Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Latest Galaxy S24 rumors: powerful deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC, 16GB RAM for S24 Ultra

Samsung Android Processors
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Latest Galaxy S24 rumors: powerful deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC, 16GB RAM for S24 Ultra
It used to be easy to figure out which chipset you would find under the hood of your Galaxy S flagship phone. If you lived in North America or China your handset would have the latest Snapdragon chipset inside. Elsewhere, your Galaxy S phone would be powered by the latest Exynos chipset designed by Samsung. The one exception was in 2015 when the Snapdragon 810 had a problem with overheating. The Exynos 7420 powered all Galaxy S6 series handsets no matter what region they were shipped to.

Over the years the Snapdragon chips have become extremely powerful and energy-efficient and this year an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy was used on all Galaxy S23 models. But what will happen next year? Stating the obvious, nothing becomes official until Samsung says it is so.

With that in mind, Twitter tipster Revegnus tweeted (via SamMobile) that Samsung's MX (Mobile eXperience) unit has approved mass production of the Exynos 2400 and that the chipset will power the Galaxy S24 series in certain markets. According to the tipster, the Exynos 2400 chipset will feature a 10-core CPU based on the ARMv9 architecture. The GPU will be the RDNA2 from AMD. 

The Exynos 2400 will sport a 10-core CPU according to a tipster - Latest Galaxy S24 rumors: powerful deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC, 16GB RAM for S24 Ultra
The Exynos 2400 will sport a 10-core CPU according to a tipster

The fact that the MX unit signed off on the mass production of the Exynos 2400 is significant since it suggests that the unit plans on using the chipset for a product that is under its umbrella. And yes, the Galaxy line of handsets is one of the devices that the MX unit is in charge of. You might say to yourself, perhaps the Exynos 2400 is being greenlit for use with a tablet, or another Galaxy phone, and you might be correct.

Buy the galaxy S23 Ultra now!

The Verizon 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at $800 off with bonus credit!

The extra S23 Ultra bonus from the link here on top of Samsung’s store credit brings the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting price on Verizon to just $399.99 with a trade. And a 5G plan! Also, you can benefit from a free Galaxy Watch5, free Galaxy Tab S7 FE — or both with your purchase.
$800 off (67%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1199 99
Buy at Verizon

T-Mobile prices the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99

Get the T-Mobile S23 Ultra via Samsung benefit from three awesome deals. When signing for the Magenta MAX plan and trading an eligible device, T-Mobile will knock $1000 off the S23 Ultra price! You can also get up to $500 off with trade-in, up to $800 off with a new line on Magenta MAX rate plan.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at T-Mobile

An AT&T S23 Ultra deal knocks it down to $200 with extra bonus!

Those on AT&T can grab the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung with a plan and a trade for just $200. 256GB storage. Also, AT&T is giving you the option to activate your phone online with your purchase so you don't waste time to go into a physical AT&T store for activation.
$1000 off (83%) Trade-in
$199 99
$1199 99
Buy at AT&T

The 512GB US Cellular Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $700!

Get up to $680 off the US Cellular model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung with trade. The 256GB version of the phone can be yours from $449.99, while the 526GB version can be yours from $629.99. You can also get the exclusive to Samsung store 1TB storage option.
$680 off (49%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1379 99
Buy at Samsung

However, the Exynos 2400 could be competitive with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon chip if another rumor turns out to be true. Recently, we told you about speculation that the Exynos 2400 will employ fan-out wafer-level packaging (FoWLP) that eliminates the need for a printed circuit board (PCB). As a result, the Exynos 2400 could show improved performance with greater energy efficiency. The chip will reportedly be manufactured by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm LPP (Low Power Plus) process node.

Sure, the Galaxy S23 line is still fresh and new but that won't stop the speculation about what lies ahead for the Galaxy S24 series. Already there is talk that Samsung might drop one of the telephoto cameras on the Galaxy S24 Ultra leaving the periscope camera on the device. And another tweet from Revengus says that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport 16GB of RAM while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will each have 12GB inside.

Popular stories

If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Sorry, Samsung, Apple! This $600 phone is everything Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro will never be
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Displays used on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 lines could be harmful to your eyes, cause headaches
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Camera phones replacing Android and iPhone: People protest Samsung and Apple’s lack of innovation
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Best Buy and AT&T are practically handing out Pixel 6 Pro, but quantity is limited
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Latest Galaxy S24 rumors: powerful deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC, 16GB RAM for S24 Ultra
Latest Galaxy S24 rumors: powerful deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC, 16GB RAM for S24 Ultra
Oppo patent reveals interesting feature of potential rollable smartphone
Oppo patent reveals interesting feature of potential rollable smartphone
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
If you installed any of these apps from the Play Store, they contained malware and should be deleted
The Xiaomi Pad 6 offers improvements on all fronts without any price hike
The Xiaomi Pad 6 offers improvements on all fronts without any price hike
Get Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 adaptive noise canceling headphones for less from Amazon UK
Get Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 adaptive noise canceling headphones for less from Amazon UK
Apple's OG noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price in a long time
Apple's OG noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are on sale at their lowest price in a long time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless