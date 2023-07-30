Galaxy S24 Ultra may switch to titanium, but copying this iPhone 15 Pro feature could backfire





Samsung insider Ice Universe posted a picture of the periodic table alongside a caption that says '22.' It didn't take long for a follower to correctly guess that the leaker was trying to say that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a titanium frame.









The Galaxy S23 Ultra has an Armor aluminum frame and its durability is one of the reasons why it's one of the best phones of 2023





Titanium is stronger and harder than aluminum so it can withstand more pressure. It's also corrosion-resistant and looks more premium.





Titanium is costlier than aluminum and if Samsung does indeed decide to switch to it, it might make the Galaxy S24 Ultra more expensive than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is already pretty pricey at $1,200.









The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a stainless steel frame and at 240 grams, it's one of the heaviest phones around, and a titanium construction could make the iPhone 15 Pro Max lighter as titanium is lighter than stainless steel.





The same won't apply to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Titanium is denser than aluminum, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra already weighs 234 grams. The use of titanium could make the successor heavier and thus we aren't sure if it would be a good idea for Samsung to make this change.









Given that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was announced a little earlier than usual, Samsung may announce the Galaxy S24 in January instead of February, but we are only speculating here.



