 not too long ago. To sum it up, Apple is expected to announce four 5G-capable models with the new A14 Bionic chip in three sizes on Tuesday. The higher-end variants will reportedly have better cameras and tipster Max Weinbach's latest tweets have expanded upon that.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are expected to feature a dual-camera array with a wide-angle unit and an ultra-wide-angle module.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will allegedly boast a triple camera system with a wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle unit, and a telephoto module, and a LiDar scanner. 

Per a previous report, the specced-out model will have bigger sensors and the new sensor-shift stabilization technology.
 
Previously, it was reported that LiDAR will also be used for taking videos in portrait mode but that doesn't seem to be the case any longer. Instead, it looks like it will primarily be used for AR gaming and AR shopping.



The iPhone 12 Pro is rumored to come with 4x optical zoom and Pro Max is expected to offer 5x optical zoom. Weinbach adds that the phones may offer up to 30x digital zoom. This will seemingly be achieved by combining multiple frames at different zoom levels and fusing them together. Smart HDR 3 and an algorithm stemming from Apple's image processing system Deep Fusion will take care of the rest.



The leaker also suggests the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 'sort of macro camera' that should let you focus closer to an object. This will apparently be achieved via the ultra-wide camera, which will have a 35 percent wider aperture than the current model. The larger aperture will also boost low light photography. 



He also says that the iPhone 12 may support 4K video shooting at 120fps or 240fps.

The tipster has also dished out some intel regarding the battery life of the new models. He claims that the Pro models will get a one-hour boost. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, may fare worse than the iPhone 11 because of its size. This variant is also expected to feature a redesigned notch.



And lastly, Face ID will likely become faster at authenticating users and and you will be able to unlock your phone from more angles.

The iPhone 12 will reportedly start at $699, and at least two of the four models will hit the shelves later this month.

