Here's what Apple's AirTags tracking tags will look like





Each AirTag can be assigned to a specific item by the owner inside the Find My app on iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS devices. Apple is said to be planning a custom leather sleeve and keychain, but prosser says this will be sold separately.There’s no word on when AirTags will be available to purchase, but reports suggest they’ll be priced somewhere between $69 and $99 in the United States. That means they’ll be considerably more expensive than Tile trackers, which cost around $30.