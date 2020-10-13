20% off Apple AirPods Pro, Amazon Prime

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak in all colours hours before event

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 13, 2020, 7:33 AM
In a completely unprecedented leak courtesy of leaker Evan Blass, official press renders of the upcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in all colors have leaked alongside renders of the premium iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple will be announcing its next lineup of iPhones in less than 5 hours time, so this particular leak has effectively spoiled the event. 

Thinner bezels for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini


The switch to OLED on the standard iPhone 12 and its smaller iPhone 12 mini counterpart brings some very noticeable upgrades. Specifically, the bezels are now considerably thinner and resemble those of the previous-generation iPhone 11 Pro closely.

Unfortunately, despite recent leaks and rumors, the controversial notch that houses the Face ID system doesn't seem to be smaller. There might end up being a small difference in dimensions, but it's certainly not one that will be noticed by customers. 

Another change comes in the form of the frame. The renders suggest Apple has retained the aluminum construction used last year, but the phones now look slimmer thanks to the flat frame edges.


This story is developing...





