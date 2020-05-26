Apple to reopen 100 brick and mortar stores in the states this week
There seems to be an urgency in the U.S. to get back to those carefree pre-COVID-19 days when the only thing you had to worry about was whether Apple's new iPhone 12 series would support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals (they will). While some behavior, such as crowding together on beaches during Memorial Day, will no doubt lead to a second wave of COVID-19 cases, most businesses are reopening slowly while trying to take a safe approach.
Apple says, "This week we’ll return to serving customers in many US locations. For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments. Others will be open for walk-in customers and we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information about hours at their preferred location. Customers can also visit apple.com for support by phone or chat. We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon."
According to 9to5Mac, as of today Apple has 510 stores globally with 271 located in the states. 148 stores worldwide are currently open and if Apple goes through with its plans for this week, that number will rise accordingly. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple's Senior VP of Retail + People said earlier this month, "Our commitment is to only move forward with a reopening once we’re confident we can safely return to serving customers from our stores. We look at every available piece of data — including local cases, near and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials. These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won't take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant."
Apple has still released new devices even with its stores closed. This includes the new refreshed versions of the iPad Pro (2020) and the second-generation iPhone SE. The company has also had to move its annual WWDC Developers Conference online; Apple will virtually host WWDC starting on June 22nd.