Latest Galaxy S24 rumors: powerful deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC, 16GB RAM for S24 Ultra

It used to be easy to figure out which chipset you would find under the hood of your Galaxy S flagship phone. If you lived in North America or China your handset would have the latest Snapdragon chipset inside. Elsewhere, your Galaxy S phone would be powered by the latest Exynos chipset designed by Samsung . The one exception was in 2015 when the Snapdragon 810 had a problem with overheating . The Exynos 7420 powered all Galaxy S6 series handsets no matter what region they were shipped to.





Over the years the Snapdragon chips have become extremely powerful and energy-efficient and this year an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy was used on all Galaxy S23 models. But what will happen next year? Stating the obvious, nothing becomes official until Samsung says it is so.















The fact that the MX unit signed off on the mass production of the Exynos 2400 is significant since it suggests that the unit plans on using the chipset for a product that is under its umbrella. And yes, the Galaxy line of handsets is one of the devices that the MX unit is in charge of. You might say to yourself, perhaps the Exynos 2400 is being greenlit for use with a tablet, or another Galaxy phone, and you might be correct.

However, the Exynos 2400 could be competitive with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon chip if another rumor turns out to be true. Recently, we told you about speculation that the Exynos 2400 will employ fan-out wafer-level packaging (FoWLP) that eliminates the need for a printed circuit board (PCB). As a result, the Exynos 2400 could show improved performance with greater energy efficiency. The chip will reportedly be manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm LPP (Low Power Plus) process node.



