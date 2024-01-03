These could well be the final and official Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra prices

Galaxy S24





Twitter X might bring you one step closer to making your final decision, especially if you happen to live in France. That's because the starting prices of the entire S24 family in the third largest European country seem to have been prematurely revealed in the terms and conditions of a contest run by a major local retailer.





While there are obviously no guarantees that these numbers are indeed accurate and reliable, they're definitely close enough to what we recently heard from another source on the old continent that they're worth taking seriously and carefully analyzing.

How do the expected Galaxy S24 series prices compare with the S23?





That's always the most important question you need to ask yourself when scrutinizing a new or upcoming device (or three of them), and in short, things are looking... mixed.





If you're thinking of buying a "regular" Galaxy S24 or a non-Ultra S24 Plus giant at launch, you will probably be happy to hear that their €899 and €1169 base prices respectively are slightly lower than the €959 and €1219 the S23 and S23+ used to cost in France early last year.









On the not so bright side of things, however, the €1469 Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to surpass the already wildly expensive €1419 S23 Ultra , which largely falls in line with other recent rumors and revelations on the same topic.





Keep in mind that Europe is a very large and very... eclectic continent, so even though these numbers are not all 100 percent identical with what was reported last week, there's a good chance both sets of information will prove correct for different countries.





And speaking of different countries, something tells us the next question on your mind is...

How much will the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra cost in the US?





Unfortunately, that's not something we can definitively and accurately answer at the moment, but if you want our latest educated guesses, here they are:





Galaxy S24 - $750 with 128GB storage;

- $750 with 128GB storage; Galaxy S24 Plus - $950 in an entry-level 256GB configuration;

Galaxy S24 Ultra - $1,200 in a 256 gig variant.



We know, we know, $1,200 is how much the cheapest S23 Ultra model costs right now (outside of the occasional promotional period), but we really don't see Samsung hiking up that figure stateside anytime soon for its non-foldable super-flagship regardless of European fluctuations.









We also don't want to be overly optimistic and predict a pricing decrease of $100 for the S24 and S24 Plus compared to their predecessors, even if the S23 FE did recently become affordable enough (for a limited time) to create the necessary gap for the "vanilla" S23's sequel to naturally and comfortably step into at $700.





Even with only 128 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM, a $700 base Galaxy S24 sounds positively dreamy, which is why we'd rather keep our feet firmly planted on the ground for at least a little while longer and wait to hear concrete regional information supporting that theory before getting your hopes too high.





Luckily, there's not long to wait now for Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. In the meantime, don't forget that the company is accepting S24 reservations with no commitment to buy and no strings attached, as well as a nice little pre-order perk included.