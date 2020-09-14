Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Accessories Apple

Here's what Apple's AirTags tracking tags will look like

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 14, 2020, 8:29 AM
Here's what Apple's AirTags tracking tags will look like
Apple has an extensive lineup of hardware products planned for this fall. The iPad Air 4 and Apple Watch Series 6 are expected to make their official debut on Tuesday, while other devices are likely to follow in October. 

Another product likely coming tomorrow, according to Jon Prosser, is AirTags. Now, thanks to the Front Page Tech host, we know what they're going to look like. 

Apple AirTags – Tracking Tags


Tile-like tracking tags that let users keep track of wallets and keys, among other items, are becoming increasingly popular. Apple has decided it wants a slice of the valuable pie, hence the creation of AirTags.

These unannounced accessories resemble small rubber discs. The renders provided today by Jon Prosser and Concept Creator reveal a minimal front panel covered in white rubber that wraps over the edges.

An aluminum panel sits on the rear and is home to a big Apple logo and some writing around the edge. Prosser claims each one will have the ‘AirTag’ name printed next to ‘Designed by Apple in California,’ ‘Assembled in China,’ ‘Bluetooth LE,’ and ‘Ultra Wideband.’

The latter corroborates earlier rumors about AirTags incorporating the U1 Ultra Wideband chip that Apple debuted with the iPhone 11 series in 2019. It means, in turn, that AirTags will be much more accurate than traditional Bluetooth Wi-Fi trackers.


Each AirTag can be assigned to a specific item by the owner inside the Find My app on iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS devices. Apple is said to be planning a custom leather sleeve and keychain, but prosser says this will be sold separately.

There’s no word on when AirTags will be available to purchase, but reports suggest they’ll be priced somewhere between $69 and $99 in the United States. That means they’ll be considerably more expensive than Tile trackers, which cost around $30.

