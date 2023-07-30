Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Galaxy S24 Ultra may switch to titanium, but copying this iPhone 15 Pro feature could backfire

Samsung Android
7
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy S24 Ultra may to switch to titanium, but copying this iPhone 15 Pro feature could backfire
With the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 launch behind us, the rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series have picked up pace. Yesterday, it was reported that the Galaxy S24 Plus could feature a slightly bigger screen than the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra may offer a lot of new stuff. Today, the leaker who was the source of yesterday's leak is back with more info.

Samsung insider Ice Universe posted a picture of the periodic table alongside a caption that says '22.' It didn't take long for a follower to correctly guess that the leaker was trying to say that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a titanium frame.


The Galaxy S23 Ultra has an Armor aluminum frame and its durability is one of the reasons why it's one of the best phones of 2023.

Titanium is stronger and harder than aluminum so it can withstand more pressure. It's also corrosion-resistant and looks more premium.

Titanium is costlier than aluminum and if Samsung does indeed decide to switch to it, it might make the Galaxy S24 Ultra more expensive than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is already pretty pricey at $1,200.

Apple is also expected to use titanium for the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and numerous reports have said it could be one of the contributing factors to the rumored price increase of $200.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a stainless steel frame and at 240 grams, it's one of the heaviest phones around, and a titanium construction could make the iPhone 15 Pro Max lighter as titanium is lighter than stainless steel.

The same won't apply to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Titanium is denser than aluminum, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra already weighs 234 grams. The use of titanium could make the successor heavier and thus we aren't sure if it would be a good idea for Samsung to make this change.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to have a slightly better rear camera system, faster charging, and either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or a new Exynos chip, depending on the region. It could also have a 144Hz screen

Given that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was announced a little earlier than usual, Samsung may announce the Galaxy S24 in January instead of February, but we are only speculating here.

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1170 off!

For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! Receive an extra $50 discount applied at checkout by tapping on the deal button below.
$1170 off (61%) Trade-in Gift
$749 99
$1919 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $50 with trade!

From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $50 with the maximum trade and Samsung's all-new exclusive $50 discount applied at checkout, available only if you get the phone by tapping the deal button below.
$1070 off (96%) Trade-in Gift
$50
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off!

Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card!
$270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Popular stories

Verizon to raise the price of its grandfathered plans (again)
Verizon to raise the price of its grandfathered plans (again)
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Sorry Fold fans, but this is the year of the compact folding phone, said Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip 5: Sorry Fold fans, but this is the year of the compact folding phone, said Samsung
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
T-Mobile is improving the 'most popular' Tuesdays deal and adding a new one
T-Mobile is improving the 'most popular' Tuesdays deal and adding a new one
Story Timeline
16 stories
30 Jul, 2023
Galaxy S24 Ultra may switch to titanium, but copying this iPhone 15 Pro feature could backfire
29 Jul, 2023
Leaker reveals the change that Samsung will make to the screen of Galaxy S24+
21 Jul, 2023
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series likely won't come with a new selfie camera
23 Jun, 2023
Galaxy S24 series codename suggests Samsung will definitely keep the Plus model around
11 Jun, 2023
Galaxy S24 Ultra to make one small change to the rear camera setup says source
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
OPPO to exit France as distributor ceases operation
OPPO to exit France as distributor ceases operation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless