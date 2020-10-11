iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed
The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are expected to feature a dual-camera array with a wide-angle unit and an ultra-wide-angle module.
The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will allegedly boast a triple camera system with a wide-angle sensor, an ultra-wide-angle unit, and a telephoto module, and a LiDar scanner.
Previously, it was reported that LiDAR will also be used for taking videos in portrait mode but that doesn't seem to be the case any longer. Instead, it looks like it will primarily be used for AR gaming and AR shopping.
We did not hear anything that confidentially points to portrait video for iPhone 12. It has been in development for quite some time now, but we cannot explicitly confirm its existence for this years models.
Digital and Optical Zoom will be getting a massive boost this year. The standard iPhone 12 will completely rely on software for this, still. You will get an significantly extended digital zoom, both quality and distance wise.
The leaker also suggests the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 'sort of macro camera' that should let you focus closer to an object. This will apparently be achieved via the ultra-wide camera, which will have a 35 percent wider aperture than the current model. The larger aperture will also boost low light photography.
This is happening, but we don't expect it to be an headline feature or anything Apple will bother mentioning. Using your iPhone 12 Ultra Wide, you will be able get closer to objects compared to the current iPhone 11 Ultra Wide. Pay attention to 12 Pro Max.
He also says that the iPhone 12 may support 4K video shooting at 120fps or 240fps.
The tipster has also dished out some intel regarding the battery life of the new models. He claims that the Pro models will get a one-hour boost. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, may fare worse than the iPhone 11 because of its size. This variant is also expected to feature a redesigned notch.
The "dynamic zoning algorithm" is shipping. The redesigned TrueDepth Camera System though, is not. Instead, a more "tightly" arranged TrueDepth will be shipped with the 5.4" iPhone. The notch shrinks horizontally, but increases slightly vertically.
