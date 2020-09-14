Here's what Apple's AirTags tracking tags will look like
Apple AirTags – Tracking Tags
Tile-like tracking tags that let users keep track of wallets and keys, among other items, are becoming increasingly popular. Apple has decided it wants a slice of the valuable pie, hence the creation of AirTags.
An aluminum panel sits on the rear and is home to a big Apple logo and some writing around the edge. Prosser claims each one will have the ‘AirTag’ name printed next to ‘Designed by Apple in California,’ ‘Assembled in China,’ ‘Bluetooth LE,’ and ‘Ultra Wideband.’
The latter corroborates earlier rumors about AirTags incorporating the U1 Ultra Wideband chip that Apple debuted with the iPhone 11 series in 2019. It means, in turn, that AirTags will be much more accurate than traditional Bluetooth Wi-Fi trackers.
Each AirTag can be assigned to a specific item by the owner inside the Find My app on iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS devices. Apple is said to be planning a custom leather sleeve and keychain, but prosser says this will be sold separately.
There’s no word on when AirTags will be available to purchase, but reports suggest they’ll be priced somewhere between $69 and $99 in the United States. That means they’ll be considerably more expensive than Tile trackers, which cost around $30.
